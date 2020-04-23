After returning Dexter home, I headed out for the daily shop

April 22, 2020 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain
8:30a.m. and I’ve just finished my weekday morning Chris Heria workout. I no longer have to glance at the list on our fridge as I open it to prepare breakfast. It’s the rota that’s come to define our lockdown days.
My wife, a schoolteacher, drew it up.
We (that’s 20-year-old Dani, a second-year tourism student at the Universidad de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, his 16-year-old brother Alex, nine-year-old Tommy, and me) complained when the concept of the rota was explained to us. Wasn’t school out for an early summer?
Apparently we need to be reminded of our responsibilities, else we’d be slouched on the sofa after topping up our cereal bowls again and binge-watching Netflix.
So it’s good to be prompted when we need to take our dog, Dexter, out for a walk, and whose turn it is. Tommy is excepted from this job; the strict Spanish lockdown restrictions mean only one person can leave the house at any one time, either to shop at a supermarket, visit the chemist, or take a dog for a walk. Though Tommy does play fetch with Dexter on our communal azotea during breaks.
The deal is we make our own breakfasts. My English heritage means I like a big one. Typically, I prefer to get my five a day out of the way early, so load my plate with avocado, banana, celery, grapefruit, and pear.
But I long for the gastronomic marvels I’ve become accustomed to tasting as one of the Canary Islands’ hotel reviewers for Telegraph Travel. Or, in my job as a travel writer, chowing down on paella in Valencia (complete with socarrat), or pasta a la Mamma in Emilia-Romagna.
So, I’ve decided to put my GCSE Home Economics skills to the test today. With a little help from some food bloggers I’ve met over on Global Foodie Friends. A social-distancing-friendly party if ever there was one.
This morning I followed a @LifeNaturale recipe and mashed avocado with coconut milk and then pan-fried spring onion, beetroot with ginger, and portobello mushrooms separately. Fresh spinach leaves adorned a tower built using the mushrooms as the base and the avocado, beet, and spring onion as the building blocks/cement.
My working day began, as always, in front of my laptop with the soothing tones of Radio 6 Music’s Lauren Laverne. I updated my Facebook and LinkedIn pages before buffering what I wanted to share on Twitter. Then pitching and writing.
Next came lunch, a pappardelle dish. The sauce combined pan-fried broccoli and red onion (we have a beautifully sweet variety grown in Gran Canaria’s Galdár), quartered vine tomatoes, coconut milk (luckily myself and family are nuts for the stuff), and freshly-ground black pepper.
There followed the traditional postprandial family viewing of Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Satiated, I eschewed a siesta to head up to the azotea to read Proust’s The Way by Swann’s (a meandering novel which I’m enjoying losing myself in) and catch some rays whilst munching on peanuts. My body’s inner 5:00pm alarm call informed me it was time for walkies. Dexter and I headed up a barranco, an inner-city ravine I’d later negotiate to reach our nearest budget supermarket.
After returning Dexter home, I headed out for the daily shop. As I can’t go to the gym next door anymore, I treat this as an extra workout. Instead of taking the lift to our third-floor apartment, I walked up the stairs weightlifting two full big bags of shopping, including Malvasia wine from Lanzarote (a favourite of Shakespeare’s, no less), and fruits of our sub-tropical terrain including avocados, pineapple, and papaya.
That was a great warm-up for my early evening appointment with my fitness authority, Chris Heria. Then dinner: I gave myself a rest by making baked beans on toast for myself and my wife (look, I’m sure even Gordon Ramsay takes this occasional shortcut). I follow the mantra if you want to lose weight, you best eat before eight.
Dani and his siblings have youth on their side. Plus being raised in Spain makes them prefer a later dinner than me. Once they were done, we played our nightly game of cards. All the boys (both old and young) play football and their competitive spirit soon resurfaced.
My wife and I enjoyed our nocturnal glass or two of wine. Which made me so sleepy. So I returned to where I left off with my Totally Football Show podcast knowing full well that I won’t be able to finish listening to the whole episode as my eyelids start to droop.
Each comment or response costs a tiny ETH fee of 0.00027 (about 5¢ in Ethereum cryptocurrency), payable from your Metamask.io wallet (the wallet is free, and takes just a moment to add to your browser). This system helps protect Popula conversations from trolls, fakers, Cambridges Analytica and other malign influences.
If you haven’t got any ETH yet and you’re a Popula subscriber, please write to hey@popula.com with your subscriber email address and MetaMask wallet address, and we’ll send you a little bit to get started! It’s pretty easy and a lot of fun to use, Yay.
If you’d like to learn more about cryptocurrency, Ethereum, and how Popula is using these new technologies to help protect speech rights and the free press, please visit our FAQ page.
We’re having trouble checking your subscriber status. Try refreshing the page.
Welcome! To leave a comment, you’ll need to log in, and also have your MetaMask wallet ready with some ETH cryptocurrency available.
It’s easy! Just visit metamask.io to install an in-browser MetaMask wallet. If you’re a new subscriber, write to hey@popula.com for $2 in free ETH crypto!
Thank you for being a Popula subscriber! As a subscriber, you may leave comments, but you have to be logged in as commenter here first. This is an additional login—the login for your commenting privileges—and you’ll stay logged in after you log in the first time.
We’ve sent an email to your registered address at … with your commenting details. Please follow the directions in the email to open your commenting privileges and then come back here to leave your first comment!
Thanks for registering! Please log in and you can get started commenting.
You need to connect to the Main Ethereum Network before you can leave a comment. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the network-chooser dropdown at the top.
You’re logged in and ready to leave comments! All you need is a MetaMask wallet and a little ETH cryptocurrency, just like with our microtipping system.
If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:
Each comment costs 5¢ in Ethereum cryptocurrency to post! Just write your comment and click the green button. Thank you, Popula subscriber, for joining us in the new world of cryptoeconomics! Please don’t forget to set your wallet address in order to receive tips on your comments.
Alas! commenting is not yet available on your mobile device. Each comment costs a little ETH cryptocurrency to post, and for now that requires a regular computer.
So please go to your laptop, install the MetaMask browser plugin, and hold forth!