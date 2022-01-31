Popula
Afghan refugees arriving in Calgary, January 2022screenshot: YouTube

My Airport: YYC

the evolutions of Calgary International Airport

Bryony Lau

Bryony Lau is a freelance writer and researcher from Calgary.

See more

Many Calgarians say with sheepish pride that their home is just a big small town. But the longest runway in Canada, opened in 2014, is at Calgary International Airport.

“You would be able to land a space shuttle on this thing,” boasted mayor Naheed Nenshi of the 14,000-foot runway 17L/35R. He may be right; the landing strip at the Kennedy Space Center is not much longer, just an extra thousand feet. Two years later, a new international terminal doubled the space at Calgary International, leaving the airport authority 2.3 billion dollars in debt.

Impressive as all that may be, YYC is a blandly functional, forgettable space, outsized, like so much in our city. Houses here are cheaper and larger than in other major cities in Canada, and massive trucks occupy our broad-shouldered roads. The scale of the landscape may be to blame; the built environment of the city lacks the drama of its own setting, with magenta mornings, sunsets that flare orange, red and pink, and mountains that cleave the plains. Sometimes a Chinook arch forms as water vapor from the Pacific Ocean rises over the Rocky Mountains, settling as cloud above Calgary and the surrounding foothills, like a giant duvet tossed overhead.

Chinooks bring relief from the cold, but for a lot of people with migraines, like me, they’re a nightmare. The sudden shift in air pressure causes our heads to feel like they might burst with throbbing pain. Calgary still clings to its past as a frontier town; cowboy boots are earnestly worn here, and the rodeo, known as the Stampede, is the marquee annual event. Even so, the Chinooks find some of us Calgarians stranded helplessly in bed.  

The rough climate ensures that whatever the season, there will likely be havoc at the airport. From November through March, planes queue on the runway to be de-iced by machines with spectral arms that release white chemical plumes into the frigid air. On the hottest summer days, thunderstorms can send hail the size of apricots rocketing out of the sky. The local airline, WestJet, has learned to  shield the delicate mechanisms on its airplanes’ wings with puck board, the stuff that you ordinarily see lining the sides of ice hockey rinks to protect spectators from slapshots.

When COVID-19 shut borders in early 2020, I flew back to Calgary after many years working overseas, ambivalent about returning to a place that was no longer really home. Now I was estranged from the once-familiar airport—or any airport anywhere. In August 2021, images of air travel suddenly returned to my social media feeds, but they were scenes of chaos and panic at Kabul airport as the Taliban took over Afghanistan.

Canadian media covered the story for weeks even though, or because, we were in the middle of an election season that had been failing to rouse voters from their pandemic ennui. The prime minister promised to bring 20,000 Afghans to safety; after his party won re-election, he doubled the number to 40,000. Like other Western countries making similar commitments, this gesture distracted attention from our abysmal failure in Afghanistan. After the September 11, 2001 attacks, Canada had joined other NATO countries and sent troops, blinded by delusions of exporting peace, order and good government.

The Canadian public was largely on board with the resettlement of Afghan refugees. But other government policies, like indefinite immigration detention, underscore a very different reality. Before the Taliban resumed power, Canada had accepted fewer than 10,000 Afghans for resettlement over the previous six years and it was difficult for Afghans to make it here on their own: only 500 to 650 Afghans claimed asylum most years. Canada is hard to reach from most parts of the world, and that’s obviously one reason for the low number of Afghan asylum seekers. But underlying our superficial embrace of resettlement is an uncomfortable truth: refugees are not really welcome unless the government invites them here.

At the end of August, the airlifts from Kabul stopped. Of the more than 100,000 Afghans evacuated by the United States, 5,000 would eventually be transferred to Canada, and the government selected Calgary as their first port of call. At the airport, journalists took photos of families in the unprepossessing, low-ceilinged arrival hall, its brown tiles and luggage carousels unchanged despite the recent upgrades. Some of the refugees would stay in Calgary, others would settle in cities and towns as far removed from Afghanistan as anywhere could be—such as Thunder Bay, Ontario, population 110,172, a former fur trading post on the shores of Lake Superior.

