Purloined Puma

Recently Missing in America

MORE THAN $20,000 worth of campaign donation checks, intended for Rep. Elise Stafanik (from packages in the U.S. Mail found opened and empty in Memphis)

A stuffed cougar named Barbara, a disco ball, copper pipes, and wiring (from Vito’s Restaurant and Lounge in Seattle)

Two young giant Galapagos tortoises (from the St. Augustine Alligator Farm in St. Augustine, Florida)

A television, “a 12-gauge shotgun, a .22-caliber pump rifle, a Browning 12-gauge shotgun, a Colt double action pistol, a Polio Pester 32, a 30-30 rifle and a hammerless pistol” (from a house in Jonesboro, Arkansas)

Nine signs for a Christmas tree farm (from roadsides in Rockland Township, Pennsylvania)

A six-month-old French bulldog (from a dwelling in Milwaukee, after an apparent burglary)

An iPhone (in Lewiston, Maine)

Recently Found in America

A potbellied pig named Piggie Stardust (at the scene of a burning ““homemade travel trailer” in North Charleston, South Carolina, after being reported stolen from an animal shelter there, after originally having been “found as a stray at a Home Depot”)

Two diamonds (by a jeweler in Boca Raton, Florida, leading authorities to identify them part of a batch stolen from Miami in 2017 under the false pretext of being borrowed for a Justin Timberlake music video).

A Kubota utility vehicle (in a lake in Terra Haute, Indiana, after being reported stolen)

A 20-foot piece of the space shuttle Challenger (in the waters off Florida’s Space Coast)

A large, concentrated deposit of niobium, zirconium, dysprosium, and other rare earth elements (on Pennington Mountain, in Eagle Lake, Maine)

A live endangered snuffbox mussel and a “freshly dead” endangered rayed bean mussel (in the Olentangy River, in Ohio)

A Tyrannosaurus rex footprint (in Aniakchak National Monument and Preserve, Alaska)

Thank you for reading POPULA! Add your email here to receive our newsletter!