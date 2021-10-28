What We Read When We Read Read Max

Please join me and my Brick House colleague, genius Harry Siegel of FAQ NYC, in conversation with writer and editor Max Read, who absolutely must be read no matter where he appears. His new thing is called Read Max and it is as imperative as its name suggests. FUN.
Popula is 100% ad-free, reader-supported journalism accountable only to you. Every dollar of your subscription goes straight to our work. Thank you for supporting Popula.
We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!
Oops, we need to connect!
Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.
Waiting to connect…
You can’t tip yourself…
You can’t conduct a transaction where the source and destination wallet are the same. Sorry! Maybe you need to switch wallets in MetaMask first?
Looks like you’re on the test network!
You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.
Waiting for connection to main network…
Confirm your transaction!
Your MetaMask window will pop up in a few seconds, and you need to confirm the transaction in order for your payment to go through.
Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!
Hmm, that comment couldn’t be posted.
Your comment was rejected! Here’s what the computer had to say:
You can try again if you want:
Want to fix that comment?
Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?
Decided not to comment?
Did you reject the transaction by accident? Click here:
Want to edit your comment first?
Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?
Hmm, something went wrong.
That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.
Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: ) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see one for the comment you just tried to post, then try again:
Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.
COMMENT POSTED!
Comment posted successfully! Refresh the page to see the comment you just made. You’ll also receive an email notification of your transaction.
To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: —and your transaction will be listed in the popup.
You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.
If you have any questions at all, please let us know!
Ready to Tip!
How much do you want to tip?
You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.
You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.
Participation in the Popula comment tipping system is optional.
Decided not to tip?
Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:
Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?
Hmm, something went wrong.
That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.
Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: ) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:
Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.
TIP SENT!
Your comment tip has been processed! Thank you so much. The comment author will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.
Receipt sent! Check your email.
Sorry, something went wrong! Please contact us!
Want a receipt? (We won’t store your email address.)
To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: —and your transaction will be listed in the popup.
You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.
We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!
Oops, we need to connect!
Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.
Waiting to connect…
Looks like you’re on the test network!
You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.
Waiting for connection to main network…
Ready to Tip!
How much do you want to tip?
You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.
You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.
Author participation in the Popula tipping system is optional; if an author declines to participate in the tipping system, your tip will be refunded to you in full within 60 days.
Confirm Your Tip!
Your MetaMask window has popped up now, and you need to confirm the transaction.
Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!
Decided not to tip?
Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:
Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?
Hmm, something went wrong.
That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.
Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: ) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:
Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.
WOW! THANK YOU!
Thank you so much for your tip, and for your direct support of journalism.
The author
will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.
Receipt sent! Check your email.
Sorry, something went wrong! Please contact us!
Want a receipt?
To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: —and your transaction will be listed in the popup.
You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.
Each comment or response costs a tiny ETH fee of 1.0E-5 (about 5¢ in Ethereum cryptocurrency), payable from your Metamask.io wallet (the wallet is free, and takes just a moment to add to your browser). This system helps protect Popula conversations from trolls, fakers, Cambridges Analytica and other malign influences.
If you haven’t got any ETH yet and you’re a Popula subscriber, please write to hey@popula.com with your subscriber email address and MetaMask wallet address, and we’ll send you a little bit to get started! It’s pretty easy and a lot of fun to use, Yay.
If you’d like to learn more about cryptocurrency, Ethereum, and how Popula is using these new technologies to help protect speech rights and the free press, please visit our FAQ page.
We’re having trouble checking your subscriber status. Try refreshing the page.
Welcome! To leave a comment, you’ll need to log in, and also have your MetaMask wallet ready with some ETH cryptocurrency available.
It’s easy! Just visit metamask.io to install an in-browser MetaMask wallet. If you’re a new subscriber, write to hey@popula.com for $2 in free ETH crypto!
Thank you for being a Popula subscriber! As a subscriber, you may leave comments, but you have to be logged in as commenter here first. This is an additional login—the login for your commenting privileges—and you’ll stay logged in after you log in the first time.
We’ve sent an email to your registered address at … with your commenting details. Please follow the directions in the email to open your commenting privileges and then come back here to leave your first comment!
Thanks for registering! Please log in and you can get started commenting.
You need to connect to the Main Ethereum Network before you can leave a comment. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the network-chooser dropdown at the top.
You’re logged in and ready to leave comments! All you need is a MetaMask wallet and a little ETH cryptocurrency, just like with our microtipping system.
If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:
Each comment costs 5¢ in Ethereum cryptocurrency to post! Just write your comment and click the green button. Thank you, Popula subscriber, for joining us in the new world of cryptoeconomics! Please don’t forget to set your wallet address in order to receive tips on your comments.
Alas! commenting is not yet available on your mobile device. Each comment costs a little ETH cryptocurrency to post, and for now that requires a regular computer.
So please go to your laptop, install the MetaMask browser plugin, and hold forth!