MR. WRONG: Steal the Stream

THE MR. WRONG column is a proud publishing partner with POPULA dot com, and everybody involved with this enterprise is way smarter than me, which should be hella apparent to anybody who reads stuff on POPULA dot com and then reads the Mr. Wrong column, and thank you for reading the Mr. Wrong column, also, if you do.

The Mr. Wrong column typically resists commenting on the writering of others, no matter where they work, unless it irritates me, so with all due respect and no offense and everything, but I read this whole fucking thing about Star Wars and stuff, and so, like, SPOILER ALERT on what I read, but what the hell is going on with stealing and then tooting off about it in a Public manner?

Two outta three of the writers involved in this project said they don’t have their own logins for the Disney+ streaming service, and one of ‘em was pleased to joke that it was a “small act of insurrection,” hiyo, in the manner of the revolt against the Star Wars bad people, the Empire. Yeah! Take that, Evil Disney! I am going to enjoy your product and then possibly use my reaction to it to create my own product, and then I’m going to let errbody know I probably don’t pay for your product which I enjoy so much it inspires my art of writing stuff! Zap! Star Wars!

I used to go to free Press Screenings of movies and get links to watch stuff on my computer and then write reviews. I thought it was hilarious when the famous and successful movie director Kevin Smith lost his mind on Twitter about how if you don’t pay to see one of his movies you don’t have a right to review it, and I just figured it was because he made a shitty movie (that I paid to see).

My Day Job is being a Graphic Artist and using software that you have to pay for. I know people not only used to steal the software, but they’d complain about how they aren’t up-to-date, on their stolen shit! It’s a goddamn fucking Legitimate Business expense! And the people who make this stuff are in the trenches with you! C’mon!

Look, I used to steal Cable Television back in the day, so I’m not perfect. I really got into it, finding people who had extra converter boxes, plus little electronic gizmos to put on the cable lines, traps, filters, I dunno what they were, but I absolutely enjoyed all the Cable TV for nothing for a few years. Then I got tired of trying to keep up with whatever junk you needed to keep stealing and I became a normal person and paid for the service, and I still do, and I pay for the streamings now, of Hulu, and Netflix and Home Box and stuff. I had Disney+ for a while, but I canceled it to save money. Now that they have a cheaper version, with ads in it, I might sign up again. I know lotsa people who would probably “share” their login with me, but it’s stealing unless I pay them for it, OK?

If you are gonna “I am on somebody else’s login” you are quite possibly at the least a mooch if you don’t kick in for the subscription, but you are also quite possibly a big hypocrite who steals from people who make things! And sometimes make things that you use to make things! Pay for your stuff, c’mon, or at least don’t fucking Broadcast how you are stealing! You are supposed to be ashamed or at least on the low about shit you steal! What the fuck kind of criminal are you? Not smooth!

Also, just because the people who own the streaming are greedballs doesn’t justify stealing, seriously. If it was like, Insulin, sure, steal that shit! Meanwhile, you are stealing from Big Corporations, yeah? Well, yeah, but when you steal the Stream, by proxy you are stealing from writers and people who Make Stuff!

I’m not trying to tell anybody how to live their life, but it’s stealing if you’re not paying for it, and reviewing stuff on streaming you didn’t pay for, what’s that, Journalism? I’m not saying anybody is stealing anything, OK? I’m just saying if you “share” a login and don’t pay anything, that can be stealing. I don’t know who pays for what, I’m just saying, and that way I can leverage what those writers wrote and get a Column out of it! Thank you.

