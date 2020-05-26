Hay cierta melancolía detrás de un guante abandonado o perdido en la calle. Diría que es extraño para un sudamericano que no está familiarizado con las gélidas estaciones del año que se viven por estos lares. ¿Qué hace que alguien pierda uno de sus guantes? ¿Una llamada o mensaje de Facebook muy esperado? ¿Un transeúnte muy atractivo? ¿Un perro simpático oliendo tus zapatos? “El guante se alegra de perderse”, rezaba Nabokov en Pálido fuego.

Desde mi primera vez en Europa como estudiante en la Universidad de Helsinki he reparado en este fenómeno urbano curioso y siempre ignorado: los guantes en las calles. Aquello fue en el 2014, y desde entonces me he topado con ellos en Varsovia, Berlín, Ámsterdam, San Petersburgo, Estocolmo, Madrid, Riga, Tallin y otras ciudades.

March 19, 2020. Warsaw, Poland

Me encuentro en la sala, sentado a la mesa de la sala, frente a la ventana con vista al vecindario del conjunto de edificios donde vivo. Tres niñas que seguramente ya no salen al parque hace semanas juegan correteándose entre las bancas. A unos metros de ellas, un hombre enmascarado pasa apremiado, dispuesto a abrir la puerta que nos separa de la calle. Cuando ya está muy cerca, ve a una mujer enmascarada entrando y se detiene. Retrocede un poco hasta que ella atraviesa la entrada y se aleja. Antes de salir, el hombre se enfunda unos guantes desechables para abrir la puerta y desaparece. Todos evitan contacto, no pocos la mirada. ¿Es el preludio de una nueva normalidad? No lo sé, pero así estamos.

En este contexto de ansiedad, letargo e incertidumbre, he observado algo tan banal como revelador: ya no veo guantes en las calles.

Ciertamente, ya tenemos circunstancias aciagas que afectan a todo el planeta, pero jamás en mi vida he sido testigo de un problema cuyo alcance sea tan global y directo como esta pandemia. Pese a que poco a poco se está neutralizando—como en China o Italia—la expansión de enfermos y muertos por el coronavirus ha impactado en todos nosotros con la fatalidad de un relato apocalíptico o una película de catástrofe mundial: darle la mano al amigo puede devenir en su muerte—o la tuya.

Atravesamos esta situación de emergencia con miedo y cautela —algunos con un irresponsable descreimiento—, y todos sentimos una incertidumbre que nos emociona. Un sentimiento acaso hermanado a nuestra ancestral adicción a las historias. Sí. No pocos contemplamos este escenario como la antesala de Soy Leyenda, The Walking Dead o La carretera de Cormac McCarthy. Pensamos en atiborrarnos de comida enlatada, gel desinfectante y mascarillas—y por qué no, unos cincuenta rollos de papel higiénico— porque no sabemos qué va a pasar. Países como Estados Unidos, Brasil, India o Perú —mi país natal— viven toques de queda nacionales o en zonas específicas, y los ciudadanos se preguntan cuánto va a durar.

Dentro de mi ingenuidad de inmigrante que nunca necesitó guantes en su natal ciudad sudamericana, recuerdo haber compartido con mi esposa, alguna vez en la calle, mi asombro ante el hallazgo de un guante descansando muy notable en la cima de un arbusto sin hojas. Debe ser a propósito, le dije.

“Claro que lo es”, replicó con la naturalidad de quien ha vivido temperaturas bajo cero en cada invierno de su vida. Ania me informó que es común poner el guante encontrado en un lugar más visible, facilitando que el dueño lo encuentre. Tengo que admitir que esa revelación me desilusionó un poco. Disfrutaba matarme pensando cómo un transeúnte podía dejar un guante en el molinete del metro.

Sin embargo, esa situación casi se ha terminado. Abril es un mes mutante en Polonia: mientras el invierno termina de apagarse, la primavera se asienta de a pocas. Un día de sol radiante es seguido por un cielo gris y vientos lacerantes.

