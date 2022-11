THIS POST COMES TO POPULA FROM FAQ NYC,

A FELLOW MEMBER OF THE BRICK HOUSE COOPERATIVE.

THE FORMER GOVERNOR won’t say if he voted for Letitia James, but he’s got lots to say about how the Democratic Party has lost the script on crime as he says people tell him they “are afraid of the feeling I get in the city,” and much more.

