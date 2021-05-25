Popula
public domain

Conservation’s Nervous Breakdown

The trials of preserving a Stockholm species

Simone Haysom

Simone Haysom is a writer and researcher from Cape Town.

See more

To keep certain species from extinction, conservationists resort to extreme measures: enclosing them in good habitats or excluding them from bad, hand-pollinating and artificially inseminating, captive breeding, predator-avoidance training, and conditioning predators to avoid the taste of toxic prey. Environmental journalist Elizabeth Kolbert has found the perfect name for the creatures that humans have almost eradicated and now must fight nonstop to keep alive: Stockholm species. These are species “completely dependent on their persecutors.”

The term comes from Under a White Sky: The Nature of the Future, in which Kolbert surveys a range of ambitious scientific projects seeking to protect or restore ecosystems, species or atmospheres.

What Kolbert describes is a kind of triage against massive environmental damage: “not so much the control of nature as the control of the control of nature.” Attempts to make coral more resistant to warming ocean waters through labour intensive human propagation and hybridisation; massive engineering works to keep Asian carp from invading Lake Michigan by swimming up hydrological channels that had once been considered the height of human ingenuity; and, in what might be the most perfect chapter, the simulacrum of a waterhole built to save the Nevadan pupfish, a classic example of a Stockholm species.

The Devil’s Hole pupfish is believed to have the smallest range of any vertebrate. They live, breed and feed exclusively in a pool sixty feet long and 8 feet wide in the Ash Meadows Wildlife Refuge in Nye County, Nevada.  The pool, which descends 500 meters under the desert at its deep end, is the portal to an immense underground aquifer. But these tiny, dazzling blue fish spawn and find most of their food on a single shallow limestone ledge.

The pupfish’s cataclysmic evolutionary turn began with the arrival of alfalfa farmer Frank Cappaert in 1968. He bought up five thousand well-drilled acres above the aquifer. As Cappaert’s farm guzzled the water in the aquifer and threatened water coverage of the shelf, Devil’s Hole pupfish populations plummeted. Without intervention, the Devil’s Hole pupfish will go the way of the Las Vegas dace and Pahranagat spinedace, the Ash Meadows and Raycraft Ranch poolfish, and the Tecopa pupfish—all desert fishes that have already gone extinct.

State conservation agencies have been engaged in a decades-long battle to save the fish. At the end of the 1970s, attempts were made to create “refuge populations” in aquariums managed by ichthyologists. All failed. In 2006, National Park Service officers started delivering “supplemental meals” of pupfish prey to the pool. The site itself is highly protected, and drunken revellers who recklessly plunged into the pool have been given jail time. By 2013, the annual population surveys yielded a shocking result: there were only 35 adult pupfish left.

Thus began perhaps the most fascinating Stockholm intervention to date: a concrete replica of the actual pool, built at a cost of $4.5 million. “A kind of fishy Westworld has been constructed,” Kolbert says.

“Since the pool at Devil’s Hole is almost always in shade, the duplicate has a louvered ceiling that’s opened and closed according to the season. Since the water temperature in the cavern is a constant 93°F, there’s a backup heating system for the simulation. There’s the same shallow shelf, in this case made out of Styrofoam coated with fiberglass, with the same contours.” 

After furious wrangling, the Park Service allowed pupfish eggs to be collected and reared for the simulacrum, off-season, from the tiny remnant population in the real pool. In the simulacrum, the newly hatched refugees found an entire food chain imported for their delectation: bright-green algae, spring snails, tiny crustaceans, some species of beetle. The tank is continuously monitored for Ph and temperature, and staff are on 24-hour call. Constant threat-mitigation involves setting traps for the tiny beetle that adapted a little too well to the conditions in the fake tank and began to attack pupfish eggs. Each day the staff spends hours sifting through the contents of the trap, removing the tiny bugs with tweezers.  At the fake Devil’s Hole, Kolbert says, “I was struck, and not for the first time, by how much easier it is to ruin an ecosystem than to run one.”

