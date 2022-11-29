How Much Did Tesla Gain Over the Holiday Week?

WHEN LAST WE checked in on Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. (TSLA on the Nasdaq) a week ago, it had risen slightly, after a long and steep decline, to reach $169.91 per share. The intervening days have not been great for Musk’s profile as a visionary business leader overall—over on Twitter, he continued to lose advertisers and post flop-sweaty memes, and the Wall Street Journal reported that his privately held Boring Company has been quietly failing to show up and build the transit tunnels it was supposed to be building.

But Tesla has been doing OK! It’s still far, far, far below the $328.33 share price it had when Musk started pursuing ownership of Twitter, and well below the $200 mark; nevertheless, it closed today at $180.83 a share, up $10.92 from our last report.

Here in the busiest retail days of the year, that $10.92 would be enough to buy any of the following:

• A five-car pack of Matchbox rescue vehicles.

• Three hundred sixty-four yards of lemon-yellow acrylic yarn, 4 gauge.

• A 47-pound bag of Quikrete Portland cement, Type I/II.

Thank you for reading POPULA! Add your email here to receive our newsletter!