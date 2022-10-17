Sandwich Recipe Dep’t.

WE PRESENT INSTRUCTIONS for the assembly of a select sandwich from Balanced Meals with Recipes: Food Values, Drying and Cold Pack Canning Menus, with and Without Meat, Box Luncheons, by the members of the Lake View Woman’s Club of Chicago, first published in 1917, now in the public domain for the delectation of all.

PEPPER AND NUT SANDWICHES

Spread a number of slices of bread, cut thin and without crust, with butter, and an equal number with the following mixture: Two finely chopped green peppers, and one-quarter pound pecans; add a little salt and bind together with mayonnaise. Place leaf lettuce on buttered slices, and the mixture on lettuce.

—Mrs. E. M. Landis.

SANDWICH FILLINGS I

Cucumber and sardine sandwiches: Remove skin and take out bones of sardines, rub to a paste, season lightly with celery salt, and moisten very slightly with mayonnaise. Cut crust from rye bread, spread with butter which has been rubbed to a cream and seasoned very lightly with celery salt, pepper and a little curry powder; cover this with the sardine paste, and lay on top some thin, crisp rounds of sliced cucumber. For open sandwiches, the cu- cumber can be chopped fine, drained dry, and a, thin layer placed on top. This is an English filling.

Lemon cream filling: Beat to a cream one tablespoon butter and two tablespoons brown sugar, flavor with lemon juice and a little grated nutmeg. Spread on thinly sliced brown bread.

Stuffed rolls: Cut off the tops, scoop out the inside, and fill the cavity with creamed meat, fish, or fowl, or mince any of these with mayonnaise. Creamed, chopped oysters, seasoned with celery or onion salt, make a good filling.

Fresh lady fingers separated and spread with cake frosting, jelly, or a cream filling made by rubbing to a paste one tablespoon butter, two tablespoons powdered sugar, and chopped nuts or candied fruit. Cake sliced and made into sandwiches with these fillings is easy to pack.

All leftovers of salads, scrambled eggs, cheese, vegetables and meat can be used for sandwich fillings.

Fancy butter for sandwiches: Beat one-quarter pound butter to a cream, mix in one-half cup stiffly beaten cream, season lightly with mustard, salt, and a dash of cayenne. This will keep two weeks in a cool place. Butter for sandwiches is always better if beaten to a cream.

—Mrs. S. D. Snow.

SANDWICH FILLINGS II

1. Cottage cheese and chopped dates.

2. Equal parts macerated dates and peanut butter.

3. Equal parts chopped nuts and chopped olives.

4. Cottage cheese and chopped nuts moistened with cream.

—Mrs. E. T. Cooke.

