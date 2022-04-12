a big faith in goodness and beauty and power of moral uprising

A few days ago we received this email from Grzegorz Kwiatkowski, poet and vocalist of the post-rock band Trupa Trupa, and he graciously gave us his permission to share it with you. — The Editors.

greetings from the free city of Gdansk still always! the timing is really tragic these are bloody war times and that's why in my opinion we need more than ever the power of art and i really believe in the power of art in the cathartic power of art and the power of protest i think that it's not a time for tears it's not a time for being paralyzed but it's time to spread the anti hate anti war message in an even bigger way through art through our pacifistic rifle and in my opinion this is really crucial in this dark war time this is something which can after all bring some light My friend, a great american poet with Ukrainian roots wrote:

So i am writing it with a broken heart but with a big faith in goodness and beauty and the power of moral uprising Please feel welcome to these upcoming ethical moral art events: New York’s Kupferberg Holocaust Center - April 13th Art Against War, Art Against Hate: A Conversation with Grzegorz Kwiatkowski and in this weird and tragic timing, Trupa Trupa is coming to the USA April 28 — Philadelphia, PA @ PhilaMOCA April 29 — New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge April 30 — Washington, D.C. @ DC9 May 3 — Detroit, MI @ Third Man May 4 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas May 5 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th St Entry May 7 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir May 8 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza May 11 — San Francisco, CA @ Cafe du Nord May 12 — Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge We will be playing the B FLAT A album and I think that this Pitchfork review is really special in an ethical way we just can't give up we have to keep going and fighting for light and for goodness even if i feel really almost paralyzed and defeated by the power of evil but thats why i am not giving up cause i feel that this victory of evil is really close and that's why i will not shut up so i will end in the same way i begun: greetings from the free city of Gdansk the city where the second world war started but also the city where the solidarity worker movement was established Grzegorz