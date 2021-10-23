Boom Times Begin

We’ve had our heads down over here, working on the Brick House Cooperative’s next projects for press freedom, speech rights, and sublime Content!!! that you will find nowhere else on the internet. We are going to have some AMAZING ANNOUNCEMENTS pretty soon.

In related news, I’ve started a Brick House blog called Boom Times, launched this very day. It’s just mutterings and ravings about whatever will keep the pressure down in my own personal cranium. The first one is about money, crypto, gambling and corruption. I know you have a lot to read! So I will be most grateful if you check it out.

Let me know what you think about Boom Times on Twitter at @mariabustillos, or write to me at maria@popula.com.