When she visited the facility there were four full-time staff, and six years in, it held fifty fish:  “Depending on how you look at things, this is a lot of pupfish—fifteen more than the total population on earth in 2013—or not very many.”

(Remember the worst conservation metaphor in the world? Well, Kolbert calculates that the entire population of pupfish in the real Devil’s Hole weighs less than 100g. Pupfish are not helping tilt that scale.)

Kolbert is the master of the implicit question: Is it worth it? Or, What doesn’t happen, so that this does? Or, How long can this go on? To be clear, I don’t find myself asking if it’s financially “worth it.” I’m not interested in improving the prospects for alfalfa farming. I am firmly on Team Pupfish. But the sense of looming trade-offs is inescapable. The losses are already vast, and they have begun to trigger yet more losses. We can’t save it all. So how do we decide what to save?

For decades, conservation debates have spiraled around the question of competing values. Ecocentrism vs anthropocentrism; “wise use” vs commercial bans; human livelihoods vs species preservation; ‘charismatic megafauna’ vs scaly, less marketable creatures. These debates are still relevant. Today there is a greater pressure to focus on habitat protection, and stronger criticism of campaigns anointing one species for salvation. Somewhere in between, conservationists moot ‘umbrella species’, ‘keystone species’, and ‘apex predators’ as justifiable targets, whose survival either allows them to create the conditions for the survival of other species, or is itself only possible if the food chain it relies on retains its integrity, each link a species whose own fate is connected to many others.

But as Susan Sontag said, the most interesting answers destroy the question. Debates like “Do we promote ecosystem conservation, or do we save single species?” look increasingly like cultural practices from a more innocent time. In the world we inhabit now, there is no way of returning a landscape to a state that is not anthropogenically altered. Can a rebounded pupfish population simply be returned to Devil’s Hole and left to its own devices? Replenishing an aquifer can take centuries, and the rest of the pupfish’s environment—air temperature, rainfall patterns, prospects for prey and predators—is also changing.

More than just the inevitability of change and loss, what the issue of “Stockholm species” brings into focus is the burden of assuming control. When conservation interventions are not just extreme, but perpetual, then each investment in time and resources grows heavier to bear. As the hard choices multiply, we are heading towards an angry politics of triage, and a chronic pathological condition: the neurosis of constant intervention.

Who would the protagonists of that condition be? The old narrative structures are a poor fit for this new territory, leagues away from the “preservation ethic” that established many of the world’s oldest national parks, and well beyond the animating debates of the current conservation movement.  It strikes me that, not for the first time, humans who want to protect the natural world are faced with a narrative absence, a plot without characters. We will need a better way to understand our role: something more instructive than “repentant persecutor,” and more honest than “conserver.”

Comments on Conservation’s Nervous Breakdown
Want to leave a comment? Commenting is available to subscribers only. for unlimited access to Popula—and join our conversations.

Each comment or response costs a tiny ETH fee of 2.0E-5 (about 5¢ in Ethereum cryptocurrency), payable from your Metamask.io wallet (the wallet is free, and takes just a moment to add to your browser). This system helps protect Popula conversations from trolls, fakers, Cambridges Analytica and other malign influences.

If you haven’t got any ETH yet and you’re a Popula subscriber, please write to hey@popula.com with your subscriber email address and MetaMask wallet address, and we’ll send you a little bit to get started! It’s pretty easy and a lot of fun to use, Yay.

If you’d like to learn more about cryptocurrency, Ethereum, and how Popula is using these new technologies to help protect speech rights and the free press, please visit our FAQ page.

I’m already a subscriber and logged in! OMG, try again please.
Hmm, you don’t seem to be subscribed or logged in. Click the ‘Subscribe Now or Log In’ button.
Hmmm, something’s up.

We’re having trouble checking your subscriber status. Try refreshing the page.

