Popula
photographs by the author

Bonfire Night

It was the one holiday in the year our parents let us be a part of.

Usman Ahmad

Usman Ahmad is a British freelance writer and photographer based in Pakistan. His work has appeared in the Guardian, Foreign Policy Magazine and Vice among others.

See more

It was still early into a November afternoon, but with autumn having set in, night had fallen and time moved to a different pace. In the darkness, through the cobbled high street of Winchester, swarms of people bore aloft flaming torches in the grand old tradition of the city’s annual Bonfire Night ceremony. Though it had been 15 years since I’d last been in England during the autumn months, this was a world I felt I knew.

The older a person gets the more they lose control over how they find their way home again. Sometimes you wait and wait but the memories that are meant to guide you never come. Sometimes they just disappear.. Then there are the moments where the signposts hit you suddenly, through an old song played on the radio, or seeing the clothes you used to wear coming back into style, or something as simple as the warm buttery smell of fried toast. This is how it was for me with Bonfire Night. 

Growing up in South London in a Muslim immigrant household, holidays were not exactly part of the fabric of our childhood. They were either too Christian or too pagan, or in the case of Halloween too Satanic, and as for pancake day, nobody in our home even knew what a pancake was. Christmas was always the hardest one to deal with. Decorations went up. Jingles formed a low-grade soundtrack to the pageantry of the season. The world fluttered in a Dionysian frenzy and once it was over I was left to confront endless chatter about presents and stockings on the return to school. All I could do was resent it. I hated that my family was different, that the walls of our home were undecorated, and that dinner on Christmas day would be a regular Pakistani meal.

But Christmas was far too big to stay outside the grey confines of our non-celebrations and even though I dreaded its arrival, I grudgingly enjoyed the pieces of it that spilled over the boundaries of my otherness. I didn’t have to go to school, I could still buy Christmasy things like Santa shaped chocolates, and then of course there was the TV and the annual ritual of spending days singing the words to ‘Walking in The Air’ after having watched animated classic, The Snowman.

Bonfire Night or Guy Fawkes Day or November 5th, to give it its various names, however, was different. It was the one holiday in the year our parents let us be a part of. The irony of finding some narrow route to belonging in their new homeland through the acts of a traitor who, had his plot succeeded, would have blown up the ruling protestant king of England, went unconsidered. As long as there were no religious barriers, and there were none that they could see, everything was fine.

The first Bonfire Night I attended was organised by my primary school. If truth be told, it was a bit of a dull affair comprised of a tepid bonfire and a smattering of meagerly adorned food stalls, but at one point a stray firework whizzed between the legs of my cousin Raza and our night was made. There was nothing about it I didn’t love, but mostly the sense that all the disparate parts of myself were able to come together and be seen.

That feeling didn’t last long. The next year we went for the fireworks display at our local park. It was a much louder and more extravagant event, something more in line with what an eight-year-old kid would enjoy. There were rides for starters and multiple rows of carnival games where you could win anything from teddy bears to an electronic toy car. The fireworks were amazing too. It was perfect. Every kid’s dream. Or was it? I wasn’t so sure. I found myself too forcefully focused on all the things I should be doing, the stuff the other kids at school would probably do. I asked my mum to buy me a toffee apple and then threw it away because I didn’t like the way it tasted. I asked for a sparkler and then found it boring. I still enjoyed the night but the forced rituals were not for me and did not fit in with the person I was on my way to becoming. 

In the years to come, sometimes we went out for bonfire night and sometimes we didn’t. It grew to matter less. My life expanded. The old vulnerabilities were still there, but I was better able to distinguish between the unfinished textures of myself that were true, and the ones I only wanted to be true. The fact that over time I became comfortable enough not to go, or to go on my own terms was a sign that I had stopped looking for the mythical wholeness within myself. I was never going to have a complete identity. I had come to accept that. I think I had anyway. Perhaps it didn’t matter, the value of who I was would lie in the spaces in between.

As the evening grew old, the cold began to bite and I decided to return to the home of my brother where I was staying. On the way back I stopped at a confectionary truck that had set up on the site of the bonfire. Dangling above the display were large packets of flying saucers and giant rock dummies. Seeing them made me break out into a faint smile. My mother would never let me buy these. She would tell me they were a waste of money and would likely end up leading to a sore throat. I always doubted her and would argue for ages but she would always win. Yet now life had gone on long enough and I was free to make my own choices. I took one more look at them and then walked away. Maybe my mother had always been right, or maybe I was just older, or maybe I was finally myself.