Aquí en Varsovia el escenario es el mismo que en muchas ciudades. Es extraño caminar por una ciudad donde todo está cerrado y hay tan poca gente en las calles, todos con mascarillas, donde todos nos evitamos y entendemos que ello es lo correcto. Buscando apoyar a los negocios locales y sus empleados, que ahora solo funcionan vía delivery. No hace mucho pedimos comida tailandesa del pequeño restaurante de inmigrantes cerca de casa: el repartidor llegó, tocó el timbre de nuestro apartamento y cuando abrí la puerta solo encontré las bolsas descansando en el suelo, como si las hubiera transportado un fantasma.

Siempre he sido una criatura hogareña y hoy estamos tranquilos los tres: Ania, nuestro perro Dante, y yo. El distanciamiento social es lamentable pero llevadero: estoy más tiempo con mis películas, mis libros y mis figuras de acción. Detesto esa insistencia frívola de las redes sociales y los medios que nos dicen que debemos leer 20 libros durante la cuarentena, escribir poemas, aprender a tocar la guitarra y cocinar los platos más suculentos. Todos atraviesan un proceso, hay gente que no puede darse estos lujos de creatividad o que simplemente no tiene la voluntad para ello. Y eso no está mal.

Patricia Highsmith decía que su imaginación florecía cuando no tenía a nadie alrededor. Quizá sea cierto: creo que alejarse de estas presiones es una invitación a la introspección y la imaginación. Es un momento único en el que, aquellos que tenemos la oportunidad de pasar una cuarentena en casa sin problemas, podemos intentar ver las cosas desde una perspectiva distinta. Con la primavera regresaron los erizos de su hibernación, y ahora están más presentes que antes. Mi perro y yo nos los encontramos en el asfalto cerca del edificio, en unos arbustos detrás del parque, en el jardín de los vecinos. Lejos, al este del país, mis suegros vieron por primera vez en años una manada de ciervos corriendo en el campo a plena luz del día. Mi familia en Perú me envía fotos del cielo de Lima sin la polución del tráfico, que evocan una pintura impresionista.

No obstante, sé que estoy hablando desde una situación privilegiada, cómodo entre las cuatro paredes de mi casa. Muchos no tienen tiempo para disquisiciones semejantes: están muriendo de hambre por la crisis y solo pueden pensar en el ahora. No puedo olvidarme de eso.

Mi fascinación por los guantes olvidados ha estado acompañada de la fotografía desde el inicio. La memoria es engañosa, mas recuerdo la primera vez en enero del 2014, en Helsinki. Ania y yo recién nos estábamos conociendo. Caminábamos junto a Alexandra, nuestra amiga griega, por las calles de Kaisaniemi, cerca de la universidad, cuanto descubrí un guante negro extendido en todo su esplendor, muy visible entre la nieve. Me acerqué asombrado a fotografiar el tesoro. Así empezó todo. Guantes de cuero, de lana, de vellón, de látex, de construcción, mitones, hoy en día de plástico: los he visto de todo tipo. Se ha convertido en una suerte de colección.

January 18, 2014. Helsinki, Finland

Hace unos meses regresaba del bosque junto a Ania y nuestro perro. Cuando ya estábamos a unas cuadras de casa, a punto de cruzar una calle, me topé con un guante rojo viejo y arrollado junto a la pista. Me detuve de pronto para fotografiarlo justo cuando pasaban unos carros. Mi esposa ya había cruzado junto al perro y se asustó al no verme con ella. Discutimos brevemente, pero ella tenía razón, el hallazgo me hechizó y olvidé todo lo demás por unos segundos. Quizá me estoy obsesionando con el tema. No soy el primero: Mark Leigh es un publicista y escritor de Surrey, Inglaterra, que ha estado fotografiando guantes por años y compartió su proyecto en su libro llamado Guante a primera vista: una colección de guantes perdidos o abandonados (Glove At First Sight: A Collection of Lost or Abandoned Gloves, 2016).

El célebre actor Tom Hanks ha usado sus redes sociales para registrar guantes, calcetines, sandalias y demás prendas perdidas desde ya hace unos años. Su afición guarda cierta filosofía detrás: “Para que haya algo de autenticidad, no tomo fotos de escenificaciones de guantes perdidos… Nunca toco los guantes ni les hago poses, tampoco cambio su posición… Los veo exactamente como son”, afirmó para Vanity Fair. Diría que tanto Hanks como Leigh y yo seguimos las mismas pautas. Detrás de cada guante en la calle hay una historia —y en algunos, un futuro: toca ser testigo de la eventualidad, no manipularla.