The first place most Afghan refugees call home in Calgary is a hotel on Barlow Trail, which is named after Noel Barlow, one of the city’s early aviation enthusiasts. Calgary has had an airport for more than a century; from 1956 until 1977, when the modern terminal was built, the airport was known as McCall Field, after Fred McCall, a fighter pilot in the First World War. He was a co-founder of the Calgary Flying Club in the late 1920s, where Barlow learned to fly in the inter-war years. The club and others like it across the country was set up thanks to incentives—free airplanes, subsidies for earning a pilot’s license—provided by a Department of National Defense anxious to ensure that there would be enough pilots to call up in the event of another war.

Barlow spent WWII in the United Kingdom, where he maintained the aircraft of Douglas Bader, a double amputee who fought in the Battle of Britain.  Back in Canada, recruits from New Zealand, Australia and other outposts were trained on the airfields around Calgary.

photo courtesy of the author

A few weeks ago I visited the Hangar Flight Museum on the southern edge of the airport. It was mid-afternoon and the sky was empty, blue and still. The museum recounts a compressed, unfussy narrative about war. There are scale models of flight training schools, moldering kit in plexiglass cases, and placards that describe Canada as the “aerodrome of democracy,” amid silent, shiny planes that look like toys, not machines that deliver death from the air.

In early October 2021 I wrote to an editor I knew at one of the national papers and pitched a story.

By that time, some two hundred or so refugees had arrived, and Calgary’s lead resettlement agency arranged for me to meet some of them. I drove to a new neighborhood on the eastern flank of the airport. I’d never been there before, but it could have been anywhere in the city, with strip malls marooned in oceanic parking lots, curvilinear streets of pastel houses, and spindly trees. This suburban homogeneity, houses upon houses, each in its own tidy yard, is what the Afghan families would have seen as their plane banked in the air.

The small home I entered was overflowing with life. Azatullah and his twelve relatives had just moved in. They had brought almost nothing with them in the rush to leave Kabul. There were three bedrooms upstairs, one on the main floor, and a basement from which a scrum of teenage boys emerged soon after I arrived. I sat on a blue chenille couch in the living room, Azatullah kneeled on the carpet, and some of the older relatives gathered round.

As he made introductions I sketched the family tree, noting the branches broken and scattered across the world. One of Azatullah’s brothers, now dead, had worked for the Canadian embassy, but the family had known nothing about Canada before they’d arrived, except that it was cold. It’s an easy place to live, they told me. Calgary was a bit like Kabul; both cities have a horizon shaped like a serrated edge. There was even an Afghan grocer nearby who sold the dried mulberries, each one a springy, sour bite, that had been offered to me alongside a glass of milky spiced tea.  “We’re safe, but our hearts are not here,” Azatullah told me. “We worry about relatives left behind.”

He was grateful to Canada, he explained, even if the house was a bit small. In Kabul, they’d had a compound to themselves. I took photos of the family in the backyard. There were leaves on the ground, a chill in the air; I was surprised to see they wore sandals. “It’s cold back home too,” Azatullah said.

Comments on My Airport: YYC
Want to leave a comment? Commenting is available to subscribers only. for unlimited access to Popula—and join our conversations.

Each comment or response costs a tiny ETH fee of 2.0E-5 (about 5¢ in Ethereum cryptocurrency), payable from your Metamask.io wallet (the wallet is free, and takes just a moment to add to your browser). This system helps protect Popula conversations from trolls, fakers, Cambridges Analytica and other malign influences.

If you haven’t got any ETH yet and you’re a Popula subscriber, please write to hey@popula.com with your subscriber email address and MetaMask wallet address, and we’ll send you a little bit to get started! It’s pretty easy and a lot of fun to use, Yay.

If you’d like to learn more about cryptocurrency, Ethereum, and how Popula is using these new technologies to help protect speech rights and the free press, please visit our FAQ page.

