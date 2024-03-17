Back Shortly!!

The launch of Flaming Hydra, the exciting new publishing collective of 60 celebrated writers from Brick House, has kept Popula’s editors and writers working at a blistering pace for the last few weeks. This has meant an unexpectedly long hiatus from publishing at Popula. We do have some fine stories in the works here as well, so please stay tuned.

Check out the excellent story in the Guardian about Flaming Hydra!!

If you’re a subscriber of Popula or Brick House, please note that you’re automatically subscribed to the Hydra (regular subscription price is $3/week, or $36/month). You’ll use the same email address you use for your Popula/Brick House subscription to access the site. Thanks so much for your patience, as we work to protect and expand our cooperative for press freedom and independence.