The Gawker Trial of 2016

Today in More Bad Media News, we learn that Gawker is being shuttered (again), which means one less decent blog out there.

It matters who owns these things—in this case, Bryan Goldberg of BDG. The blog existed at his pleasure; he could pull the plug at any time, and now he has done so, to the surprise of nobody. The writing was absolutely on the wall by 2021, when Goldberg responded as follows to Gawker writer Tarpley Hitt, who’d asked him how much money he has:

[not “imminent”! jesus] via gawker.com

So in honor of this dark day, here’s my coverage of the Gawker trial: the full collection of pieces I filed from Florida at Death and Taxes in the spring of 2016, under the editorship of Brian Abrams. These pieces disappeared from the internet when the site was acquired in December of that year and subsequently shut down, together with its archive.

We retrieved my Gawker stuff from the Wayback Machine and are reposting here, partly to reproduce the archive, and also so that these pieces can appear in more web searches, and be more readily accessible to anyone who may like to research the story of Gawker’s demise as it happened. My grateful thanks to the Internet Archive for preserving this work; I join millions of people who’ve relied on your records. (The recap post of my trial coverage is this one: “A.J. Daulerio, bloodied but unbowed,” if you’d like to get a sort of overview).

This assignment changed the whole trajectory of my professional life, because until then I had not realized how far the enemies of the free press would be ready to go—how many millions of dollars they would spend to silence their critics, how devious and secretive they’d be, or how they’d lie about it all. But I never unlearned that.

These gazillionaires can pay people to mess with their critics, and to lie all day long about how great they are—and they do—but in the end it’s all money down the drain, because they’ll be vile, contemptible lowlife forever, even if there is nobody left to write about it.

p.s. Please support independent media, including us, with all you’ve got. We want to keep doing this.

10 Mar 2016 . Gamergate trolls, NYT attack former Gawker editor over sex tape testimony

11 Mar 2016 . Why is the court discussing the market value of the Hulk Hogan sex tape?

14 Mar 2016 . Bubba the Love Sponge wants to plead the Fifth at the Hogan/Gawker trial

14 Mar 2016 . Hulk Hogan is the Donald Trump of ‘sports entertainment’

15 Mar 2016 . Nick Denton’s blowjob storytime hour

15 Mar 2016 . Who’s in the gutter? Guess what, it ain’t Gawker Media

16 Mar 2016 . The real purpose of Hulk Hogan’s lawsuit against Gawker Media

16 Mar 2016 . Heather Clem’s tweets seem to make oblique references to #hulkvsgawk

16 Mar 2016 . The judge in the Hogan/Gawker case has been ordered to unseal documents

17 Mar 2016 . Hulk Hogan is hiding something

18 Mar 2016 . Doy: Hulk Hogan is Terry Bollea

19 Mar 2016 . The right-wing judicial activism of Judge Pamela Campbell

21 Mar 2016 . FBI documents strongly suggest Hulk Hogan lied in court

22 Aug 2016 . A.J. Daulerio, bloodied but unbowed

23 Aug 2016 . Fate of A.J. Daulerio’s lone golf club uncertain