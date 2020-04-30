Popula
Screenshot:YouTube

Jack Pendarvis’s Moby-Dick

“I want my body to be brought out at meetings, and put it at the head of the table in a glass case, and it’ll be like I’m… there.”

Jack Pendarvis

Jack Pendarvis, whose most recent short story collection is titled Movie Stars, won two Emmys for his work on the TV show Adventure Time.

See more

This is a reading of the classic American novel Moby-Dick, as interpreted by Jack Pendarvis. To embark at the beginning, please click here.

XLIII.

Chapter Fifty-Five. Melville gives us a long “Well, actually…” with al—all, with everything those words have come to signify.

Uh…

[Pause.]

I thought for a brief moment it would be funny to say “Whale, actually…” but it wasn’t. And it’s a… it’s a crying shame.

[Coffee slurping.]

Anyway, Melville, Chapter Fifty-Five… uh, Ishmael, I should say. “Everything… every picture you’ve ever seen of a whale is wrong. You have no idea what a whale looks like, you idiot.”

Uhm…

“Olden times, sculptures, uh, all those guys got it wrong, and who can blame them? But even our modern scientists with their illustrations, engravings in their tomes—wrong, wrong, wrong! This whale… this guy makes a whale look like a pig with no legs. This other guy makes a whale look like a squash. Take that! People that paint signs on taverns, they’re idiots, too. Everybody’s an idiot. No one luh—knows… what a whale looks like but me. And I’m gonna tell you later, in a later chapter. But I just wanted to get that out of the way, to let you know that… you’re all a bunch of morons lookin’ at pictures of whales and thinkin’ you know something. I’ll tell you something else! You could even look at a skeleton of a whale and not understand what a whale is. That’s like looking at a wrecked… meh, uh, sometimes, uh, drawings are made from whales that wash up on the beach. That’s also idiotic. Everything is stupid.”

[Throat clearing.]

“When it comes to whales. So. Why don’t you all just go to hell?”

Uhhh…

I guess Ishmael would be very sad to live in our… with the internet, ‘cause everybody—he’d probably still say, “You have no i—look in the—you tellin’ me you’re lookin’ at a picture of a whale on a, on the internet? You idiot. That’s also nothing like [laughter] what an actual whale looks like. So why don’t you all cram it?”

[Throat clearing.]

He does mention Jeremy Bentham, with whom I’ve always had a fascination for his—the utilitarian philosopher, who, uh, had himself… preserved in a sort of a… I can’t remember what he—an “auto-icon”? Is that what he called it? It’s like his body, uhm… “I want my body to be brought out at meetings, and put it at the head of the table in a glass case, and it’ll be like I’m… there.”

And everybody said, “That’s a…” [big burst of laughter] “great idea!”

[Laughter.]

“Let’s do it!”

And so his wishes, wuh, were fulfilled.

Uh…

Ishmael makes cheeky reference to him being used as a candelabra in his… [chair creaking] you know… semi-skeletal form. Saying that his—that even in this state he looks more like Jeremy Bentham than a skeleton of a whale looks like a whale.

[Massive throat clearing before recording is terminated.]

[New recording begins.]

[Sniff. Pause.]

Uhm…

Oh.

“Well, I changed my mind. This is Ishmael. I changed my mind. There are a couple of good pictures of whales. I’m gonna tell you about them in Chapter… Chapters Fifty-Six and Fifty-Seven? Is that…?

[Sigh. Sniff.]

“We’re really bookin’ along now! Uh, there’s a French guy that knows how to paint whales. I have to tell ya, he really gets a lot of the details wrong… of the whale. So why do I like this guy? Seems weird. But…”

[Sniff.]

“He really gets the action right, with all the sailors about to get chomped by whales.”

[Pause.]

This is Jack taking back the mic.

[Breathing.]

