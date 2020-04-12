Did you buy all the rice?

Maybe we panic-bought more rice than we could eat in a year!! Okay, we totally did.

A lot of people will be relying on food banks in the coming weeks, and food banks are low on nonperishables, partly owing to shortages caused by panic buying. So if you are in the US and you’ve got surplus beans, grains and/or canned stuff, you might hop over to Feeding America, where we can get in touch with local food banks to donate extra pantry goods to those in need.