What Did Tesla Gain Today?

YESTERDAY, STOCK IN Elon Musk’s Tesla Inc. (TSLA on the Nasdaq) lost $12.32 per share, as it continued its long and precipitous slide from its price of $328.33 on the day Musk began his public effort to buy Twitter. But not every day on the market is a bad day for TSLA.

After closing yesterday at $167.87, Tesla Inc. rose to $169.91 by the end of today’s trading, a gain of $2.04, or 1.22 percent. That was less than the overall gain of the Nasdqc composite index, which was 1.36 percent, but it was still an improvement.

How much of an improvement? According to Google Shopping, the gain of $2.04 on each share of Tesla Inc. today was enough to buy any of the following:

• One four-ounce hexagonal steel mass, made by United Scientific, with a “durable black oxidized finish” (minimum order: 35 units).

• One tranquilizer gun accessory for Lego minifigures, in titanium metallic plastic.

• A one-foot length of 1×2 white oak lumber (actual dimensions: 3/4 by 1 1/2 inches).

Thank you for reading POPULA! Add your email here to receive our newsletter!