SEVEN Days of Wordle, November 14-20

November 14, MAPLE, 4/6

THE FRONT, WHERE the P was, turned yellow for PORCH but nothing else did. SWAMP was saturated with muddy information, yellow on the A, M, and P. Where in the middle did the P go now? AMPLE filled the row with color: two yellow, then three green. The way to change the color was MAPLE. I felt like a sap for needing the extra turn.

November 15, SNARL, 4/6

MAYBE I WAS looking at a graph of something, or thinking about a graph of something; somehow, CHART came up as the opener, and the AR turned green. Time for a basic guessing game: SPARK? The S was green, and the guesses got narrower. Surely it couldn’t be SMARM, could it? It wasn’t worth burning a turn on. I tried SWARM instead, but the two gray spaces stayed gray. There was no way this one could flow off the bottom, not with that S looking for a consonant partner in a dwindling field—but what if the A was looking for a vowel? No, nothing seemed worth pursuing that way, yet. If I blew it on the fourth guess, I’d have to systematically work through the options on round five, but for now I just played SNARL. The gray went green. No need to untangle the other possibilities.

November 16, BAKER, 3/6

THE RADAR HAD said the rain moved on, but the drizzle soaked through my shoes on the way to the school dropoff. I played BLEAK to open, and hit what looked like the jackpot: green B, yellow E, A, and K. I could bring the game to a halt in two rounds with BRAKE. Unless—what if it was BAKER? BAKER was a great word, very Richard Scarry. But I would feel like an idiot if I’d thought of BRAKE first and not played it, only for it to be the answer. I played BRAKE. Green, yellow, yellow, yellow, yellow. Back in the oven for one more round.

November 17, THERE, 4/6

GRAVY SEASON IS at hand, and starting with STOCK got a yellow T. Add some new consonants and vowels, nice common ones, for TREAD. Green T, yellow R, green E—the front of the word had to be THE-, but where did the R go? One spot from the end, for THERE, or all the way at the end, for THEIR? THEIR seemed more perverse; had Wordle ever landed on a possessive pronoun before? I couldn’t resist trying it. Nope. Gray I, yellow R. Not in that place, but in the other place.

November 18, GLYPH, 2/6

IF YESTERDAY’S STARTER was STOCK, today could be nothing but GRAVY. Green G and…a yellow Y? With the Y going somewhere in the middle of the word, that eliminated just about everything. The single symbol conveyed all the information it possibly could: GLYPH.

November 19, AVERT, 4/6

THE OPENING CHOICE of BLAST seemed at first to have shaken loose some good information: a yellow A and a green T. But I couldn’t keep all the possibilities properly sorted out: was this a symmetrical, two syllable word, with A in the second spot? Or the fourth spot? Or did it begin with A? Or was it somehow a single syllable? None of these abstract ideas about word-form managed to conjure a word; it seemed desperately important to place the A. First I fixed on AWAIT, but that would have repeated the middle A. What about CARAT? Inserted thought: wouldn’t CARET be a better guess? Wasn’t a repeating letter wasteful? Weren’t both choices fairly terrible words, though, and wasn’t I reduced to guessing things like that because I didn’t have a fix on the A? CARAT, then. The first A was yellow, the second was gray, and between them was a yellow R. So the A had to go to the front, but now the R took over the job of being a floating annoyance. I wasn’t even trying to guess a good answer, just to pin down a pieces of information that could get me in position to guess: ARGOT. Yellow R. A-something-something-R-T. AVERT. The oncoming sense of failure turned aside.

November 20, BRAVE, 5/6

THE BAD KIND of green showed up at once, with BRASH turning over a green B, R, and A, and raising the false hope of an easy finish. Maybe the almost-visible answer was BRAND, maybe it was BRAKE. I went back and forth, overthinking it, till I played BRAIN instead. Not BRAIN. BRAND was too depressing a word, so BRAKE. Not BRAKE, but the E turned green too. A real chute was forming. Would BRACE work? No, the crash was still coming. Two rows to go. I calmed down. I was going to beat this grid. After BRAKE failed and BRACE couldn’t hold, what could there be but BRAVE?

