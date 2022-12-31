2022 in Review: The Year in Raptors

IN JANUARY, I raised the blinds in the bedroom and right out the back window was an adult Cooper’s hawk, perching upright. It looked huge.

In May I saw a bald eagle hunkered down in a sod field up the road from where I grew up.

In September I interviewed the woman who filmed a red-tailed hawk diving into a garbage can by Morningside Park to kill and retrieve a rat.

In November I tried and failed to take a picture of a red-tailed hawk in the air.

I didn’t publish anything about it but in two different times in December, in Morningside Park, I saw a red-tailed hawk fly up low and settle onto a prominent perch—once on top of a flagpole, once in a tree right over my head—only to be surrounded and strafed by blue jays until it gave up and flapped away. The second time, with the hawk in the tree, I was looking nearly straight up from below, so when the first jay flew in, I saw the gray and white underfeathers instead of the blue top feathers, and for a moment I got the scale all wrong and thought it was a titmouse and the titmouse might potentially be in trouble. The jays were absolutely not in any trouble. The hawk barely even tried to hold its spot before fleeing.