I just want to say that I think what Ishmael really likes is pictures of sailors being eaten by whales. And he, he, you know, you can get all the whale details wrong… you want, as long as there’s a coupla sailors stuck between the whale’s teeth. What does that mean, Ishmael? Nywah. No, let’s just keep it—I’m not throwin’ it back to Ishmael.

Chapter Fifty-Seven, Ishmael tells us that, you know, guys who’ve been on whaling boats, and maybe a whale bit their leg off, not unlike Captain Ahab, but this is a different guy we’re talkin’ about now… might draw some pictures of whales on a piece of… board, and kinda hang it… around his neck, I guess, like a sandwich board, or perhaps have it propped up somewhere nearby, and ask for… [swallowing] donations, and… those whales are pretty good. Ishmael says they’re accurate.

[Pause.]

And, you know, guys who are out at sea for a long time…

Uhm…

Like to carve… pictures of whales. There’s some good whale stuff around if you know where to look for it. Including the sky! Yes…! Verily the constellations themselves are filled with whales.

[Long pause.]

That’s about all I’m gonna crank out on Chapters Fifty-Six and Fifty-Seven. I didn’t really…

[Short, rattling sigh.]

There’s an undertone that you really gotta… that civili—thuh—I’m really stretching it here—that civilization is the, the… not a good place for art. Yes, civilization consumes the art, but to make the art you gotta get away…

First of all, that’s not true. Uh, second of all, I don’t even think Ishmael says that. So… [laughter makes a few words unintelligible] what I’m talking about.

But I’m gonna conclude by saying that Theresa and I watched Mr. Majestyk last night, the Charles Bronson action movie where he’s a wronged watermelon farmer, and… the hitman who wants to kill Charles Bronson for the flimsiest of reasons, sits in his Airstream trailer while his henchpeople—yes, of two genders—uhm… say… uhhhrrh… “Hey! You don’t need to go after Charles Bronson. He’s small potatoes.”

And the guy’s like, “I don’t care! I’ll do this as my personal favor to myself! I’m gonna… I’ll… I’ll… you know what I do. I’m a hitman! And I’m gonna do it to him. And I’ll track him to the end…” Annh, anyway, the thing I’m getting at is this hitman is a lot like Moby…

[Laughter.]

Not…! He’s not like Moby Dick! Charles Bronson would be Moby Dick in this…

[Sigh.]

And I can imagine Elmore Leonard, who wrote the screenplay, thinking, “Hey, I’m gonna really…”

All I’m saying is Captain Ahab is a resonant—I don’t even know why I started this sentence.

[Recorder goes off.]

Jack Pendarvis is a writer who lives in Oxford, Mississippi. In this weekly transcription, we join him as he reads Moby-Dick.

Please follow the original text of Moby-Dick here, if you like (highly recommended).

Comments on Jack Pendarvis’s Moby-Dick
Want to leave a comment? Commenting is available to Popula subscribers only. for unlimited access to Popula—and join our conversations—starting at just $4/month.

Each comment or response costs a tiny ETH fee of 0.00024 (about 5¢ in Ethereum cryptocurrency), payable from your Metamask.io wallet (the wallet is free, and takes just a moment to add to your browser). This system helps protect Popula conversations from trolls, fakers, Cambridges Analytica and other malign influences.

If you haven’t got any ETH yet and you’re a Popula subscriber, please write to hey@popula.com with your subscriber email address and MetaMask wallet address, and we’ll send you a little bit to get started! It’s pretty easy and a lot of fun to use, Yay.

If you’d like to learn more about cryptocurrency, Ethereum, and how Popula is using these new technologies to help protect speech rights and the free press, please visit our FAQ page.

I’m already a subscriber and logged in! OMG, try again please.
Hmm, you don’t seem to be subscribed or logged in. Click the ‘Subscribe Now or Log In’ button.
Hmmm, something’s up.

We’re having trouble checking your subscriber status. Try refreshing the page.

Click here to refresh the page!
Want to leave a comment?

