The truth will set you free, if available

In the US, the ongoing collapse of the press is presented as a sad tale of inescapable market forces. Traditional media business models impoded as digital platforms, such as Google, Facebook and Craigslist, snapped up all the advertising revenues that once supported journalism. The sorry state of the press as a public trust—the evaporation of vital coverage of business, the courts, government agencies—this is a bad thing, for sure, but a bad thing that happened for business reasons.

But the campaign to smash the press is based in politics, not business. It’s not the sad byproduct of Silicon Valley “disruption”; it’s a war on press freedom, waged on a global scale.

Transnational corporations are fusing with governments into a global version of the military-industrial-Congressional complex Eisenhower tried to warn everybody about 58 years ago, and it’s this gigantic force that is trying to crush the press. Neoliberalism, if you like, as Ben Ehrenreich recently defined it, a system “where national elites collude with multinational corporations and international financial institutions to keep labor cheap and wealth and resources confined into established channels.”

So let’s say you’re a media owner who’s “all business,” caring only for the bottom line, looking to keep shareholders and owners happy, buy yourself some expensive houses, and/or get yourself or your friends re-elected. Without a doubt, the journalists who are prepared to tell readers the truth—even about you and your friends!—can only be a hindrance, and are best gotten rid of, to the extent possible.

This explains why the affiliates of the Republican party are trying to discredit journalism in the US by yelling Fake News all day long. And the same logic, extrapolated far and wide, explains why we’ve seen increasing crackdowns on independent publications in Poland, Singapore, Hungary, Turkey, Russia, the Philippines, and throughout the Middle East. China permits its citizens only a tightly-controlled internet brimming with government-sponsored fakery; in Kashmir and Egypt we’ve seen politically-motivated, government-instituted total internet blackouts engineered to keep information from getting out.

Far from being a weak political force, the internet and the journalism it spreads is increasingly vast and powerful. The burgeoning growth of a huge, unruly, independent and decentralized global media commons poses a massive threat to power, to neoliberalism, to long-held hegemonies and sinecures everywhere—to oppressive governments, corporations, religious institutions et al., long accustomed to holding their atomized, siloed, docile audiences captive.

Even in its current form—suppressed, marginalized, fragmented—the internet still provides multiple avenues for people to compare notes with one another instantly, potentially uniting billions who might try to seek an egalitarian and free global society. The free press, hand in hand with an informed global citizenry, is a giant and growing truth-dissemination machine.

The Arab Spring, for example, and what it might portend, was visible from 2010 onward to everyone, everywhere—activists, plutocrats and totalitarians alike. All of them suddenly envisioning what might happen if the Arab Spring should eventually become a Global Spring.

Is that what we’re seeing now, as incensed citizens all over the world take to the streets?

What happens, now that we can see inside Chinese factories and Uighur concentration camps, see proof of beatings and arrests of students in Hong Kong, and US concentration camps full of immigrant children in cages? What happens, now that the global whistle is blown? When Greta Thunberg’s voice is amplified worldwide, smashing the dearly-bought skepticism of fossil fuel conglomerates?

What happens when the rage against the machine goes global??

In the United States, the truth of our own violent press crackdown has been hidden in plain view for years.

Much of corporate media refuses to state the obvious, viz., the Republican Party is well advanced in its ambition to install a one-party state: or to put it another way, corporate media has put itself in thrall to the antidemocratic right, pandering to untrustworthy organizations such as Fox News and the Trump White House in the interest of “balanced coverage.”

The New York Times was mocked into changing this headline, eventually.

The schism between tame journalists in the US who refuse to criticize or question power, and the shrinking number of independent voices willing and able to do so, is stark, and growing starker.

This dynamic explains why Deadspin’s writers were told to “stick to sports,” and why DNAinfo and Gothamist and Gawker were closed down; it’s why Sheldon Adelson connived to buy the Las Vegas Review-Journal in secret, and it’s why Alden Global Capital has bled its newspapers for hundreds of millions, and laid off countless journalists in the process (so unattractive and unprofitable is the media business, by the way, that Alden Global Capital just bought itself yet another big stake in it: 25% of Tribune Publishing last month, for about $118 million.)

The only way to protect press freedom is to participate in it. There are a lot of us working to make sure journalists can publish the truth as they see it, unhindered and uncensored. Read, share and support all the real news you can find.