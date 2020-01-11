The thief took off, Brother

English translation appears below, courtesy of the author.

December 21, 2019

Mazatlan, Sinaloa, Mexico

Se nos peló el ratero, pariente.

Estoy sentada en el jardín de la casa de mi madre en Mazatlán, Sinaloa. Es mi lugar preferido de esta casa porque donde vivo ahora, en la Ciudad de México, a duras penas consigo que entren unos rayitos de sol al escritorio de mi pequeño departamento. A veintiséis grados centígrados, a punto de escribir. Son casi las once de la mañana.

Mi computadora está sobre una mesa de vidrio, hay cómodas sillas de sobra, hasta para usar una para descansar los pies mientras escribo debajo de un árbol de mango que mi madre ha defendido como nadie desde que llegamos a esta casa, ante los intentos de unas vecinas de cortarlo, por la razón de que su techo se ensucia demasiado con hojarasca y miel. La guerra duró un par de años hasta que mi madre se comprometió a solucionar cualquier problema –serio– relacionado con el exceso de hojas y deliciosos mangos. Es decir, casi ninguno.

De frente, tengo a un pequeño jardín con un arbolito de limón, una palma, otro de guanábana, macetas de nochebuenas y más plantas que honestamente no reconozco. Sé que en esa tierra está enterrada el cordón umbilical de uno de mis sobrinos y una de nuestras mascotas de hace varios años. A estas alturas, no sé si decirlo sea políticamente correcto.

Mientras estoy pensando qué hacer en la computadora, veo a un hombre saltándose la reja de la casa de enfrente. Recuerdo que a mi tía, que vive a la vuelta, le acaban de vaciar la casa mientras estaba de viaje. A mi madre le pasó lo mismo hace dos años. El vato voltea a verme desde donde está colgado. Antes de brincar, avienta su mochila a la otra casa. ¿Es un ladrón? Le llamo a mi madre. Se sienta junto a mi y le pido que no haga ruido. ¿Es un ratero? Mi madre está de acuerdo. ¿Le llamamos a la Policía? De aquí a que lleguen ya se fue, dice ella. Trato de tomarle una fotografía con mi celular. Sale de espaldas. Se salta la reja más pequeña de la casa de al lado, una que está abandonada por una mujer que se fue a vivir a Estados Unidos y jamás regresó. El vato se vuelve a poner la mochila y se va caminando por la calle. Viene un vecinito caminando por la calle y mi madre y yo le llamamos. ¿Viste a ese tipo? Se acaba de saltar la casa que está junto a la de tu abuela, le dice mi mamá. Ah, sí sí lo vi, responde, se fue pa’ la avenida de allá.

Mi tía, a la que le robaron la casa, llega en su carro. Mi madre y ella comprarán pescado fresco en el embarcadero de la ciudad. Le cuento lo que acabamos de ver. Sugiere que lo persigamos y lo denunciemos para que deje de andar robando. Mi madre piensa que es muy arriesgado.

Todo el día hablamos de esa situación. Mi madre está segura de que el sujeto va a regresar algún día para llevarse más cosas. Nadie espera que sea esa misma noche. Incluso, mi madre confía que como la casa en cuestión pertenece a un sindicato de maestros y es usada como lugar de descanso y juntas, si acaso habrá mesas, sillas, una cama, algún radio y nada más.

Estamos cerca del estadio de béisbol y es noche de juego, los Venados de Mazatlán enfrentan por segunda vez a los Charros de Jalisco en la Liga Mexicana del Pacífico. El estadio suena a que está lleno, incluso hay pirotecnia.

Ya es tarde, el juego terminó a favor de los locales. En la casa, mi hermana, mis sobrinos y yo estamos observando fotografías de nuestras mil mudanzas por México, de las vacaciones siempre en alguna playa, y de mi padre, que en 2020 cumplirá ocho años de haber muerto. Entonces, una vecina que lleva el mismo nombre que mi madre, Maricela, comienza a gritarnos desde su banqueta, que está frente a nuestra casa y junto a la de los maestros.