Click here to refresh the page!
Want to leave a comment?

Welcome! To leave a comment, you’ll need to log in, and also have your MetaMask wallet ready with some ETH cryptocurrency available.

It’s easy! Just visit metamask.io to install an in-browser MetaMask wallet. If you’re a new subscriber, write to hey@popula.com for $2 in free ETH crypto!

I’m already logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
Want to leave a comment?

Thank you for being a Popula subscriber! As a subscriber, you may leave comments, but you have to be logged in as commenter here first. This is an additional login—the login for your commenting privileges—and you’ll stay logged in after you log in the first time.

I’m already registered and logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not registered here. Click the ‘Register Me’ button.
Yay, you’ve been registered!

We’ve sent an email to your registered address at with your commenting details. Please follow the directions in the email to open your commenting privileges and then come back here to leave your first comment!

OK, I logged in. Load the comments!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
You’re already registered.

Thanks for registering! Please log in and you can get started commenting.

I’m already logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
You need to activate MetaMask to leave a comment!

You’re logged in and ready to leave comments! All you need is a MetaMask wallet and a little ETH cryptocurrency, just like with our microtipping system.

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

Leave a Comment
Leave a comment as (click to change your display name)
Pay to Post Comment

Each comment costs in Ethereum cryptocurrency to post! Just write your comment and click the green button. Thank you, Popula subscriber, for joining us in the new world of cryptoeconomics! Please don’t forget to set your wallet address in order to receive tips on your comments.

Yay, you can receive tips on your comments!

Uh-oh, you’re not able to receive tips on your comments. Want tips?

Alas! commenting is not yet available on your mobile device. Each comment costs a little ETH cryptocurrency to post, and for now that requires a regular computer.

So please go to your laptop, install the MetaMask browser plugin, and hold forth!

Support Us

Popula is 100% ad-free, reader-supported journalism accountable only to you. Every dollar of your subscription goes straight to our work. Thank you for supporting Popula.

Anniversary

Ten years after one of the deadliest tornadoes in history ripped through his town, an ex-newspaper reporter remembers all that was lost and all that was left.

Amateur Hour

at the Brick House

Escape from the Mouth of the Shark

the known devil, versus the one as yet unknown

What is Popula?
Popula is a journalist-owned, journalist-run, ad-free publication with stories sourced from writers all over the world.
Tell Me More!
Keep Me Posted!
Receive weekly word of new stories, comics, and surprises from The Brick House.
Sign Me Up
I Love It!
Subscribe to Popula’s home at The Brick House, and you'll receive NINE amazing publications for one low price!
OK, let’s activate MetaMask!

Hmm, looks like you don’t have MetaMask activated!

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

If that doesn’t make sense to you, click here:

Please connect your MetaMask!

The MetaMask window will pop up and ask if you want Popula to connect to your MetaMask. Check the account you want to connect and click the ‘Next’ button.

Don’t see the MetaMask window? It might have popped up behind this window… Take a look and see if it’s hiding somewhere!

If you don’t see the MetaMask plugin popup, you may need to click the MetaMask icon in your browser toolbar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and enter your password to unlock MetaMask.

Your MetaMask may be out of date

You have an old version of the MetaMask extension installed. Before we can continue, you must install the latest version.

Here’s how:

  • Uninstall (don’t just disable) the existing extension from your browser.
  • Restart your browser.
  • Go to metamask.io and re-install the extension.
  • Come back here and try again!

We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!

Oops, we need to connect!

Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.

You can’t tip yourself…

You can’t conduct a transaction where the source and destination wallet are the same. Sorry! Maybe you need to switch wallets in MetaMask first?

Looks like you’re on the test network!

You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.

Confirm your transaction!

Your MetaMask window will pop up in a few seconds, and you need to confirm the transaction in order for your payment to go through.

Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!

Hmm, that comment couldn’t be posted.

Your comment was rejected! Here’s what the computer had to say:

You can try again if you want:

Want to fix that comment?