Comments on Bonfire Night
Want to leave a comment? Commenting is available to Popula subscribers only. for unlimited access to Popula—and join our conversations—starting at just $4/month.

Each comment or response costs a tiny ETH fee of 0.0004 (about 5¢ in Ethereum cryptocurrency), payable from your Metamask.io wallet (the wallet is free, and takes just a moment to add to your browser). This system helps protect Popula conversations from trolls, fakers, Cambridges Analytica and other malign influences.

If you haven’t got any ETH yet and you’re a Popula subscriber, please write to hey@popula.com with your subscriber email address and MetaMask wallet address, and we’ll send you a little bit to get started! It’s pretty easy and a lot of fun to use, Yay.

If you’d like to learn more about cryptocurrency, Ethereum, and how Popula is using these new technologies to help protect speech rights and the free press, please visit our FAQ page.

I’m already a subscriber and logged in! OMG, try again please.
Hmm, you don’t seem to be subscribed or logged in. Click the ‘Subscribe Now or Log In’ button.
Hmmm, something’s up.

We’re having trouble checking your subscriber status. Try refreshing the page.

Click here to refresh the page!
Want to leave a comment?

Welcome! To leave a comment, you’ll need to log in, and also have your MetaMask wallet ready with some ETH cryptocurrency available.

It’s easy! Just visit metamask.io to install an in-browser MetaMask wallet. If you’re a new subscriber, write to hey@popula.com for $2 in free ETH crypto!

I’m already logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
Want to leave a comment?

Thank you for being a Popula subscriber! As a subscriber, you may leave comments, but you have to be logged in as commenter here first. This is an additional login—the login for your commenting privileges—and you’ll stay logged in after you log in the first time.

I’m already registered and logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not registered here. Click the ‘Register Me’ button.
Yay, you’ve been registered!

We’ve sent an email to your registered address at with your commenting details. Please follow the directions in the email to open your commenting privileges and then come back here to leave your first comment!

OK, I logged in. Load the comments!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
You’re already registered.

Thanks for registering! Please log in and you can get started commenting.

I’m already logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
You need to activate MetaMask to leave a comment!

You’re logged in and ready to leave comments! All you need is a MetaMask wallet and a little ETH cryptocurrency, just like with our microtipping system.

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

Leave a Comment
Leave a comment as (click to change your display name)
Pay to Post Comment

Each comment costs in Ethereum cryptocurrency to post! Just write your comment and click the green button. Thank you, Popula subscriber, for joining us in the new world of cryptoeconomics! Please don’t forget to set your wallet address in order to receive tips on your comments.

Yay, you can receive tips on your comments!

Uh-oh, you’re not able to receive tips on your comments. Want tips?

Alas! commenting is not yet available on your mobile device. Each comment costs a little ETH cryptocurrency to post, and for now that requires a regular computer.

So please go to your laptop, install the MetaMask browser plugin, and hold forth!

Support Us

Popula is 100% ad-free, reader-supported journalism accountable only to you. Every dollar of your subscription goes straight to our work. Thank you for supporting Popula.

Things we don’t know about the Death Penalty in Singapore

Information about capital punishment in Singapore has been getting harder and harder to obtain.

Andrew Yang is Taiwanese-American

"A powerful man on a powerful stage, powerless to be himself."

Jack Pendarvis’s Moby-Dick

“Well, let me at least mention the kind of floor I dance on in whatever country I come from.”

What is Popula?
Popula is a journalist-owned, journalist-run, ad-free publication with stories sourced from writers all over the world.
Tell Me More!
Keep Me Posted!
Receive word of new stories, comics and happenings at Popula.
Sign Me Up
I Love It!
Your Galaxy Brain subscription includes a free Popula Mug! and so much more!
Did you like this?
OK, let’s activate MetaMask!

Hmm, looks like you don’t have MetaMask activated!

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

If that doesn’t make sense to you, click here:

Please grant us access

The MetaMask window will pop up and ask if you want Popula to have access to your MetaMask. Click the ‘CONFIRM’ button.

Don’t see the MetaMask window? It might have popped up behind this window… Take a look and see if it’s hiding somewhere!

Still can’t find the MetaMask window? Click here to try again:

If you don’t see the MetaMask plugin popup, you may need to click the MetaMask icon in your browser toolbar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and enter your password to unlock MetaMask.

Your MetaMask may be out of date

You have an old version of the MetaMask extension installed. Before we can continue, you must install the latest version.

