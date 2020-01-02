The difference between a victim and a predator

The underground market in Jinnah Super Islamabad used to be my favorite place for shopping as a child. Since it was a four-hour drive, we did not visit the city a lot but whenever we did, a trip to the underground market was mandatory. Despite loving my life in a small town in Pakistan, I missed having malls and cute boutiques around me, like they did in the Disney shows I used to watch. Going to the underground market and finding all the hip and in-fashion attire made me feel one step closer to my beloved stars.

On the drive, I would doze on and off, daydreaming of the clothes I might find this time—a new ‘Courage the Cowardly Dog’ tee shirt, or perhaps a Hannah Montana-inspired hair accessory.

On one of these trips, when I was nine, I remember a feeling of restlessness creeping in as my parents discussed the current situation of my wardrobe, and our shopping budget. I was thrilled to hear my mother announce that due to my growing age, my wardrobe needed an update.

I almost sprinted towards the market, my mother walking hand in hand with my four-year-old sister behind me. My older brother wasn’t very happy with the shopping stop; unfathomably, the market did not enchant him as it did me. How could he not be excited about seeing his favorite cartoon characters printed on clothing items and then later showing them off in front of his friends? Crazy.

The very first shop caught my mothers’ eye, and she along with all of us were asked to come in. A simple denim dungaree, intended for my sister, had attracted her; light blue, with some cursive handwriting on the left pocket. In the shop next door, I caught sight of a pair of jeans with bedazzled pockets; I was in love. I begged my mother to let me head over and have a closer look. She peeked out, and then told me to go select the clothes I liked and they would join me shortly.

Standing before those bedazzled jeans, I was in awe. I loved everything about them. Their light blue color, the pink and purple rhinestones, the little silver diamantés; they were the most perfect jeans I had ever seen. From the corner of my eye I noticed the shopkeeper come closer and ask if I needed help. I vividly remember him using the word ‘gurya,’ meaning ‘doll’ in Urdu. There I was, feeling like a grown-up who was shopping without her parents. It was a spectacular feeling. Having previously seen my mother do so, I asked him to show me the jeans in my size. He stood there waiting for me to tell him what exactly my size was as I tried to rummage through my mind for an answer I did not know. With a smile, he offered to take my correct size with the tape measure that was hanging loosely from his neck. A feeling of relief washed over me as I was saved from running back to my parents and breaking my know-it-all façade. I stood still and waited for him to come over. I was nine, and oblivious to the smirk on his face as he approached me.

Since it was summer, I was wearing a flowy half-sleeved yellow top over my blue jeans. The top was a bit long, and fell right over my pockets. A feeling of discomfort washed over me as he slightly pulled up my top. Upon seeing my hesitation and awkwardness, he assured me that in order to get the perfect size, he needed to measure my waist. I was a skinny girl, and even the jeans I was wearing were not a perfect fit. He noticed and pulled my jeans towards him; he commented that my jeans were too loose for me. Wanting the moment to end, I looked away. With fidgety fingers and shaking legs, I waited for it to be over. In that instant, I felt his hand slip into my jeans and graze over my crotch. Time stood still, I couldn’t breathe, I couldn’t think, my body was in a trance. I wanted to scream but no sound would come out. I wanted to run but I was paralyzed by fear. Never in my life had I felt more exposed and ashamed. It took somewhere between a second and a lifetime for my head to grasp the reality. So when I snapped back to the present, I ran. The shop next door seemed miles away as I sprinted and did everything in my power to not look back.

My mother being the perceptive person she is quickly noticed that something was wrong with me. Wiping away my tears and swallowing my words I convinced her that I was not feeling well and wanted to leave. Since I was insisting so much, my parents decided to head back to my aunts’ house and let me rest a little. Standing at the edge of the stairs, I once again waited for my parents to catch up. This time happiness and excitement were replaced with fear and shame. Just as we were about to leave, my mother turned me around and asked about the jeans I went to look at. She offered to go and pick them up for me, and right then the shopkeeper stepped out and caught my eye. He had the same smirk; but now I wasn’t so naive anymore.

That night after dinner my mother sat me down and asked me what was wrong. I told her everything. I had no idea what to expect, yet I was scared. I saw the change in her expression; remorse, helplessness and love. She hugged me tight and the stored tears started to flow. My mother has always been my rock but that was the day I truly realized what a wonderful and amazing woman she is. Rather than dismissing the topic or asking me to keep quiet, she explained how important it was for me to realize that none of it was my fault. She made sure I knew how there were sick-minded people all around us and that I needed to take care of myself. In a conservative Pakistani society where women are told to suffer in silence, she told me to always raise my voice against evil. In a land where people tend to look the other way when it comes to sexual abuse, my mother taught me to look it in the eye with fearlessness. In a society where women are forced to keep quiet in order to keep their honor, I was taught to raise my voice and never give in to injustice.

I know now how lucky I was to have a good support system. But I was a child then, still scared and shaken up: Despite the support, I felt confused and ashamed. No matter how much my mother consoled me, I felt as if somehow, I was in the wrong; as if I wasn’t pure anymore.

Fifteen years have now passed and despite my efforts to not think about that day, every now and then I am forced to. To this day, I have never once stepped foot in that market again. Getting measured for my wedding dress, walking down a narrow alley alone—such moments evoke unwelcome memories of that day, and many others like it. Today the shopkeeper must have no memory of me or of the incident, while I on the other hand am forced to hold onto each and every detail of it. That’s the difference between a victim and a predator.

Zainab Ansari was six years old when she was abducted while on her way to Quran class in January of 2018. She was found five days later, raped and strangled to death. Her case drew national attention when her family revealed the incompetence shown by the police. The government of that time promised tough actions and better police training, but since then, history has continued to repeat itself. Ten-year-old Farishta Mohmand suffered a similar fate as Zainab only a few months later. The cruel cycle repeated itself as the family reported her missing after she’d gone out to play and never returned. Once again, police incompetence drew attention to the case when, instead of launching an investigation, the police questioned the ten-year-old’s character. I feel guilty being here and writing my story. It hangs its head low before the stories of Zainab, Farishta and many others who went unnoticed, uncared for.

One way this incident changed me forever was by opening my eyes to abuse and sexual harassment from a very young age. I grew up openly discussing consent with my mother, uncle and brother. Not only that, I had a much more protective approach with my younger sister from then on. I remember reporting back to my mother whenever a man would pinch my sister’s cheeks too hard or try to hold without her permission. It started a chain reaction of me reaching out to people in my life to understand their views on the topic.

I’m encouraging the people around me to talk more freely about their experiences. Our conversations are now drifting from a cloud of embarrassment to a ray of empowerment. I along with many others had previously fallen prey to the vicious cycle of doubting and blaming ourselves instead of the predators. I am finally fighting off the demons and realizing that no matter your clothes, attitude or comments, no one, absolutely no one has the right to cross the boundary.

Even though we have a long, long way to go, I am proud to see the awareness with which my younger male cousins are growing up. I have seen it in my own family; men are starting to become much more aware of how their actions might affect the women around them. From simple actions as not forcefully hugging little girls to realizing how even an ill-worded joke can negatively impact women, things are starting to change; slowly, very slowly.