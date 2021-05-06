Popula

I’ve Always Wanted to Look in a Dress the Way Albert Brooks Looks in a Dress…

Wishing I looked as good as a man in a dress is an ancient feeling for me.

Henry Giardina

L.A. based writer, proud failure.

See more

My problem is that I can’t. Because every time I put on a dress, or lingerie, or anything coded as feminine, all it does is flip the very un-nuanced switch in peoples’ heads from the “boy” delineation to the “girl” one. I’ve never been able to wear a dress in a masculine way, which sucks, because it’s all I’ve ever really wanted. And because I love dresses.

When you’re trans, people make comments about your body and the assumed bravery that goes along with it, quite often. They assume you’re brave because they can’t see themselves doing what you do. Trying to live as a type of illusion – a girl trying to be a guy trying to look like a girl. But it’s not an illusion to you. It’s a manifestation. 

In Defending Your Life, Albert Brooks wears a series of white, flowing garments. The first is an update on the classic hospital johnny, a basic white cotton t-shirt dress with pockets. It’s the perfect genderless outfit: there’s enough billow and flow to create a suggestion about the body underneath, yet it moves with Brooks’ body, constantly enfolding him in a shifting, cloudy aura.

****

I’ve always been jealous of men who can pull off a dress. I’ve been jealous of priests, with their black, high-necked cassocks, and saints with their beautiful gilt-edged robes. On occasion, I’ve been jealous of Jesus himself, because it’s actually rude of a cis man to look so goddamn good in an empire waist dress. 

Wishing I looked as good as a man in a dress is an ancient feeling for me.

Whenever I watched movies set in Ancient Rome and being upset that the centurions were basically wearing miniskirts. I loved the way Danny Kaye looked in tights and a doublet in “The Court Jester.” I loved the way Phil Silvers and Zero Mostel looked in “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.” Franco Nero in Camelot, wearing tights that emphasized his bulge. Even Danny Kaye and Bing Crosby when they wear the Haynes Sisters’ costumes in “White Christmas”: ostrich feather boa, sparkly butterfly barette and all. Because they all, to me, looked beautiful. And like they were free from something. Something important. 

I couldn’t be free of it, whatever it was. I knew that. Still, I tried to make man-dresses happen. I loved wearing tights and dresses for the way they made me feel in private, and I hated wearing tights and dresses for the way they made people look at me. I wished I could offer them some context. “It’s not really what you think,” I wanted to say. “I’m basically a trans woman trapped in a trans man’s body.” 

But I doubt that would ever have clarified things. 

I remember feeling this way at Prom, where I decided at the last minute, after all my friends had bailed on our more creative plans for the evening, to wear a Jean Harlow silk slip with white, elbow-length gloves. I tried it on beforehand, thinking I was alone, and my mom saw me. “You look like a princess!” she cried. She was so happy that I looked like a princess. There was no getting out of it. I ended up having a small breakdown at prom, wandering down to the weird offices of the log cabin event space where it was held, where an employee found me and placed me on suicide watch for the rest of the evening. That night, as everyone grinded to SOS on the dance floor, I could see the watching, worried eyes of employees wherever I went. 

There’s no hiding when you’re in a dress. And that can be beautiful, sometimes. It’s never been beautiful for me. 

The problem is that I can’t accept that I’ll never be able to subvert a dress. The minute it touches my body, we become “girl.” It doesn’t matter what I want. 

But I can love how beautiful other men look. I can get pleasure from seeing the way it softens Albert Brooks in this movie. The tupa is an outfit, but it’s also a symbol. You’re free from the bullshit of earth when you die, and clothes are a big part of that bullshit. 

*****

Defending Your Life is known for many things, but fashion isn’t necessarily one of them. It’s a beloved film that manages to be both playful and grim about a potential afterlife, and it leaves religion almost entirely out of it. It’s got a perfect cast, with bravura performances from Rip Torn, Lee Grant, love interest Meryl Streep, and Brooks himself. And it’s a movie that I now return to over and over, when I’m feeling just about anything I don’t want to feel. 

