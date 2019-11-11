Popula
Siya Kolisi's arrival at Johannesburg's O.R. Tambo airport Jerome Delay/AP

Siya Kolisi’s Spell

A nation is the product of magical thinking.

Simone Haysom

Simone Haysom is a writer and researcher from Cape Town.

See more

There is almost nothing that a child in a rural village in the Eastern Cape has in common with a businessman in Johannesburg—not even a shared language—except that, in the last few days, they might have both shouted themselves hoarse at the arrival home of Siya Kolisi and his team. The scenes of shared jubilation greeting the South African rugby team as they do their victory tour might be unprecedented in the country’s history.

The pleasure of watching rugby is that it looks so much like life. You carry something precious that is inherently hard to clutch. You lose by letting go of it, you lose by hanging on too tightly. The try line is terribly far away, and there is the line of enormous men bearing down upon you. They hang on you. They tackle you down. They pile on, pummel and crush you. How can you possibly get anywhere?

A nation is the product of magical thinking and so the moments that build it must necessarily be incantations.

The word ‘tough’ came up a lot when the Springboks talked about winning games, staying motivated, and the general experience of being South African at the moment. And times have been tough. We have the highest youth unemployment in the world, the worst inequality in the world, and some of the most violent cities, and over the last few years these conditions have actually worsened. More people are jobless, more people are drowning in debt, more people are shot, and more women fall victim to ‘a detonation of psychotic, demented violence’ that leaves the public reeling with the details of their torture.

The Springboks were not the favourites to win the cup, and they lost their first match to the team that was, the All Blacks. By the time they faced England their odds were better, but even then, they were not widely expected to win. But to earn the right to cast the spell, you have to win the match.

Because magic does not fuck around, this victory required human sacrifice. In the first half, the two teams threw themselves so hard at each other they were breathless, broken, knocked out cold, dislocated. By the second half South Africa bore down on England so relentlessly the Roses imploded, and we began to win elegantly. Our team had never scored a try in the final game of a Rugby World Cup before, but in this game the Springboks scored two late tries, and, all of sudden, they made it look easy. Like, you just make a break for it. Like, you just shake your tail feathers.

The incantation proper began in his post-match interview, when Kolisi repeatedly thanked the team’s supporters.  He thanked the supporters watching in ‘taverns’ and ‘shebeens’ (a reference to ghettos and poor towns), watching on farms, and those too poor or otherwise desperate to even have a home: “…and homeless people, there were screens there…”

In conventional post-match interviews one hears things like, We put our best foot forward. I’ve heard They really brought their A-game. I’ve heard We did the hard yards. I’ve heard We’ve gave 110%. I’ve heard the boys had a point to prove today. But I’ve never heard a sportsman thank the homeless, a group entirely out of the commercial reach of sport. The homeless will not buy Springbok rugby shirts, they will not buy tickets to games. They will not drink the beer, open the bank accounts, or buy the consumer products of any sponsor. They survive by begging at streetlights, and watching parked cars, and pushing around trolleys filled with scrap metal. They hide under bridges and in sewers so that they are not beaten by the police or pissed on or kicked by drunken passers-by. These South African people, too, Kolisi thanked.

Kolisi was born to a teen mother, who died when he was fifteen. Growing up, he did not have enough to eat. Five years ago, he rescued his two half-siblings from the social welfare system. But he does not present his story as the only one. He held up the circle of citizenship and made sure everyone knew how big it was drawn.

Perhaps no sport should bear the enormous symbolic weight that rugby bears in South Africa. Certainly, it wouldn’t do so now if it had not been blessed by President Mandela, democracy’s patron saint, and I agree, that blessing had its problems. I also know that behind the full expanse of this side’s branding and victory tour there is a PR company getting an enormous bonus, this year. But I am not immune: I am bewitched. When I think of the majesty of Saturday, I think of this, and remember, too, that in a country where 62% of birth certificates do not list a father, Kolisi gave an interview to ITV with his infant daughter on his hip.

Coach Rassie Erasmus said that after their first loss the Springboks felt enormous disappointment and stress, but as they discussed the matter, their perspective changed.  They decided that rugby was not “pressure”: ‘pressure in South Africa is not having a job, pressure is one of your close relatives being murdered. Rugby, they decided, was about ‘hope’. The words of this spell are simple, but not facile. The intellect acknowledges the challenges, the complexity. It takes a deep inhale. The heart burns to make the whole body surge forward. And who can bring us down.

Jerome Delay/AP

Correction: an earlier version of this piece incorrectly stated that South Africa had never scored a try in a Rugby World Cup match. We regret the error.

