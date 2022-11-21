Popula

What Did Tesla Lose Today?

Tracking a sagging fortune, piece by piece.

Tom Scocca

ON APRIL 14, 2022, the day Elon Musk announced he wanted to buy Twitter, stock in Musk’s Tesla Inc. (TSLA on the Nasdaq) was selling for $328.33 per share. On October 27, the day the deal closed, TSLA was at $225.09.

At the end of trading on Friday, TSLA was at $180.19. Tesla closed today at $167.87. 

From close to close, then, TSLA lost $12.32.

According to Google Shopping, the $12.32 lost on each share of Tesla Inc. today would have been enough to buy any of the following:

One new valve spring for a Stanadyne fuel injector. 

Eight pieces of B grade/second choice porcelain tile, totaling 15.6 square feet (minus 15–20 percent loss for damage)

Four three-foot yellow Ethernet cables.