Welcome! To leave a comment, you’ll need to log in, and also have your MetaMask wallet ready with some ETH cryptocurrency available.

It’s easy! Just visit metamask.io to install an in-browser MetaMask wallet. If you’re a new subscriber, write to hey@popula.com for $2 in free ETH crypto!

I’m already logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
Want to leave a comment?

Thank you for being a Popula subscriber! As a subscriber, you may leave comments, but you have to be logged in as commenter here first. This is an additional login—the login for your commenting privileges—and you’ll stay logged in after you log in the first time.

I’m already registered and logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not registered here. Click the ‘Register Me’ button.
Yay, you’ve been registered!

We’ve sent an email to your registered address at with your commenting details. Please follow the directions in the email to open your commenting privileges and then come back here to leave your first comment!

OK, I logged in. Load the comments!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
You’re already registered.

Thanks for registering! Please log in and you can get started commenting.

I’m already logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
You need to activate MetaMask to leave a comment!

You’re logged in and ready to leave comments! All you need is a MetaMask wallet and a little ETH cryptocurrency, just like with our microtipping system.

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

Leave a Comment
Leave a comment as (click to change your display name)
Pay to Post Comment

Each comment costs in Ethereum cryptocurrency to post! Just write your comment and click the green button. Thank you, Popula subscriber, for joining us in the new world of cryptoeconomics! Please don’t forget to set your wallet address in order to receive tips on your comments.

Yay, you can receive tips on your comments!

Uh-oh, you’re not able to receive tips on your comments. Want tips?

Alas! commenting is not yet available on your mobile device. Each comment costs a little ETH cryptocurrency to post, and for now that requires a regular computer.

So please go to your laptop, install the MetaMask browser plugin, and hold forth!

Support Us

Popula is 100% ad-free, reader-supported journalism accountable only to you. Every dollar of your subscription goes straight to our work. Thank you for supporting Popula.

‘We’ and Orwell

Orwell doesn’t see O’Brien as “seduced by a mistaken theory or blind to the facts,” Rorty observes. “He simply views him as dangerous and possible.”

Two kittens

A shopping day in the Venezuelan quarantine

After returning Dexter home, I headed out for the daily shop

I walked up the stairs weightlifting two full big bags of shopping.

What is Popula?
Popula is a journalist-owned, journalist-run, ad-free publication with stories sourced from writers all over the world.
Tell Me More!
Keep Me Posted!
Receive word of new stories, comics and happenings at Popula.
Sign Me Up
I Love It!
Your Galaxy Brain subscription includes a free Popula Mug! and so much more!
Did you like this?
OK, let’s activate MetaMask!

Hmm, looks like you don’t have MetaMask activated!

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

If that doesn’t make sense to you, click here:

Please grant us access

The MetaMask window will pop up and ask if you want Popula to have access to your MetaMask. Click the ‘CONFIRM’ button.

Don’t see the MetaMask window? It might have popped up behind this window… Take a look and see if it’s hiding somewhere!

Still can’t find the MetaMask window? Click here to try again:

If you don’t see the MetaMask plugin popup, you may need to click the MetaMask icon in your browser toolbar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and enter your password to unlock MetaMask.

Your MetaMask may be out of date

You have an old version of the MetaMask extension installed. Before we can continue, you must install the latest version.

Here’s how:

  • Uninstall (don’t just disable) the existing extension from your browser.
  • Restart your browser.
  • Go to metamask.io and re-install the extension.
  • Come back here and try again!

We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!

Oops, we need access!

Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.

Looks like you’re on the test network!

You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.

Ready to Tip!

How much do you want to tip?

You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.

USD ETH

You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.

Author participation in the Popula tipping system is optional; if an author declines to participate in the tipping system, your tip will be refunded to you in full within 60 days.

Confirm Your Tip!

Your MetaMask window has popped up now, and you need to confirm the transaction.

Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!

Decided not to tip?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

WOW! THANK YOU!

Thank you so much for your tip, and for your direct support of journalism. The author will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.

