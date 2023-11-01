FLAMING HYDRA: OMG IT’S COMING

“What “early internet” website did Gen Z really miss out on?” was a recent question on Reddit that generated an enormously entertaining outpouring of answers. I liked this answer the best:

When the internet felt like it was mostly people, not companies.

That’s what Popula and our colleagues in the Brick House cooperative are working for: keeping a bit of the internet for people, not companies. We’re protecting the freedom of all kinds of people who like to read and write what we want, and who want to connect with others in an unmediated, private way, like the old internet used to be.

Unfortunately, preserving that freedom is more important than ever.

With that in mind, we’ve got a quite exciting expansion of this goal to announce, starting today: it’s called FLAMING HYDRA. 60 celebrated writers and artists, including Brick House members, will join forces to create a short daily newsletter, to be published every weekday. You can’t believe who is in this thing. A small hint:

It’s a simple way of growing and strengthening our cooperative, because everyone participating has agreed to contribute just a little work to the project each month. We do need a little extra money to ignite the FLAMING HYDRA, so please contribute to this Kickstarter here, it’s going to be hella fun.

And there are cool prizes and a most excellent video on there, as well, thanks to Puriya Mirza of // no comment llc.

p.s. there are some excellent rewards on there including original fortune cookie fortunes written by our group, so you can also learn some indeterminate things about your future.