¡Ahí está el ratero, Maricela! ¡El ratero!

Mi madre entra en un nivel intermedio de pánico. ¿Salimos? mi sobrino le grita a su abuelita que no. Pero sí salimos. La vecina tiene una voz muy ruidosa, como me habría gustado tenerla. ¡Ahí está el hijo de su pinche madre! ¡Mi hija lo escuchó! nos cuenta.

Le llamo al 911 para que vengan las patrullas, me doy cuenta que hace mucho tiempo no le doy nuestra dirección a nadie y no puedo recordar los nombres de las calles aledañas. Mientras tanto, estalla una fuga de agua en la casa en cuestión. Parece que el ladrón vino por la tubería y toda el agua ahora está desbordándose en la calle. Los dos policías que llegan en una patrulla tardan casi 25 minutos en aparecer. (En Mazatlán llegas a cualquier lugar en diez minutos). Pensamos que ya no tenía sentido su presencia y que, en cambio, la prioridad era solucionar la fuga de agua.

Los agentes no parecen muy astutos. Les contamos que horas antes vimos a un hombre saltando las rejas de esa misma casa. Pero responden que no pueden entrar a ninguna casa sin una orden. Ok, tienen razón. ¿Entonces qué sugieren? ¿Pueden al menos iluminar hacia la casa desde la calle? Quizás se vea si el tipo sigue ahí. ¿Nos estará escuchando? Mi madre teme que como la vecina ya gritó su nombre por toda la calle, el ladrón la identificará después para vengarse, aunque olvida que las dos se llaman igual.

Como sea, hay un pequeño problema, y es que los policías no traen linternas y usan sus celulares como lámparas. No se ve prácticamente nada. Caminan por la calle como si fueran a resolver el crimen alejándose de la escena. Uno toma papel blanco, lápiz y me pregunta: ¿Cómo vestía el sujeto que viste en la mañana? ¿Era joven?

Maricela, la vecina gritona, modifica toda la historia cuando le sugiere a uno de los policías que se suban a su azotea, que es mucho más alta que la casa en cuestión y desde ahí alumbren para verificar si el ratero sigue ahí. ¿Pero sí me deja entrar a su casa?, pregunta el policía para la desesperación de los espectadores.

A estas alturas ya estamos concentrados cerca de diez vecinos en la calle, casi todas somos mujeres. La vecina que grita mucho está arriba con el policía y los celulares de sus hijos iluminando hacia la escena del crimen. ¡Ahí está! ¡Ahí está el ratero escondido! ¡Agarrenloooo!

Pero el sujeto sale corriendo con una cubeta blanca en la mano y la misma mochila de la mañana ¡Es el mismo tipo! No entendemos muy bien quienes nos quedamos en la calle si ha corrido hacia acá o se fue para la calle de atrás, pero se arma la trifulca y corremos hacia el estadio de beisbol.

Es evidente que el policía que estaba en la patrulla no esperaba que esta actividad acabara en una persecución, pero ahí va en su camionetota, dándole la vuelta a la calle en busca del ladrón de cobre. La adrenalina de Maricela la hizo bajarse de su azotea y dejar encerrado al policía en su casa por un par de minutos.

Llegan otras dos patrullas. Uno de los policías asegura que la manzana está rodeada de elementos de la secretaría de seguridad. ¿O sea que dos no pueden agarrar a un solo hombre? Ya veo. La teoría más lógica que entre mi madre y las demás vecinas ideamos era que el tipo estaba atrincherado en algún patio, en la oscuridad. Entonces llega el Pariente, descrito como el vecino con más influencia de la colonia. Lo vemos saltando de azotea en azotea con una pistola en la mano y una linterna en la otra, se identifica y nos pregunta por el ratero. No pues quién sabe para donde corrió, le decimos. Busca de azotea en azotea. Trae puesta la playera negra de los Venados.