I’m already a subscriber and logged in! OMG, try again please.
Hmm, you don’t seem to be subscribed or logged in. Click the ‘Subscribe Now or Log In’ button.
Hmmm, something’s up.

We’re having trouble checking your subscriber status. Try refreshing the page.

Click here to refresh the page!
Want to leave a comment?

Welcome! To leave a comment, you’ll need to log in, and also have your MetaMask wallet ready with some ETH cryptocurrency available.

It’s easy! Just visit metamask.io to install an in-browser MetaMask wallet. If you’re a new subscriber, write to hey@popula.com for $2 in free ETH crypto!

I’m already logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
Want to leave a comment?

Thank you for being a Popula subscriber! As a subscriber, you may leave comments, but you have to be logged in as commenter here first. This is an additional login—the login for your commenting privileges—and you’ll stay logged in after you log in the first time.

I’m already registered and logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not registered here. Click the ‘Register Me’ button.
Yay, you’ve been registered!

We’ve sent an email to your registered address at with your commenting details. Please follow the directions in the email to open your commenting privileges and then come back here to leave your first comment!

OK, I logged in. Load the comments!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
You’re already registered.

Thanks for registering! Please log in and you can get started commenting.

I’m already logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
You need to activate MetaMask to leave a comment!

You’re logged in and ready to leave comments! All you need is a MetaMask wallet and a little ETH cryptocurrency, just like with our microtipping system.

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

Leave a Comment
Leave a comment as (click to change your display name)
Pay to Post Comment

Each comment costs in Ethereum cryptocurrency to post! Just write your comment and click the green button. Thank you, Popula subscriber, for joining us in the new world of cryptoeconomics! Please don’t forget to set your wallet address in order to receive tips on your comments.

Yay, you can receive tips on your comments!

Uh-oh, you’re not able to receive tips on your comments. Want tips?

Alas! commenting is not yet available on your mobile device. Each comment costs a little ETH cryptocurrency to post, and for now that requires a regular computer.

So please go to your laptop, install the MetaMask browser plugin, and hold forth!

Support Us

Popula is 100% ad-free, reader-supported journalism accountable only to you. Every dollar of your subscription goes straight to our work. Thank you for supporting Popula.

What Kind of Writer Accuses Libraries of Stealing?

a wrangle on the topic of Controlled Digital Lending

When You Wear a Tiger Suit to Try and Win Votes and It Still Doesn’t Work

the humiliating theatrics of campaigning

Buy This Book!!! from the Brick House Cooperative

Support press independence. Protect the digital future.

What is Popula?
Popula is a journalist-owned, journalist-run, ad-free publication with stories sourced from writers all over the world.
Tell Me More!
Keep Me Posted!
Receive weekly word of new stories, comics, and surprises from The Brick House.
Sign Me Up
I Love It!
Subscribe to Popula’s home at The Brick House, and you'll receive NINE amazing publications for one low price!
OK, let’s activate MetaMask!

Hmm, looks like you don’t have MetaMask activated!

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

If that doesn’t make sense to you, click here:

Please connect your MetaMask!

The MetaMask window will pop up and ask if you want Popula to connect to your MetaMask. Check the account you want to connect and click the ‘Next’ button.

Don’t see the MetaMask window? It might have popped up behind this window… Take a look and see if it’s hiding somewhere!

If you don’t see the MetaMask plugin popup, you may need to click the MetaMask icon in your browser toolbar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and enter your password to unlock MetaMask.

Your MetaMask may be out of date

You have an old version of the MetaMask extension installed. Before we can continue, you must install the latest version.

Here’s how:

  • Uninstall (don’t just disable) the existing extension from your browser.
  • Restart your browser.
  • Go to metamask.io and re-install the extension.
  • Come back here and try again!

We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!

Oops, we need to connect!

Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.

You can’t tip yourself…

You can’t conduct a transaction where the source and destination wallet are the same. Sorry! Maybe you need to switch wallets in MetaMask first?

Looks like you’re on the test network!

You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.

Confirm your transaction!

Your MetaMask window will pop up in a few seconds, and you need to confirm the transaction in order for your payment to go through.

Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!

