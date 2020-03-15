Popula is free for all ya cool cats, through April

We thought that during these cooped-up times, everyone might like to browse Popula’s trove of articles, essays and comics unlike those published elsewhere. So we’ve removed all our paywalls, through April. (Paying Popula subscribers will also have a six weeks’ extension added to their subscriptions.) We hope you will enjoy catching up with rare perspectives from all over the world, on matters great and small.
Try these!
The thief took off, bro : In Spanish and English, the mesmerizing story of one night in a small community in Mazatlan, by Melissa Amezcua
Daphne K. Lee’s Stephen Chow, Hong Kong’s King of Comedy weaves art, cinema and politics into an unforgettable coming of age story
Deer Prudence: Jack Yates describes a carbon-friendly novel method of controlling runaway deer populations in the UK (reintroduce a beautiful natural predator)
How tightly do extremist elements control culture in Pakistan? The fate of the Pakistani film Zindagi Tamasha is still uncertain; Meher Ahmad takes you through the riveting backstory.
If you like what you read, and you’ve got a bit of ETH, please tip the writers you enjoy. (100% of funds go to writers.)
Stay safe everyone, and thank you for reading Popula.