Ya valió madres, esto va a acabar en una balacera y ese no era el punto, pienso. Tomo algunas fotografías. ¡Ahorita te van a agarrar, cabrón! le grita Maricela al ratero donde quiera que se encuentre. Es muy probable que, con tremendo vozarrón, sí la haya escuchado. Mi madre ya está un poco cansada de este argüende y me dice que es hora de irnos a dormir. ¡No, cómo crees! Es momento de armar una asamblea de vecinas, mamá, no puede haber más robos, se tienen que organizar, al menos con un chat de WhatsApp, le digo emocionada, pero me ignora.

En todo el zafarrancho, Maricela, la que grita, ya se encargó de localizar por teléfono a quienes administran esa casa y advierte en voz alta que los maestros ya vienen para acá. Inmediatamente, pienso en las manifestaciones del magisterio en la Ciudad de México y fantaseo con que se va a poner bueno. Pero estos maestros se ganan el rol de los más aburridos de la historia. Llegan cuatro en un auto azul, prenden las luces de la casa en cuestión, cierran la llave de agua, y revelan que no es la primera vez que les roban la tubería de la casa. Parece que no se van a contagiar de la euforia que tenemos los demás. Dejen su teléfono y váyanse, entonces.

La más alta de las vecinas, una mujer mayor de pelo corto y rojizo sale de su casa con una cobija en la espalda. Maldice cada frase que sale de su boca y encuentra unos tubos afuera de su casa. Miren, esto lo van a vender por cien pesos para el vicio, ¡hijos de su chingada madre a mi me lo hicieron! reponerlo me costó ochocientos pesos, dice. Al otro día me entero que la mujer es de Sonora y viene a vivir a Mazatlán por temporadas.

Ya pasó casi una hora desde que la vecina nos alertó de la presencia del ladrón. Se acerca otra patrulla y le pregunto sobre los avances de la persecución. No, pues, parece que corrió para allá lejos y no lo agarramos, responde. ¿Entonces? ¿A ustedes se les va y nosotros lo tenemos que atrapar? Pues ya no podemos hacer nada más, mija, pero ya le dejé mi teléfono a esa señora de allá, llámenme por cualquier cosa. Y acelera su camioneta con cara de alivio.

Mientras tanto, el Pariente no ha terminado su cacería. Pide una escalera y en menos de cinco minutos se la consiguen. Caminamos con él por la calle. Mi mamá se va a dormir y me quedo con las vecinas. ¿Y a ti quién te avisó de esto, Pariente?, le pregunta Maricela. Dice que fue su esposa, aunque eso no tiene mucho sentido. Nadie dice nada. Un vecino que es médico sale y lo abraza. Le dice que tiene toda su confianza.

Ya nos vamos a regresar cada quien a su casa cuando uno de los adolescentes asegura que el ratero sigue en nuestra calle y que está escondido en un patio que señala. Su madre le cree y toca el timbre de la casa mencionada. ¡Rosalía, el ratero está en tu patio! ¡Revisa yaaaa! pero Rosalía no tiene ni el más mínimo contexto de lo que está pasando y su cara lo demuestra. No hay ningún ratero ahí. Hasta que volteamos a su azotea y vemos una cubeta blanca. Rosalía se sube y saca cubetas de pintura nueva, piezas de cobre y lo que va dentro de los tinacos. El ladrón pasó por ahí y ¡nadie lo vio!. A estas alturas ya debe estar rumbo a su casa. Es casi la una de la madrugada y siento que ya nos cansamos de hacer esto. Metan todo de vuelta a la cubeta porque lo vamos a regresar, dice Maricela. Volvemos cada quien a nuestras casas caminando por la calle. Cada vecino se va despidiendo. Pasen Feliz Navidad, buenas noches. No dimos con el ladrón pero sí con lo robado, grita la hija de Maricela en tono de victoria. Mi sobrino de nueve años me está esperando en la reja de mi casa.