Hmm, that comment couldn’t be posted.

Your comment was rejected! Here’s what the computer had to say:

You can try again if you want:

Want to fix that comment?

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Decided not to comment?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Click here:

Want to edit your comment first?

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see one for the comment you just tried to post, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

COMMENT POSTED!

Comment posted successfully! Refresh the page to see the comment you just made. You’ll also receive an email notification of your transaction.

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Ready to Tip!

How much do you want to tip?

You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.

USD ETH

You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.

Participation in the Popula comment tipping system is optional.

Decided not to tip?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

TIP SENT!

Your comment tip has been processed! Thank you so much. The comment author will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.

Want a receipt? (We won’t store your email address.)

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Set your wallet address for tips

In order to receive tips on your comments, you must have a wallet address saved. Enter your wallet address below and click ‘Save.’

Or, you can:

If don’t want to accept tips, clear the address and hit ‘Save.’

We’ve automatically filled in the wallet address that you’re currently using in MetaMask. If you just have that one wallet, leave it as is and click ‘Save.’

That wallet address is invalid. It should start with 0x and be 42 characters long.
Hmm, we couldn’t save your wallet address. Try pressing the ‘Save’ button again.
Yay, your wallet address has been saved! You can now accept tips. Close this popup to continue commenting.
You have entered no wallet address, so you cannot accept tips. Close this popup if you're OK with that. Enter a wallet address if you want to accept tips.
Contact Us

Questions? Problems?

We know this cryptocurrency stuff is new and weird. We’re here to help you understand. Ask us anything!

a line drawing of an envelope with motion lines hey@popula.com
Help: What is ETH?

ETH is Ether, a popular cryptocurrency generated on the Ethereum blockchain.

You’ll need some Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH) in a MetaMask wallet in order to continue. Currently it’s not possible to use other cryptocurrencies, or in dollars or other fiat currencies.

For a comprehensive FAQ to help get you started, please visit our FAQ page.

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Did you like this?
OK, let’s activate MetaMask!

Hmm, looks like you don’t have MetaMask activated!

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

If that doesn’t make sense to you, click here:

Please connect your MetaMask!

The MetaMask window will pop up and ask if you want Popula to connect to your MetaMask. Check the account you want to connect and click the ‘Next’ button.

Don’t see the MetaMask window? It might have popped up behind this window… Take a look and see if it’s hiding somewhere!

If you don’t see the MetaMask plugin popup, you may need to click the MetaMask icon in your browser toolbar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and enter your password to unlock MetaMask.

Your MetaMask may be out of date

You have an old version of the MetaMask extension installed. Before we can continue, you must install the latest version.

Here’s how:

  • Uninstall (don’t just disable) the existing extension from your browser.
  • Restart your browser.
  • Go to metamask.io and re-install the extension.
  • Come back here and try again!

We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!

Oops, we need to connect!

Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.

Looks like you’re on the test network!

You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.

Ready to Tip!

How much do you want to tip?

You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.

USD ETH

You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.

Author participation in the Popula tipping system is optional; if an author declines to participate in the tipping system, your tip will be refunded to you in full within 60 days.

Confirm Your Tip!

Your MetaMask window has popped up now, and you need to confirm the transaction.

Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!

Decided not to tip?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

WOW! THANK YOU!

Thank you so much for your tip, and for your direct support of journalism. The author will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.

Want a receipt?

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

the Popula logo; a globe with 'POPULA' written diagonally over it Home to Popula, please!
Contact Us

Questions? Problems?

We know this cryptocurrency stuff is new and weird. We’re here to help you understand. Ask us anything!

a line drawing of an envelope with motion lines hey@popula.com
Help: What is ETH?

ETH is Ether, a popular cryptocurrency generated on the Ethereum blockchain.

You’ll need some Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH) in a MetaMask wallet in order to continue. Currently it’s not possible to use other cryptocurrencies, or in dollars or other fiat currencies.

For a comprehensive FAQ to help get you started, please visit our help page, “How to Tip Your Favorite Authors with Cryptocurrency on Popula!”

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!