Polonia ha cerrado las fronteras, promovido el distanciamiento social y la cuarentena preventiva, cerrado todos los negocios y establecimientos y obligado a usar mascarillas en las calles. En Perú las cosas son aún más drásticas. Además de ser uno de los primeros países de Latinoamérica en decretar todas las medidas mencionadas, han impuesto un toque de queda: nadie puede salir de sus casas desde las 18:00 hasta las 05:00. Las calles están vigiladas por policías y miembros de las Fuerzas Armadas. Durante unas semanas se intentó llevar a cabo una “restricción por género”: los lunes, miércoles y viernes sólo podían salir los hombres, mientras que los martes, jueves y sábado solo las mujeres y los domingos nadie. Una estrategia que no tuvo éxito. Al día de hoy, Polonia tiene 22074 infectados y más de mil muertos, Perú 123979 y más de 3600 muertos. Tales soluciones no parecen exageradas, y sin embargo, hay problemas.

En Perú la economía se congela y muchos pierden sus empleos. El gobierno ha llevado a cabo un plan para permitir a las empresas que “suspendan” a sus trabajadores y así no pagarles nada en estos tiempos de gran necesidad. Por otro lado, el desmedido número de trabajadores informales en Perú no tiene qué comer, pues viven del día a día y ya no se les permite laborar. La situación ha originado un infame y triste éxodo de más de 500 personas desde Lima hacia el interior del país. La mayoría campesinos y gente muy pobre —entre ellos muchísimos niños—todos obligados por el hambre y la escasez a retornar a sus pueblos. Gente que camina durante días porque el gobierno prohibió la circulación de buses interprovinciales. Y no faltan los complejos problemas sociales en los que el desacato de la ley del toque de queda genera episodios de violencia tanto por parte del militar abusador como del ciudadano irrespetuoso. Civiles que no entienden y que ya causaron la muerte de un soldado, militares que golpean y humillan, faltando al protocolo. Una situación bastante compleja.

El país que me acoge no se queda atrás. El gobierno en poder, regido por el partido ultranacionalista y conservador Ley y Justicia —conocido por sus siglas en polaco como PiS— no deja de sorprenderme: en su desesperación por seguir al mando a cualquier precio, han rechazado el aplazamiento de las elecciones presidenciales —algo que sí han hecho muchos países de Europa, considerando la crisis— y han anunciado la celebración de las elecciones por correo, algo nunca visto en Polonia y que despierta inmediatas sospechas en la Unión Europea. Una decisión inmoral y antidemocrática. Mientras escribo esto, mi esposa escucha las noticias. Los políticos del PiS están aprovechando el confinamiento y el hecho de que las personas no pueden salir a protestar en las calles para finalmente hacer aún más restrictiva las leyes del aborto y prohibir la educación sexual en las escuelas. Una gran indignación nos invade. Mientras Ania coge un paraguas negro y lo cuelga en el balcón, como un símbolo de solidaridad con la protesta frente a lo sucedido, yo me quedo congelado en la silla pensando en las medievales acciones del PiS, y en cómo sus actos cada vez parecen sacados de alguna ficción orwelliana, cual episodio de The Handmaid’s Tale.

Alguna vez subí una de mis fotos de un guante a Facebook y desperté una serie de comentarios insospechados. Guiada por su sabiduría astrológica, mi hermana me dijo que si la aparición de un guante en la calle significaba algo para mí, podría atribuirse a la ausencia del par de algo en mi vida.

El pensamiento me extrañó: ¿qué podría ser? Estoy casado, tengo a mis padres, dos hermanas, mi hermano y yo somos otro par. ¿Quizá a mi perro le hace falta un compañero canino en casa? Podría ser un gato. Era una exploración inacabable. Una amiga voló con una hipótesis nada descartable: los guantes abandonados no eran otra cosa que un plan maestro de las marcas productoras de guantes. La prenda estaba secretamente programada para perder un par tan pronto como sea posible, alentando la adquisición de otro par de guantes, y así, ad infinitum. La idea, añadía, guardaba mucha coherencia con otro recurrente misterio de origen más doméstico: la desaparición de uno de los pares de calcetines.