Here’s how:

  • Uninstall (don’t just disable) the existing extension from your browser.
  • Restart your browser.
  • Go to metamask.io and re-install the extension.
  • Come back here and try again!

We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!

Oops, we need access!

Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.

Looks like you’re on the test network!

You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.

Ready to Tip!

How much do you want to tip?

You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.

USD ETH

You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.

Author participation in the Popula tipping system is optional; if an author declines to participate in the tipping system, your tip will be refunded to you in full within 60 days.

Confirm Your Tip!

Your MetaMask window has popped up now, and you need to confirm the transaction.

Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!

Decided not to tip?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

WOW! THANK YOU!

Thank you so much for your tip, and for your direct support of journalism. The author will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.

Want a receipt?

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

the Popula logo; a globe with 'POPULA' written diagonally over it Home to Popula, please!
Contact Us

Questions? Problems?

We know this cryptocurrency stuff is new and weird. We’re here to help you understand. Ask us anything!

a line drawing of an envelope with motion lines hey@popula.com
Help: What is ETH?

ETH is Ether, a popular cryptocurrency generated on the Ethereum blockchain.

You’ll need some Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH) in a MetaMask wallet in order to continue. Currently it’s not possible to use other cryptocurrencies, or in dollars or other fiat currencies.

For a comprehensive FAQ to help get you started, please visit our help page, “How to Tip Your Favorite Authors with Cryptocurrency on Popula!”

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

OK, let’s activate MetaMask!

Hmm, looks like you don’t have MetaMask activated!

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

If that doesn’t make sense to you, click here:

Please grant us access

The MetaMask window will pop up and ask if you want Popula to have access to your MetaMask. Click the ‘CONFIRM’ button.

Don’t see the MetaMask window? It might have popped up behind this window… Take a look and see if it’s hiding somewhere!

Still can’t find the MetaMask window? Click here to try again:

If you don’t see the MetaMask plugin popup, you may need to click the MetaMask icon in your browser toolbar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and enter your password to unlock MetaMask.

Your MetaMask may be out of date

You have an old version of the MetaMask extension installed. Before we can continue, you must install the latest version.

Here’s how:

  • Uninstall (don’t just disable) the existing extension from your browser.
  • Restart your browser.
  • Go to metamask.io and re-install the extension.
  • Come back here and try again!

We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!

Oops, we need access!

Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.

You can’t tip yourself…

You can’t conduct a transaction where the source and destination wallet are the same. Sorry! Maybe you need to switch wallets in MetaMask first?

Looks like you’re on the test network!

You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.

Confirm your transaction!

Your MetaMask window will pop up in a few seconds, and you need to confirm the transaction in order for your payment to go through.

Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!

Hmm, that comment couldn’t be posted.

Your comment was rejected! Here’s what the computer had to say:

You can try again if you want:

Want to fix that comment?

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Decided not to comment?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Click here:

Want to edit your comment first?

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see one for the comment you just tried to post, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

COMMENT POSTED!

Comment posted successfully! Refresh the page to see the comment you just made. You’ll also receive an email notification of your transaction.

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Ready to Tip!

How much do you want to tip?

You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.

USD ETH

You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.

Participation in the Popula comment tipping system is optional.

Decided not to tip?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

TIP SENT!

Your comment tip has been processed! Thank you so much. The comment author will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.

Want a receipt? (We won’t store your email address.)

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Set your wallet address for tips

In order to receive tips on your comments, you must have a wallet address saved. Enter your wallet address below and click ‘Save.’

Or, you can:

If don’t want to accept tips, clear the address and hit ‘Save.’

We’ve automatically filled in the wallet address that you’re currently using in MetaMask. If you just have that one wallet, leave it as is and click ‘Save.’

That wallet address is invalid. It should start with 0x and be 42 characters long.
Hmm, we couldn’t save your wallet address. Try pressing the ‘Save’ button again.
Yay, your wallet address has been saved! You can now accept tips. Close this popup to continue commenting.
You have entered no wallet address, so you cannot accept tips. Close this popup if you're OK with that. Enter a wallet address if you want to accept tips.
Contact Us

Questions? Problems?

We know this cryptocurrency stuff is new and weird. We’re here to help you understand. Ask us anything!

a line drawing of an envelope with motion lines hey@popula.com
Help: What is ETH?

ETH is Ether, a popular cryptocurrency generated on the Ethereum blockchain.

You’ll need some Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH) in a MetaMask wallet in order to continue. Currently it’s not possible to use other cryptocurrencies, or in dollars or other fiat currencies.

For a comprehensive FAQ to help get you started, please visit our FAQ page.

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!