Want a receipt?

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

the Popula logo; a globe with 'POPULA' written diagonally over it Home to Popula, please!
Contact Us

Questions? Problems?

We know this cryptocurrency stuff is new and weird. We’re here to help you understand. Ask us anything!

a line drawing of an envelope with motion lines hey@popula.com
Help: What is ETH?

ETH is Ether, a popular cryptocurrency generated on the Ethereum blockchain.

You’ll need some Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH) in a MetaMask wallet in order to continue. Currently it’s not possible to use other cryptocurrencies, or in dollars or other fiat currencies.

For a comprehensive FAQ to help get you started, please visit our help page, “How to Tip Your Favorite Authors with Cryptocurrency on Popula!”

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

OK, let’s activate MetaMask!

Hmm, looks like you don’t have MetaMask activated!

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

If that doesn’t make sense to you, click here:

Please grant us access

The MetaMask window will pop up and ask if you want Popula to have access to your MetaMask. Click the ‘CONFIRM’ button.

Don’t see the MetaMask window? It might have popped up behind this window… Take a look and see if it’s hiding somewhere!

Still can’t find the MetaMask window? Click here to try again:

If you don’t see the MetaMask plugin popup, you may need to click the MetaMask icon in your browser toolbar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and enter your password to unlock MetaMask.

Your MetaMask may be out of date

You have an old version of the MetaMask extension installed. Before we can continue, you must install the latest version.

Here’s how:

  • Uninstall (don’t just disable) the existing extension from your browser.
  • Restart your browser.
  • Go to metamask.io and re-install the extension.
  • Come back here and try again!

We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!

Oops, we need access!

Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.

You can’t tip yourself…

You can’t conduct a transaction where the source and destination wallet are the same. Sorry! Maybe you need to switch wallets in MetaMask first?

Looks like you’re on the test network!

You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.

Confirm your transaction!

Your MetaMask window will pop up in a few seconds, and you need to confirm the transaction in order for your payment to go through.

Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!

Hmm, that comment couldn’t be posted.

Your comment was rejected! Here’s what the computer had to say:

You can try again if you want:

Want to fix that comment?

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Decided not to comment?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Click here:

Want to edit your comment first?

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see one for the comment you just tried to post, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

COMMENT POSTED!

Comment posted successfully! Refresh the page to see the comment you just made. You’ll also receive an email notification of your transaction.

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Ready to Tip!

How much do you want to tip?

You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.

USD ETH

You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.

Participation in the Popula comment tipping system is optional.

Decided not to tip?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

TIP SENT!

Your comment tip has been processed! Thank you so much. The comment author will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.

Want a receipt? (We won’t store your email address.)

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Set your wallet address for tips

In order to receive tips on your comments, you must have a wallet address saved. Enter your wallet address below and click ‘Save.’

Or, you can:

If don’t want to accept tips, clear the address and hit ‘Save.’

We’ve automatically filled in the wallet address that you’re currently using in MetaMask. If you just have that one wallet, leave it as is and click ‘Save.’

That wallet address is invalid. It should start with 0x and be 42 characters long.
Hmm, we couldn’t save your wallet address. Try pressing the ‘Save’ button again.
Yay, your wallet address has been saved! You can now accept tips. Close this popup to continue commenting.
You have entered no wallet address, so you cannot accept tips. Close this popup if you're OK with that. Enter a wallet address if you want to accept tips.
Contact Us

Questions? Problems?

We know this cryptocurrency stuff is new and weird. We’re here to help you understand. Ask us anything!

a line drawing of an envelope with motion lines hey@popula.com
Help: What is ETH?

ETH is Ether, a popular cryptocurrency generated on the Ethereum blockchain.

You’ll need some Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH) in a MetaMask wallet in order to continue. Currently it’s not possible to use other cryptocurrencies, or in dollars or other fiat currencies.

For a comprehensive FAQ to help get you started, please visit our FAQ page.

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!