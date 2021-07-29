Have You Ever Had a Crush???!?!

Much-loved Popula contributor Carmen Johns has a new zine project with writer and filmmaker Amara Norman, and they are looking out for submissions. It’s called CAPE MAG, and profits after printing go to the Seeds of Collectivity mutual aid project.

So if you ever had a crush, I urge you to please start writing, drawing, collaging and/or dreaming; submissions are due 28th September. A worthy project to which I’ll be contributing something about a crush of my own.

[images: Carmen Johns]