January 19, 2019. Warsaw, Poland

Un amigo muy cercano, un finlandés que actualmente vive en Perú, comentó acaso lo menos esperado: yo mismo había abandonado unos guantes en su casa, unos de lana con diseños peruanos, que él ahora usaba en Perú cuando viajaba a las montañas.

La noticia me recordó que él me dio unos guantes negros para la nieve casi al inicio de mi vida en su país, los cuales me protegieron hasta el final y llevé a Lima para acabar dándoselos a otro amigo que los necesitaba.

La situación no es del todo extraña para los peruanos. Los militares en las calles, toques de queda y las colas para comprar alimentos: todo recuerda en parte a los tiempos de terrorismo en los años ‘80 y ’90, cuando Sendero Luminoso y las Fuerzas Armadas se encargaron de convertir al país en un infierno. Yo era muy pequeño a inicios de los ’90: recuerdo solamente apagones y la explosión del coche bomba en la calle Tarata, donde casi muere mi tío. Pero los relatos familiares abundan. La guerra interna generó un aumento del crimen. Una noche unos bandidos entraron a nuestra casa a robar todo lo que pudieron. Nuestro vecino, un militar, salió armado a socorrernos y perdió la vida. Poco después nos mudamos —ahuyentados— a otro distrito cuando yo tenía menos de un año de vida. Fue un antes y un después en mi historia familiar.

Los polacos tambien tienen toda una tradición de supervivencia. La Segunda Guerra y luego el comunismo. Muertes, prohibiciones, secretismos, carencias, colas y colas. Hoy están bajo uno de los gobiernos más retrógradas y ultraderechistas de Europa. Y hay gente que se opone. La lucha continúa.

Todavía falta para que Polonia reanude la actividad. Será un procesos paulatino: reabrirán los bosque y los espacios públicos, las escuelas, luego los centros comerciales y así. A veces imagino cómo será una reunión de amigos en un bar, en cinco o seis meses. Llegarán uno a uno, con mascarillas, y en la entrada del bar tendrán que lavarse las manos con gel desinfectante y ponerse guantes de plástico. Buscarán una mesa grande para sentarse dejando una silla vacía entre cada uno. Chismearán, bromearán, se contarán secretos todo el tiempo con mascarillas, solo sacándolas brevemente cuando les toque libar. Una locura.

English translation by Lucas Iberico Lozada

There’s a certain melancholy behind a lost or abandoned glove. It’s especially strange for a South American who isn’t yet familiar with the frigid seasons of the year in these climes. What leads one to lose a single glove? A much-anticipated call or Facebook message? An unexpectedly attractive passerby? A friendly dog sniffing your shoes? (“The lost glove is happy,” according to Nabokov in Pale Fire.)

Since my first stay in Europe as a student at the University of Helsinki I’ve noted this curious and oft-ignored phenomenon: single gloves, abandoned in the streets. That was in 2014, and since then I’ve encountered them in Warsaw, Berlin, Amsterdam, Saint Petersburg, Stockholm, Madrid, Riga, Tallin, and other cities.

February 21, 2020. Warsaw, Poland

I’m in the living room, seated at the table before a window that looks out onto the courtyard of the apartment complex where I live. Three girls who surely haven’t gone out to the park for weeks are playing, running around between the benches. Nearby, a masked man walks quickly past them, intending to open the gate that separates us from the street. Just when he’s nearly reached the door, he sees a masked woman coming in, and he pauses. He steps back a bit and waits for her to walk through. Before going out, the man puts on disposable gloves to open the gate, then disappears. All avoids contact—and not a few avoid eye contact too. Is this the prelude to a new “normal”? I don’t know, but that’s how we live now.

In this context of anxiety, lethargy, and uncertainty, I’ve noted something as banal as it is revealing: I no longer see gloves in the streets.

To be sure, there were already dire circumstances affecting the whole planet, but never in my life have I been witness to a problem whose reach was as global and as immediate as this pandemic. Despite that little by little the virus is being brought under control—as in China or Italy—the growing ranks of the ill and the dead have hit us all with the inevitability of an apocalyptic story or disaster movie: shaking your friend’s hand might result in his death—or yours.