I saw all the Albert Brooks movies this summer, along with a lot of us on Twitter. They were on the Criterion Channel, and it felt like this beautiful moment where suddenly everyone was remembering how wonderful his body of work truly is – but Defending Your Life is special. Its notion of death feels both very Jewish and very gay. In other words, very me

When the film starts, Brooks is Daniel Miller, an ad exec celebrating his birthday. He buys himself a new convertible and blasts Barbra Streisand, until he’s hit by an oncoming bus. When we next see him, he’s in that cotton shift, looking dazed and sacrificial. After those few scenes, he’ll wear the same outfit, called a “tupa” by the people in charge. We learn very little about this “tupa,” except that they “fit everybody” and that’s probably why they’ve been chosen. 

They’re also just beautiful garments. The tupa is a classic gown with a flowing kaftan quality, but the several fine touches elevate it. The front panel detailing is wonderfully subtle, hiding a zipper that acts as the only really customizable element. The bottom hem has zippers as well, on both sides, giving the effect of a saucy side-slit during the tracking shots. The sleeves are ever so slightly ruched at the top and tapered at the bottom, creating a kind of inward crescent from armpit to waist. The effect, on Brooks, is to both round out his shoulders and bring them slightly forward. There’s a lovely belt/truss detail that gives it shape and keeps it from looking like the white bag of the first dress. The tupa ends (begins?) in a high scoop-neck, isolating the neck and crown of curls above and giving Brooks the look of a living bust. Rip Torn tells him that the tupa is flattering on him, and he’s goddamn right. The way Brooks looks in that dress is the way I’ve always wanted to look. Both masculine and gentle, vulnerable and strong.

It’s notable that Brooks’ character is on trial not for any bad deeds, but for his failures of masculinity. For each of his 9 trial days, Daniel must watch his failures on earth, most of them having to do with all the ways in which he failed to be a traditional Western dude-bro. Examples include: that time he didn’t fight back on the playground, the time he made a bad investment (cattle!), the time he didn’t ask for more money at his job. He even gets called out for not fucking Meryl Streep when given the chance. The female prosecutor (Lee Grant) is dead-set on showing how Daniel didn’t live up to our culture’s expectations for men, many of which revolve around money. Rip Torn, the male defense lawyer, is making the case throughout for Daniel’s vulnerability as strength. 

The dress, somehow, helps with this. Without the dress, we wouldn’t have that visual shorthand of looking at his body in flowing robes and seeing him as something removed from the constraints of masculinity. We wouldn’t be able to look at him the same way. The dress is a facet of the vulnerability that Rip Torn is arguing for. It lets us see that the idea we have of what a man is is so often defined by the superficial: clothes, sex, money, power. Without all those things, what does a man become?

As far as I can tell, the answer is: beautiful. 

Comments on I’ve Always Wanted to Look in a Dress the Way Albert Brooks Looks in a Dress…
Want to leave a comment? Commenting is available to subscribers only. for unlimited access to Popula—and join our conversations.

Each comment or response costs a tiny ETH fee of 1.0E-5 (about 5¢ in Ethereum cryptocurrency), payable from your Metamask.io wallet (the wallet is free, and takes just a moment to add to your browser). This system helps protect Popula conversations from trolls, fakers, Cambridges Analytica and other malign influences.

If you haven’t got any ETH yet and you’re a Popula subscriber, please write to hey@popula.com with your subscriber email address and MetaMask wallet address, and we’ll send you a little bit to get started! It’s pretty easy and a lot of fun to use, Yay.

If you’d like to learn more about cryptocurrency, Ethereum, and how Popula is using these new technologies to help protect speech rights and the free press, please visit our FAQ page.

I’m already a subscriber and logged in! OMG, try again please.
Hmm, you don’t seem to be subscribed or logged in. Click the ‘Subscribe Now or Log In’ button.
Hmmm, something’s up.

We’re having trouble checking your subscriber status. Try refreshing the page.

Click here to refresh the page!
Want to leave a comment?

Welcome! To leave a comment, you’ll need to log in, and also have your MetaMask wallet ready with some ETH cryptocurrency available.

