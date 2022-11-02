Sandwich Recipe Dep’t.

Popula
WE PRESENT INSTRUCTIONS for the assembly of a select sandwich from the Raleigh Recipe Book, published by the Ladies of Christ Church in 1916, now in the public domain and available at archive.org for the delectation of all.

LAYER SANDWICHES

Take a Pullman loaf of bread and cut the long way, making about five slices. Spread various mixtures between, as peanut butter, olives, bacon, cheese, pimento, Salad King Olive Mayonnaise. Press together firmly and slice across the layers.
—Mrs. R. Y. McPherson.

