Popula

Escape from the Mouth of the Shark

the known devil, versus the one as yet unknown

Hamza Moshood

moshood lives somewhere in Ghana - from where he writes across genres. His writings have appeared in a number of publications, both online and in print. He loves rain and fancies himself an egalitarian.

See more

I for lef Ghana, a pidgin phrase meaning “I need to leave Ghana,” has grown increasingly popular on Twitter in Ghana recently.

Five days of no water and still counting. Eii I for lef Ghana asap!

Here’s a visual proof of a village in Ghana whose only source of drinking water is muddy liquid. I fucking for lef Ghana.

What’s a fitting textual accompaniment to an image of this man looking so dispirited? I for lef Ghana.

What’s a relevant thing to tweet, with no context, no kind of attachment whatsoever? Chale, I really for lef Ghana.

It’s dire like that. As Warsan Shire writes in the famous poem, “Shark,”

no one leaves home unless
home is the mouth of a shark

Twitter stresses me out. Still, I find it helpful and sometimes even fun—even if, in the case of Ghana, participants tend to be privileged, supercilious and Accra-centric, Twitter is still invaluable as a gauge of popular opinion.

I for lef Ghana is a sigh. Claudia Rankine once wrote, “The sigh is the pathway to breath; it allows breathing… The sighing is a worrying exhale of an ache.” So that when the shark’s trap of Ghana suffocates, one sighs, to catch one’s breath. “That’s just self-preservation,” Claudia Rankine says of the sigh.

Twene Jonas
screenshot: YouTube

The literal interpretation is equally compelling: I need to fucking leave. As millions have, ever since this country was named, in 1957, for the ancient West African empire. As Twene Jonas did, a young man with a large following across Ghanaian social media, now a resident of the US. In an old, undated video, an agitated Jonas is seen lamenting and rebuking Ghana’s corruption and incompetent leadership. He does the same in today’s videos, broadcast from the streets of America, direct to his tens of thousands of devoted viewers in Ghana. 

The handle of a UK-based Twitter user, @ECG, is the same as the acronym for the Electricity Company of Ghana. “Ghana hates me,” this young Englishwoman tweeted in the spring of 2011. Frustrated Ghanaians had been tweeting their ire at her, to complain about the erratic power supply, erroneously supposing themselves to have been addressing the national electricity service provider. On April 13 this year, she quoted the tweet from 2011, adding: “Ten years on, and Ghana *still* hates me… #ECG.” Ghana has had three different presidents in the last ten years. Twene Jonas has changed, in his location and his appearance, but Ghana, not so much.

Part of Jonas’s shtick is to refer to Ghana as efuom (Akan for bush), and to his location, the States, as “heaven on earth.” 

He reports “live from heaven on earth,” where “life is good, man.” And he’ll go on to offer commentary on whatever happens to be the rage-inducing topic of the day in Ghana. The country always provides him with plenty of material to rant about. He uses the (dominant) Twi language, and deadpan humour, to express shared sentiments with his audience, but he’s doing so from a place where a majority of them can be said to be dreaming of living.

One of the things I like most about Jonas is his absolute disrespect for the powerful. A number of viewers have appealed to him to stop insulting leaders much older than himself; there’s a cultural taboo against insulting the elderly. But while he is unafraid of attacking society’s sacred cows—political, traditional and religious leaders—and while he provides a decent analysis of some aspects of Ghanaian society, Jonas is not a countercultural figure. He is a homophobe; he has deeply internalized anti-Blackness (he thinks Black people are stupid and useless, and African-Americans are lazy), and there is not an iota of analysis of the American society that he inhabits (in his own words, translated: “There is nothing like racism here in America; Black people here, and in Africa, are the most racist people.”)

These aren’t unfamiliar sentiments in Ghanaian society, where collective sensibilities are deeply informed by generations of white supremacist indoctrination. Jonas may be over there, but he remains a tissue of the Ghanaian shark. Unlike the wise speaker in Warsan Shire’s “Home,” the shark invariably fails to consider the underbelly of “heaven on earth,” where, according to this sage, it is: 

go home blacks
refugees
dirty immigrants
asylum seekers
sucking our country dry
[…….] with their hands out
they smell strange
savage
messed up their country and now they want
to mess ours up…

To be fair, one whose house is on fire wouldn’t pass up the offer of refuge in a freezer. For the person who needs to leave Ghana, is the lesser evil the unalloyed good? Or is it a matter of the known devil, versus the one as yet unknown?

courtesy of the author

I was recently at dinner with an acquaintance. Over our meal, we chatted about art in Ghana. It’s increasingly hard to survive here on the precarious income of a freelance writer, I told her. I pursue other artistic interests alongside, though none provides a viable livelihood on its own. Still, over the years, I’ve remained resolute in my refusal to leave my continent. But there have been many times, at least in the last five years, that I’ve reconsidered this stance.

