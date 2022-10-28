The Girl From Marvel’s Boy-Club Bullpen Tells All About Old Times Square

THIS POST COMES TO POPULA FROM SLUDGE,

A FELLOW MEMBER OF THE BRICK HOUSE COOPERATIVE.

ANN NOCENTI, THE writer, journalist and filmmaker who wrote and edited some of the most iconic Marvel comics of the late 1980s and early 1990s joins the podcast to discuss her early years in New York as “the girl who lived behind the fish tank,” quite literally, how her work in asylums influenced her stories about superheroes, creating Marvel’s first openly transgender character, the role of “fake news” in the comics she’s working on now, and much more.