¿Qué pasó, tía? Cuéntame el chisme calientito.

I’m sitting in the garden of my mother’s house in Mazatlan, Sinaloa. It’s my favorite place here, because where I live now, in Mexico City, barely any sunlight reaches my tiny desk in my tiny apartment. I’m about to write something. It’s 26 degrees Celsius. It’s almost eleven AM.

My computer is on a glass table; there are plenty of comfy chairs, even one for resting my feet on while I write under the mango tree, which my mother has defended like nobody’s business since we got this house, despite the intention of some of our neighbors to cut it down. Why? because their roof supposedly gets too messy from the leaf litter and mango honey. The battle lasted a couple of years, until my mother promised to resolve any serious problems relating to the excess leaves and the too many delicious mangos. Which is to say, there pretty much aren’t any.

Before me, there’s a little garden with a little lemon tree, a palm tree, a soursop tree, poinsettia pots and other plants that honestly I don’t know their names. I do know for a fact that my nephew’s umbilical cord is buried out here, and also one of our old dogs. I don’t know if this sounds politically correct.

While I’m thinking about what to work on next, I catch sight of a man jumping the fence of the house across from ours. Suddenly I recall that my aunt, who lives around the corner, recently had her house broken into and robbed while she was away traveling. The same happened to my mother two years ago. The thieves ransacked even the urn holding my dad’s ashes.

This dude turns to see me as he’s hanging from the fence. Before jumping, he throws his backpack toward a different house.

Is he a thief?

I beckon my mother, shushing her as she sits beside me. Is he a thief? My mother agrees.

Should we call the cops? By the time they arrive, he’ll be gone, she answers. I try to take a picture of him with my phone; the photo is of his back.

The guy puts his backpack on again and walks off. A young neighbor comes down the street, and we call him over. Did you see that guy? He just jumped the fence of that house, the one next to your grandma’s, my mother tells him.

Oh, yeah, I saw him, he just went down that street over there.

My aunt arrives in her car. She and my mother are about to go buy fish on the city pier. When I tell her what I just saw she suggests we should chase the guy down and turn him over to the cops, so he’ll stop stealing. But my mother thinks it’s too risky.

We talk about this situation the rest of the day. My mother is convinced that this guy is gonna come back to steal more stuff. Nobody expects that it will be this very same night. She believes the house I saw him breaking into belongs to a teachers’ union. They use it as a place to rest and have meetings, so it’s likely to contain tables and chairs, a bed, some old radio and nothing else.

We live near to the baseball stadium and it’s game night. Venados from Mazatlan play against Charros from Jalisco in the Pacific’s Mexican League. It sounds like it’s crowded, and there’s even fireworks.

It’s almost midnight; the locals have won the game. At home, my sister, my nephews and I are looking at old photos from our thousand moves all over the country, from past holidays—always at some beach—and of our dad; in 2020 it will be eight years since he died. Then a neighbor named, like my mother, Maricela, shrieks at us from across the way. She lives across from us and next door to the teachers’ house.

Maricela, the thief is there! The thief!

My mother is in a medium level of panic. Should we go outside? My nephew yells at his grandma, no! But we do it. Maricela, the neighbour, has a really really powerful voice, one such as I would have liked to have.

The motherfucker is inside! My daughter just heard him!

I call 911 to report the thief, but it’s been a while since the last time I gave out our address and I can’t remember the surrounding street names. Meanwhile, a water main explodes inside the teachers’ house. It seems the thief had been after the copper pipes, and now water is flooding all over our street.

The two policemen take nearly half an hour to arrive. (In Mazatlan, you can be anywhere in ten minutes.) There’s not much sense in their being here now; instead, we think, the top priority is to stop the flooding.