It was a pleasant night, at the end of which I walked with her to get her taxi.

When I got home I found she’d left a message: “Lovely to have a chat today, my dear. I was just thinking about parts of our conversation in terms of what it takes to get out of an abusive relationship. Sometimes to get out of that situation you have to go further from your community than you’d ever choose for yourself. That distance is about choosing yourself, rather than giving up on home. It’s the distance that allows the access to the resources and support systems that can allow you to return your community eventually on terms you can consent to.”

As I write this, my passport is expired, and I don’t have enough disposable income to spend on renewing a travel document; and so, for the moment at least, the matter is settled.

Comments on Escape from the Mouth of the Shark
Want to leave a comment? Commenting is available to subscribers only. for unlimited access to Popula—and join our conversations.

Each comment or response costs a tiny ETH fee of 2.0E-5 (about 5¢ in Ethereum cryptocurrency), payable from your Metamask.io wallet (the wallet is free, and takes just a moment to add to your browser). This system helps protect Popula conversations from trolls, fakers, Cambridges Analytica and other malign influences.

If you haven’t got any ETH yet and you’re a Popula subscriber, please write to hey@popula.com with your subscriber email address and MetaMask wallet address, and we’ll send you a little bit to get started! It’s pretty easy and a lot of fun to use, Yay.

If you’d like to learn more about cryptocurrency, Ethereum, and how Popula is using these new technologies to help protect speech rights and the free press, please visit our FAQ page.

I’m already a subscriber and logged in! OMG, try again please.
Hmm, you don’t seem to be subscribed or logged in. Click the ‘Subscribe Now or Log In’ button.
Hmmm, something’s up.

We’re having trouble checking your subscriber status. Try refreshing the page.

Click here to refresh the page!
Want to leave a comment?

Welcome! To leave a comment, you’ll need to log in, and also have your MetaMask wallet ready with some ETH cryptocurrency available.

It’s easy! Just visit metamask.io to install an in-browser MetaMask wallet. If you’re a new subscriber, write to hey@popula.com for $2 in free ETH crypto!

I’m already logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
Want to leave a comment?

Thank you for being a Popula subscriber! As a subscriber, you may leave comments, but you have to be logged in as commenter here first. This is an additional login—the login for your commenting privileges—and you’ll stay logged in after you log in the first time.

I’m already registered and logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not registered here. Click the ‘Register Me’ button.
Yay, you’ve been registered!

We’ve sent an email to your registered address at with your commenting details. Please follow the directions in the email to open your commenting privileges and then come back here to leave your first comment!

OK, I logged in. Load the comments!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
You’re already registered.

Thanks for registering! Please log in and you can get started commenting.

I’m already logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
You need to activate MetaMask to leave a comment!

You’re logged in and ready to leave comments! All you need is a MetaMask wallet and a little ETH cryptocurrency, just like with our microtipping system.

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

Leave a Comment
Leave a comment as (click to change your display name)
Pay to Post Comment

Each comment costs in Ethereum cryptocurrency to post! Just write your comment and click the green button. Thank you, Popula subscriber, for joining us in the new world of cryptoeconomics! Please don’t forget to set your wallet address in order to receive tips on your comments.

Yay, you can receive tips on your comments!

Uh-oh, you’re not able to receive tips on your comments. Want tips?

Alas! commenting is not yet available on your mobile device. Each comment costs a little ETH cryptocurrency to post, and for now that requires a regular computer.

So please go to your laptop, install the MetaMask browser plugin, and hold forth!

Support Us

Popula is 100% ad-free, reader-supported journalism accountable only to you. Every dollar of your subscription goes straight to our work. Thank you for supporting Popula.

Jane Jacobs and Delhi’s lockdowns

the renewed relevance of 'eyes on the street' as the pandemic ebbs

What Is ‘Drunk’?

The middle of the road between abstinence and passing out in someone’s front yard is still the middle of a road.

The National Monument(s) at Rashayya

Contested pasts embraced in a Lebanese citadel

What is Popula?
Popula is a journalist-owned, journalist-run, ad-free publication with stories sourced from writers all over the world.
Tell Me More!
Keep Me Posted!
Receive weekly word of new stories, comics, and surprises from The Brick House.
Sign Me Up
I Love It!
Subscribe to Popula’s home at The Brick House, and you'll receive NINE amazing publications for one low price!
OK, let’s activate MetaMask!

Hmm, looks like you don’t have MetaMask activated!

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

If that doesn’t make sense to you, click here:

Please connect your MetaMask!

The MetaMask window will pop up and ask if you want Popula to connect to your MetaMask. Check the account you want to connect and click the ‘Next’ button.

Don’t see the MetaMask window? It might have popped up behind this window… Take a look and see if it’s hiding somewhere!