It’s easy! Just visit metamask.io to install an in-browser MetaMask wallet. If you’re a new subscriber, write to hey@popula.com for $2 in free ETH crypto!

I’m already logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
Want to leave a comment?

Thank you for being a Popula subscriber! As a subscriber, you may leave comments, but you have to be logged in as commenter here first. This is an additional login—the login for your commenting privileges—and you’ll stay logged in after you log in the first time.

I’m already registered and logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not registered here. Click the ‘Register Me’ button.
Yay, you’ve been registered!

We’ve sent an email to your registered address at with your commenting details. Please follow the directions in the email to open your commenting privileges and then come back here to leave your first comment!

OK, I logged in. Load the comments!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
You’re already registered.

Thanks for registering! Please log in and you can get started commenting.

I’m already logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
You need to activate MetaMask to leave a comment!

You’re logged in and ready to leave comments! All you need is a MetaMask wallet and a little ETH cryptocurrency, just like with our microtipping system.

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

Leave a Comment
Leave a comment as (click to change your display name)
Pay to Post Comment

Each comment costs in Ethereum cryptocurrency to post! Just write your comment and click the green button. Thank you, Popula subscriber, for joining us in the new world of cryptoeconomics! Please don’t forget to set your wallet address in order to receive tips on your comments.

Yay, you can receive tips on your comments!

Uh-oh, you’re not able to receive tips on your comments. Want tips?

Alas! commenting is not yet available on your mobile device. Each comment costs a little ETH cryptocurrency to post, and for now that requires a regular computer.

So please go to your laptop, install the MetaMask browser plugin, and hold forth!

Support Us

Popula is 100% ad-free, reader-supported journalism accountable only to you. Every dollar of your subscription goes straight to our work. Thank you for supporting Popula.

Andrew Yang: The Man Without Qualities

the model minority candidate for mayor of New York represents the status quo

Scheming for Moderna in the Black Heart of Budapest: An Ex-pat’s Vax Adventure

If I’ve learned anything this past year, living in a somewhat unstable foreign country during a vicious global pandemic, it’s to trust my survival instinct: Stock up on rice and beans, make sure my bills are paid, check in with family and friends, and stay away from vaccines that sound like Captain Beefheart album titles.

A Life of Dignity

"Your pictures rob her of dignity," someone white says, because to them there is no dignity in aging, and especially not in dying. To me, dignity is nearly all Maurie Jo has left.

What is Popula?
Popula is a journalist-owned, journalist-run, ad-free publication with stories sourced from writers all over the world.
Tell Me More!
Keep Me Posted!
Receive weekly word of new stories, comics, and surprises from The Brick House.
Sign Me Up
I Love It!
Subscribe to Popula’s home at The Brick House, and you'll receive NINE amazing publications for one low price!
OK, let’s activate MetaMask!

Hmm, looks like you don’t have MetaMask activated!

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

If that doesn’t make sense to you, click here:

Please connect your MetaMask!

The MetaMask window will pop up and ask if you want Popula to connect to your MetaMask. Check the account you want to connect and click the ‘Next’ button.

Don’t see the MetaMask window? It might have popped up behind this window… Take a look and see if it’s hiding somewhere!

If you don’t see the MetaMask plugin popup, you may need to click the MetaMask icon in your browser toolbar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and enter your password to unlock MetaMask.

Your MetaMask may be out of date

You have an old version of the MetaMask extension installed. Before we can continue, you must install the latest version.

Here’s how:

  • Uninstall (don’t just disable) the existing extension from your browser.
  • Restart your browser.
  • Go to metamask.io and re-install the extension.
  • Come back here and try again!

We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!

Oops, we need to connect!

Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.

You can’t tip yourself…

You can’t conduct a transaction where the source and destination wallet are the same. Sorry! Maybe you need to switch wallets in MetaMask first?

Looks like you’re on the test network!

You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.

Confirm your transaction!

Your MetaMask window will pop up in a few seconds, and you need to confirm the transaction in order for your payment to go through.

Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!

Hmm, that comment couldn’t be posted.

Your comment was rejected! Here’s what the computer had to say:

You can try again if you want:

Want to fix that comment?

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Decided not to comment?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Click here:

Want to edit your comment first?

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see one for the comment you just tried to post, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

COMMENT POSTED!

Comment posted successfully! Refresh the page to see the comment you just made. You’ll also receive an email notification of your transaction.

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Ready to Tip!

How much do you want to tip?

You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.

USD ETH

You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.

Participation in the Popula comment tipping system is optional.

Decided not to tip?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

TIP SENT!

Your comment tip has been processed! Thank you so much. The comment author will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.

Want a receipt? (We won’t store your email address.)

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Set your wallet address for tips

In order to receive tips on your comments, you must have a wallet address saved. Enter your wallet address below and click ‘Save.’

Or, you can:

If don’t want to accept tips, clear the address and hit ‘Save.’

We’ve automatically filled in the wallet address that you’re currently using in MetaMask. If you just have that one wallet, leave it as is and click ‘Save.’

That wallet address is invalid. It should start with 0x and be 42 characters long.
Hmm, we couldn’t save your wallet address. Try pressing the ‘Save’ button again.
Yay, your wallet address has been saved! You can now accept tips. Close this popup to continue commenting.
You have entered no wallet address, so you cannot accept tips. Close this popup if you're OK with that. Enter a wallet address if you want to accept tips.
Contact Us

Questions? Problems?

We know this cryptocurrency stuff is new and weird. We’re here to help you understand. Ask us anything!

a line drawing of an envelope with motion lines hey@popula.com
Help: What is ETH?

ETH is Ether, a popular cryptocurrency generated on the Ethereum blockchain.

You’ll need some Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH) in a MetaMask wallet in order to continue. Currently it’s not possible to use other cryptocurrencies, or in dollars or other fiat currencies.

For a comprehensive FAQ to help get you started, please visit our FAQ page.

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Did you like this?
OK, let’s activate MetaMask!

Hmm, looks like you don’t have MetaMask activated!

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

If that doesn’t make sense to you, click here:

Please connect your MetaMask!

The MetaMask window will pop up and ask if you want Popula to connect to your MetaMask. Check the account you want to connect and click the ‘Next’ button.

Don’t see the MetaMask window? It might have popped up behind this window… Take a look and see if it’s hiding somewhere!

If you don’t see the MetaMask plugin popup, you may need to click the MetaMask icon in your browser toolbar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and enter your password to unlock MetaMask.

Your MetaMask may be out of date

You have an old version of the MetaMask extension installed. Before we can continue, you must install the latest version.

Here’s how:

  • Uninstall (don’t just disable) the existing extension from your browser.
  • Restart your browser.
  • Go to metamask.io and re-install the extension.
  • Come back here and try again!

We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!

Oops, we need to connect!

Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.

Looks like you’re on the test network!

You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.

Ready to Tip!

How much do you want to tip?

You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.

USD ETH

You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.

Author participation in the Popula tipping system is optional; if an author declines to participate in the tipping system, your tip will be refunded to you in full within 60 days.

Confirm Your Tip!

Your MetaMask window has popped up now, and you need to confirm the transaction.

Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!

Decided not to tip?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

WOW! THANK YOU!

Thank you so much for your tip, and for your direct support of journalism. The author will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.

Want a receipt?

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

the Popula logo; a globe with 'POPULA' written diagonally over it Home to Popula, please!
Contact Us

Questions? Problems?

We know this cryptocurrency stuff is new and weird. We’re here to help you understand. Ask us anything!

a line drawing of an envelope with motion lines hey@popula.com
Help: What is ETH?

ETH is Ether, a popular cryptocurrency generated on the Ethereum blockchain.

You’ll need some Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH) in a MetaMask wallet in order to continue. Currently it’s not possible to use other cryptocurrencies, or in dollars or other fiat currencies.

For a comprehensive FAQ to help get you started, please visit our help page, “How to Tip Your Favorite Authors with Cryptocurrency on Popula!”

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!