Besides, these officers don’t seem too bright. We tell them that in the morning we’d seen a man jumping the fence of this same house. They reply that they’re not allowed to enter any house without a warrant. Okay, they’re right about that. Then what do they suggest? Can’t they at least light up the house from outside? Maybe we can see if the guy is still in there. (Is he even listening to us, right now?)

My mom fears that since the neighbor shouted her name in the street, the thief will identify her later and return to take his revenge; she’s forgotten that they both have the same name.

Whatever, we have a little problem because the cops haven’t brought flashlights and so they have to use their cellphones as lamps. Practically nothing is visible. Soon one of them takes a pencil and paper and asks me: What was the suspect wearing this morning? Was he young?

At this point Maricela, the noisy neighbour, opens a new chapter of the story by suggesting that the cops climb up onto her roof, which is much higher than the teachers’ house, and from there they can light up the house to see if the thief is still inside.

But, are you really gonna let me get into your house?, the cop asks, to the despair of onlookers.

There are about a dozen neighbours in the street now, almost all of us women. Noisy Maricela is on the roof with one of the cops. They use their phones and her kids’ phones to illuminate the house.

There he is! There is the thief hiding! Get hiiiiiiiim! she yells.

But the guy bursts out running with a white bucket in his hand, wearing the same backpack we’d seen him carrying that morning. It’s the same man! In the hubbub, we can’t tell if he has run to the back street or what, it’s really dark. The brawl is on, and we run in the direction of the baseball stadium.

Evidently that the cop who’d been waiting in the car didn’t expect this story to end in a chase, but off he tears in his patrol truck in search of the copper thief. Maricela gets so riled up that she runs off the roof and accidentally leaves the other cop locked in her house for a few minutes.

More cops arrive on the scene. Oh god, is this really necessary? One of them tells us that the whole block is surrounded by agents. Two cops aren’t enough to catch one lonely thief?

The most logical theory we can come up with is that the man must be hunkered down in some neighbor’s yard in the dark.

Then the Brother arrives.

The Brother is the most influential guy in the hood, so to speak. We see him jumping from roof to roof, carrying a gun in one hand and a flashlight in the other; he identifies himself and asks us about the thief. Who knows where he ran, we answer. The Brother is wearing the black jersey of the Venados, incidentally.

Oh shit, this is going to end in a shooting, I think.

They’re going to catch you right now, asshole! Maricela yells at the thief, wherever he is. Indeed it’s likely that with her resounding voice, he in fact has heard her. My mother is a little tired of all the hubbub, and says it’s time to go to sleep.

In all the fuss, noisy Maricela has managed to contact the teachers, and bellows that they are on their way. Four teachers arrive in a blue car, turn on the lights in the house, shut off the water mains and blandly reveal that this is not the first time the house’s pipes have been stolen. It seems they are definitely not gonna feel the same exhilaration as us. Leave us your phone number and off you go then.

After about an hour a patrol car comes by and I stop to ask them about their search. Well, it seems that he runs very fast, and we didn’t catch him, one replies.

So? Are you leaving? I demand.

Sorry, mija, there’s nothing else we can do… call me if anything happens. And he zooms away with the face of a relieved man.

The Brother has not finished his hunt; we walk with him on the street. Who told you about this situation, Brother? Maricela asks. He says it was his wife; that doesn’t make much sense, but nobody dares to say anything. Another neighbour, a doctor, comes out and hugs him.

We’re about to return home when one of Maricela’s kids assures that the thief is still in our street, hiding in a backyard that he’ll lead us to. His mother rings the bell of the house. Rosalía, the thief is in your backyard! Check now! But Rosalía doesn’t have the slightest notion of what’s been happening. No, there’s no thief there. Until we see the white bucket on her roof. Rosalía goes up and takes out… copper pieces.

My nine year-old nephew is waiting for me at the front door of our house.

Auntie, what happened? Gimme the hot goss.