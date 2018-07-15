Popula
"Incorruptible"
Nevada City Wine Diaries: Stag’s Leap 2015 Chardonnay “KARIA”

You see the greedy stag with his little hoof out, and you willingly cross it with silver.

Career Waiters

It is possible for restaurant workers to do more than barely get by.

The Stennis Flag

Can a new banner unite Mississippi ?

This One MtGox Creditor Might Recover $61 Million Dollars

or Some Other Amount of Dollars or Possibly No Dollars

Writing On Rizzo

What to do about the most vandalized piece of public art in Philly? Cartoonist Ben Passmore draws out the Rizzo Mural.

I Love Desi

Loving the Other.

Not Designed with Comfort in Mind

Jury Duty in San Francisco, CA

Red Cards

Football is for people who can accept a loss.