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Decided not to comment?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Click here:

Want to edit your comment first?

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see one for the comment you just tried to post, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

COMMENT POSTED!

Comment posted successfully! Refresh the page to see the comment you just made. You’ll also receive an email notification of your transaction.

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Ready to Tip!

How much do you want to tip?

You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.

USD ETH

You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.

Participation in the Popula comment tipping system is optional.

Decided not to tip?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

TIP SENT!

Your comment tip has been processed! Thank you so much. The comment author will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.

Want a receipt? (We won’t store your email address.)

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Set your wallet address for tips

In order to receive tips on your comments, you must have a wallet address saved. Enter your wallet address below and click ‘Save.’

Or, you can:

If don’t want to accept tips, clear the address and hit ‘Save.’

We’ve automatically filled in the wallet address that you’re currently using in MetaMask. If you just have that one wallet, leave it as is and click ‘Save.’

That wallet address is invalid. It should start with 0x and be 42 characters long.
Hmm, we couldn’t save your wallet address. Try pressing the ‘Save’ button again.
Yay, your wallet address has been saved! You can now accept tips. Close this popup to continue commenting.
You have entered no wallet address, so you cannot accept tips. Close this popup if you're OK with that. Enter a wallet address if you want to accept tips.
Contact Us

Questions? Problems?

We know this cryptocurrency stuff is new and weird. We’re here to help you understand. Ask us anything!

a line drawing of an envelope with motion lines hey@popula.com
Help: What is ETH?

ETH is Ether, a popular cryptocurrency generated on the Ethereum blockchain.

You’ll need some Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH) in a MetaMask wallet in order to continue. Currently it’s not possible to use other cryptocurrencies, or in dollars or other fiat currencies.

For a comprehensive FAQ to help get you started, please visit our FAQ page.

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Did you like this?
OK, let’s activate MetaMask!

Hmm, looks like you don’t have MetaMask activated!

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

If that doesn’t make sense to you, click here:

Please connect your MetaMask!

The MetaMask window will pop up and ask if you want Popula to connect to your MetaMask. Check the account you want to connect and click the ‘Next’ button.

Don’t see the MetaMask window? It might have popped up behind this window… Take a look and see if it’s hiding somewhere!

If you don’t see the MetaMask plugin popup, you may need to click the MetaMask icon in your browser toolbar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and enter your password to unlock MetaMask.

Your MetaMask may be out of date

You have an old version of the MetaMask extension installed. Before we can continue, you must install the latest version.

Here’s how:

  • Uninstall (don’t just disable) the existing extension from your browser.
  • Restart your browser.
  • Go to metamask.io and re-install the extension.
  • Come back here and try again!

We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!

Oops, we need to connect!

Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.

Looks like you’re on the test network!

You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.

Ready to Tip!

How much do you want to tip?

You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.

USD ETH

You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.

Author participation in the Popula tipping system is optional; if an author declines to participate in the tipping system, your tip will be refunded to you in full within 60 days.

Confirm Your Tip!

Your MetaMask window has popped up now, and you need to confirm the transaction.

Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!

Decided not to tip?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

WOW! THANK YOU!

Thank you so much for your tip, and for your direct support of journalism. The author will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.

Want a receipt?

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

the Popula logo; a globe with 'POPULA' written diagonally over it Home to Popula, please!
Contact Us

Questions? Problems?

We know this cryptocurrency stuff is new and weird. We’re here to help you understand. Ask us anything!

a line drawing of an envelope with motion lines hey@popula.com
Help: What is ETH?

ETH is Ether, a popular cryptocurrency generated on the Ethereum blockchain.

You’ll need some Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH) in a MetaMask wallet in order to continue. Currently it’s not possible to use other cryptocurrencies, or in dollars or other fiat currencies.

For a comprehensive FAQ to help get you started, please visit our help page, “How to Tip Your Favorite Authors with Cryptocurrency on Popula!”

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!