Comments on Siya Kolisi’s Spell
Want to leave a comment? Commenting is available to Popula subscribers only. for unlimited access to Popula—and join our conversations—starting at just $4/month.

Each comment or response costs a tiny ETH fee of 0.00027 (about 5¢ in Ethereum cryptocurrency), payable from your Metamask.io wallet (the wallet is free, and takes just a moment to add to your browser). This system helps protect Popula conversations from trolls, fakers, Cambridges Analytica and other malign influences.

If you haven’t got any ETH yet and you’re a Popula subscriber, please write to hey@popula.com with your subscriber email address and MetaMask wallet address, and we’ll send you a little bit to get started! It’s pretty easy and a lot of fun to use, Yay.

If you’d like to learn more about cryptocurrency, Ethereum, and how Popula is using these new technologies to help protect speech rights and the free press, please visit our FAQ page.

I’m already a subscriber and logged in! OMG, try again please.
Hmm, you don’t seem to be subscribed or logged in. Click the ‘Subscribe Now or Log In’ button.
Hmmm, something’s up.

We’re having trouble checking your subscriber status. Try refreshing the page.

Click here to refresh the page!
Want to leave a comment?

Welcome! To leave a comment, you’ll need to log in, and also have your MetaMask wallet ready with some ETH cryptocurrency available.

It’s easy! Just visit metamask.io to install an in-browser MetaMask wallet. If you’re a new subscriber, write to hey@popula.com for $2 in free ETH crypto!

I’m already logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
Want to leave a comment?

Thank you for being a Popula subscriber! As a subscriber, you may leave comments, but you have to be logged in as commenter here first. This is an additional login—the login for your commenting privileges—and you’ll stay logged in after you log in the first time.

I’m already registered and logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not registered here. Click the ‘Register Me’ button.
Yay, you’ve been registered!

We’ve sent an email to your registered address at with your commenting details. Please follow the directions in the email to open your commenting privileges and then come back here to leave your first comment!

OK, I logged in. Load the comments!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
You’re already registered.

Thanks for registering! Please log in and you can get started commenting.

I’m already logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
You need to activate MetaMask to leave a comment!

You’re logged in and ready to leave comments! All you need is a MetaMask wallet and a little ETH cryptocurrency, just like with our microtipping system.

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

Leave a Comment
Leave a comment as (click to change your display name)
Pay to Post Comment

Each comment costs in Ethereum cryptocurrency to post! Just write your comment and click the green button. Thank you, Popula subscriber, for joining us in the new world of cryptoeconomics! Please don’t forget to set your wallet address in order to receive tips on your comments.

Yay, you can receive tips on your comments!

Uh-oh, you’re not able to receive tips on your comments. Want tips?

Alas! commenting is not yet available on your mobile device. Each comment costs a little ETH cryptocurrency to post, and for now that requires a regular computer.

So please go to your laptop, install the MetaMask browser plugin, and hold forth!

Support Us

Popula is 100% ad-free, reader-supported journalism accountable only to you. Every dollar of your subscription goes straight to our work. Thank you for supporting Popula.

Jack Pendarvis’s Moby-Dick

Have you ever had anyone over for dinner? Then you have tasted what it is to be Caesar!

Methods for droplet vitrification on the eve of disaster

The story of bananas is one of constant near-extinction.

Wild Youth: Berlin 1988

As she watched them drive away, she thought: “That’s it. You will never see her again.”

What is Popula?
Popula is a journalist-owned, journalist-run, ad-free publication with stories sourced from writers all over the world.
Tell Me More!
Keep Me Posted!
Receive word of new stories, comics and happenings at Popula.
Sign Me Up
I Love It!
Your Galaxy Brain subscription includes a free Popula Mug! and so much more!
Did you like this?
OK, let’s activate MetaMask!

Hmm, looks like you don’t have MetaMask activated!

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

If that doesn’t make sense to you, click here:

Please grant us access

The MetaMask window will pop up and ask if you want Popula to have access to your MetaMask. Click the ‘CONFIRM’ button.

Don’t see the MetaMask window? It might have popped up behind this window… Take a look and see if it’s hiding somewhere!

Still can’t find the MetaMask window? Click here to try again:

If you don’t see the MetaMask plugin popup, you may need to click the MetaMask icon in your browser toolbar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and enter your password to unlock MetaMask.

Your MetaMask may be out of date

You have an old version of the MetaMask extension installed. Before we can continue, you must install the latest version.

