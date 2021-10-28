Popula
What We Read When We Read Read Max

Harry Siegel and Maria Bustillos in conversation with Max Read

Maria Bustillos

Please join me and my Brick House colleague, genius Harry Siegel of FAQ NYC, in conversation with writer and editor Max Read, who absolutely must be read no matter where he appears. His new thing is called Read Max and it is as imperative as its name suggests. FUN.

