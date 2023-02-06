If You Use Twitter, Join Mastodon Today

Ahoy! I know I am being a pest about this and I apologize, but on February 9th, Twitter management is apparently shutting down access to tools for transferring to Mastodon.

To illustrate: if I already follow you on Twitter, and I want to follow you on Mastodon, I can use Mastodon Flock, which makes that task a breeze. But tools like these won’t last, because Twitter management is rightly terrified of Mastodon, where every sane person is currently Flocking. Twitter is trying to slow the exodus, for example by denying API access last week to Mastodon Flock’s predecessor, Movetodon, with no credible explanation given. So even if you’re not ready to try Mastodon yet, at least before the 9th you should be able to find all your Twitter people and connect with them before the gate is barred.

I am sticking around on Twitter for a while to urge colleagues and friends to make the move to Mastodon, but—as I’ve been saying—the new management of Twitter is unequivocally the worst, and Twitter is now bad for journalism, speech rights, press freedom, egalitarianism, democracy, and the right to dissent.

Twitter management, again, I remind you: Mars awaits your enlightened leadership.