Here’s how:

  • Uninstall (don’t just disable) the existing extension from your browser.
  • Restart your browser.
  • Go to metamask.io and re-install the extension.
  • Come back here and try again!

We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!

Oops, we need access!

Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.

Looks like you’re on the test network!

You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.

Ready to Tip!

How much do you want to tip?

You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.

USD ETH

You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.

Author participation in the Popula tipping system is optional; if an author declines to participate in the tipping system, your tip will be refunded to you in full within 60 days.

Confirm Your Tip!

Your MetaMask window has popped up now, and you need to confirm the transaction.

Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!

Decided not to tip?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

WOW! THANK YOU!

Thank you so much for your tip, and for your direct support of journalism. The author will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.

Want a receipt?

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

the Popula logo; a globe with 'POPULA' written diagonally over it Home to Popula, please!
Contact Us

Questions? Problems?

We know this cryptocurrency stuff is new and weird. We’re here to help you understand. Ask us anything!

a line drawing of an envelope with motion lines hey@popula.com
Help: What is ETH?

ETH is Ether, a popular cryptocurrency generated on the Ethereum blockchain.

You’ll need some Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH) in a MetaMask wallet in order to continue. Currently it’s not possible to use other cryptocurrencies, or in dollars or other fiat currencies.

For a comprehensive FAQ to help get you started, please visit our help page, “How to Tip Your Favorite Authors with Cryptocurrency on Popula!”

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

OK, let’s activate MetaMask!

Hmm, looks like you don’t have MetaMask activated!

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

If that doesn’t make sense to you, click here:

Please grant us access

The MetaMask window will pop up and ask if you want Popula to have access to your MetaMask. Click the ‘CONFIRM’ button.

Don’t see the MetaMask window? It might have popped up behind this window… Take a look and see if it’s hiding somewhere!

Still can’t find the MetaMask window? Click here to try again:

If you don’t see the MetaMask plugin popup, you may need to click the MetaMask icon in your browser toolbar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and enter your password to unlock MetaMask.

Your MetaMask may be out of date

You have an old version of the MetaMask extension installed. Before we can continue, you must install the latest version.

Here’s how:

  • Uninstall (don’t just disable) the existing extension from your browser.
  • Restart your browser.
  • Go to metamask.io and re-install the extension.
  • Come back here and try again!

We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!

Oops, we need access!

Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.

You can’t tip yourself…

You can’t conduct a transaction where the source and destination wallet are the same. Sorry! Maybe you need to switch wallets in MetaMask first?

Looks like you’re on the test network!

You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.

Confirm your transaction!

Your MetaMask window will pop up in a few seconds, and you need to confirm the transaction in order for your payment to go through.

Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!

Hmm, that comment couldn’t be posted.

Your comment was rejected! Here’s what the computer had to say:

You can try again if you want:

Want to fix that comment?

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Decided not to comment?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Click here:

Want to edit your comment first?

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see one for the comment you just tried to post, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

COMMENT POSTED!

Comment posted successfully! Refresh the page to see the comment you just made. You’ll also receive an email notification of your transaction.

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Ready to Tip!

How much do you want to tip?

You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.

USD ETH

You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.

Participation in the Popula comment tipping system is optional.

Decided not to tip?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

TIP SENT!

Your comment tip has been processed! Thank you so much. The comment author will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.

Want a receipt? (We won’t store your email address.)

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Set your wallet address for tips

In order to receive tips on your comments, you must have a wallet address saved. Enter your wallet address below and click ‘Save.’

Or, you can:

If don’t want to accept tips, clear the address and hit ‘Save.’

We’ve automatically filled in the wallet address that you’re currently using in MetaMask. If you just have that one wallet, leave it as is and click ‘Save.’

That wallet address is invalid. It should start with 0x and be 42 characters long.
Hmm, we couldn’t save your wallet address. Try pressing the ‘Save’ button again.
Yay, your wallet address has been saved! You can now accept tips. Close this popup to continue commenting.
You have entered no wallet address, so you cannot accept tips. Close this popup if you're OK with that. Enter a wallet address if you want to accept tips.
Contact Us

Questions? Problems?

We know this cryptocurrency stuff is new and weird. We’re here to help you understand. Ask us anything!

a line drawing of an envelope with motion lines hey@popula.com
Help: What is ETH?

ETH is Ether, a popular cryptocurrency generated on the Ethereum blockchain.

You’ll need some Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH) in a MetaMask wallet in order to continue. Currently it’s not possible to use other cryptocurrencies, or in dollars or other fiat currencies.

For a comprehensive FAQ to help get you started, please visit our FAQ page.

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!