If you don’t see the MetaMask plugin popup, you may need to click the MetaMask icon in your browser toolbar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and enter your password to unlock MetaMask.

Your MetaMask may be out of date

You have an old version of the MetaMask extension installed. Before we can continue, you must install the latest version.

Here’s how:

  • Uninstall (don’t just disable) the existing extension from your browser.
  • Restart your browser.
  • Go to metamask.io and re-install the extension.
  • Come back here and try again!

We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!

Oops, we need to connect!

Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.

You can’t tip yourself…

You can’t conduct a transaction where the source and destination wallet are the same. Sorry! Maybe you need to switch wallets in MetaMask first?

Looks like you’re on the test network!

You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.

Confirm your transaction!

Your MetaMask window will pop up in a few seconds, and you need to confirm the transaction in order for your payment to go through.

Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!

Hmm, that comment couldn’t be posted.

Your comment was rejected! Here’s what the computer had to say:

You can try again if you want:

Want to fix that comment?

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Decided not to comment?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Click here:

Want to edit your comment first?

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see one for the comment you just tried to post, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

COMMENT POSTED!

Comment posted successfully! Refresh the page to see the comment you just made. You’ll also receive an email notification of your transaction.

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Ready to Tip!

How much do you want to tip?

You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.

USD ETH

You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.

Participation in the Popula comment tipping system is optional.

Decided not to tip?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

TIP SENT!

Your comment tip has been processed! Thank you so much. The comment author will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.

Want a receipt? (We won’t store your email address.)

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Set your wallet address for tips

In order to receive tips on your comments, you must have a wallet address saved. Enter your wallet address below and click ‘Save.’

Or, you can:

If don’t want to accept tips, clear the address and hit ‘Save.’

We’ve automatically filled in the wallet address that you’re currently using in MetaMask. If you just have that one wallet, leave it as is and click ‘Save.’

That wallet address is invalid. It should start with 0x and be 42 characters long.
Hmm, we couldn’t save your wallet address. Try pressing the ‘Save’ button again.
Yay, your wallet address has been saved! You can now accept tips. Close this popup to continue commenting.
You have entered no wallet address, so you cannot accept tips. Close this popup if you're OK with that. Enter a wallet address if you want to accept tips.
Contact Us

Questions? Problems?

We know this cryptocurrency stuff is new and weird. We’re here to help you understand. Ask us anything!

a line drawing of an envelope with motion lines hey@popula.com
Help: What is ETH?

ETH is Ether, a popular cryptocurrency generated on the Ethereum blockchain.

You’ll need some Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH) in a MetaMask wallet in order to continue. Currently it’s not possible to use other cryptocurrencies, or in dollars or other fiat currencies.

For a comprehensive FAQ to help get you started, please visit our FAQ page.

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Did you like this?
OK, let’s activate MetaMask!

Hmm, looks like you don’t have MetaMask activated!

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

If that doesn’t make sense to you, click here:

Please connect your MetaMask!

The MetaMask window will pop up and ask if you want Popula to connect to your MetaMask. Check the account you want to connect and click the ‘Next’ button.

Don’t see the MetaMask window? It might have popped up behind this window… Take a look and see if it’s hiding somewhere!

If you don’t see the MetaMask plugin popup, you may need to click the MetaMask icon in your browser toolbar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and enter your password to unlock MetaMask.

Your MetaMask may be out of date

You have an old version of the MetaMask extension installed. Before we can continue, you must install the latest version.

Here’s how:

  • Uninstall (don’t just disable) the existing extension from your browser.
  • Restart your browser.
  • Go to metamask.io and re-install the extension.
  • Come back here and try again!

We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!

Oops, we need to connect!

Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.

Looks like you’re on the test network!

You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.

Ready to Tip!

How much do you want to tip?

You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.

USD ETH

You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.

Author participation in the Popula tipping system is optional; if an author declines to participate in the tipping system, your tip will be refunded to you in full within 60 days.

Confirm Your Tip!

Your MetaMask window has popped up now, and you need to confirm the transaction.

Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!

Decided not to tip?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

WOW! THANK YOU!

Thank you so much for your tip, and for your direct support of journalism. The author will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.

Want a receipt?

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

the Popula logo; a globe with 'POPULA' written diagonally over it Home to Popula, please!
Contact Us

Questions? Problems?

We know this cryptocurrency stuff is new and weird. We’re here to help you understand. Ask us anything!

a line drawing of an envelope with motion lines hey@popula.com
Help: What is ETH?

ETH is Ether, a popular cryptocurrency generated on the Ethereum blockchain.

You’ll need some Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH) in a MetaMask wallet in order to continue. Currently it’s not possible to use other cryptocurrencies, or in dollars or other fiat currencies.

For a comprehensive FAQ to help get you started, please visit our help page, “How to Tip Your Favorite Authors with Cryptocurrency on Popula!”

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!