We walk through this emergency with fear and caution—some, in irresponsible disbelief—and we all feel an uncertainty that moves us. A feeling tied perhaps to our ancestral addiction to stories. Yes. Not a few of us observe the scene as though it were the preface to I Am Legend, The Walking Dead, or The Road. We consider burying ourselves in canned food, in hand sanitizer and masks—and, why not, fifty or so rolls of toilet paper—because we don’t know what’s going to happen. Countries like the United States, Brazil, India or Peru—my native country—are enduring national curfews, and their citizens ask themselves how long it will last.

In my naivety as an immigrant who’d never needed gloves in his South American hometown, I recall sharing with my wife, when we were out on the street one day, my shock at the discovery of a single glove resting atop a leafless tree. It must be there on purpose, I said.

“Of course it is,” she replied with the ease of one who has lived in sub-zero temperatures every winter of her life. Ania informed me that it’s common practice to put a found glove in a conspicuous place, to make it easier for its owner to find. I must admit that this revelation disillusioned me slightly. I had enjoyed racking my brains trying to figure out how a passerby had left a single glove atop the metro turnstile.

Regardless, that situation is nearly done with. April is a mutant month in Poland: while winter finishes shutting down, spring sits up slowly. A day of radiant sun is followed by gray skies and lacerating wind.

The scene here in Warsaw is the same as in many other places. It’s strange to walk through a city where everything is closed and there are so few people in the street, all of them masked, where we all avoid each other, understanding that that’s the right thing to do. Looking for ways to support local businesses and their employees, who now only work through delivery. Not long ago we ordered Thai food from the little restaurant near our house: the delivery guy arrived, rang the bell, and when I opened the door I found only the delivery bags lying on the ground, as though they’d been delivered by a ghost.

I’ve always been a homebody and today we’re comfortable: Ania, our dog Dante, and me. Social distancing is unfortunate but bearable: I’m spending more time with my movies, my books, my action figures. I hate the frivolous insistence on reading 20 books during quarantine, on writing poems, learning to play the guitar or cook succulent meals. Everyone goes through a process, there are people who can’t give themselves these creative luxuries or who simply don’t have the patience or will to do them. And there’s nothing wrong with that.

Patricia Highsmith said that her imagination flourished whenever she was alone. Perhaps that’s right: I think that walking away from these pressures is an invitation to introspection and imagination. It’s a unique moment, one in which we all have the opportunity to spend the quarantine at home without problems, we can try to see things from a distinct perspective. The hedgehogs have returned from their winter hibernation, and now they’re more present than before. My dog and I found them on the pavement close to the building, in some bushes behind the park, in the neighbor’s garden. Far from here, in the eastern part of the country, my in-laws saw a herd of deer roaming in daytime for the first time in years. My family in Peru sends me photos of Lima’s sky, unpolluted by traffic, evoking an impressionist painting.

Nevertheless, I know I’m writing from a privileged situation, comfortable among the four walls of my home. Many don’t have the time for similar disquisitions; they are dying from hunger and can only think of the here and now. I can’t forget that.

My fascination with forgotten gloves has been accompanied by photography from the start. Memory is deceiving, but I believe the first time was in January, 2014, in Helsinki. Ania and I were just beginning to get to know each other. We walked with Alexandra, our Greek friend, through the streets of Kaisaniemi, close to the university, when I discovered a black glove spread out in all its splendor, very visible in the snow. I went nearer in order to photograph this treasure. That’s how it all began. Leather gloves, wool gloves, fleece, latex, construction, mittens, plastic: I’ve seen them all. It’s become a kind of collection.

January 1, 2019. Jablonna, Poland

A few months ago I was coming back from the forest with Ania and our dog. When we were a few blocks away from home, about to cross a street, I found myself staring at an old red glove, balled up on the side of the street. I stopped suddenly to photograph it just as some cars passed by. My wife had already crossed with the dog and she got scared not seeing me with her. We quarreled briefly, but she was right, the discovery bewitched me and made me forget everything else for a few seconds. Perhaps I’m developing an obsession. I’m not the first: Mark Leigh, a publicist and writer from Surrey, England, has been photographing such gloves for years. In 2016 he published a book, Glove at First Sight: A Collection of Lost or Abandoned Gloves.

For a few years now, the celebrated actor Tom Hanks has used his social media platforms to record missing gloves, socks, sandals, and clothing. His affection is animated by something of a philosophy: “In order for there to be some authenticity, I don’t take photos of staged lost gloves…I never touch the gloves, I don’t pose them, I don’t change their position…I see them exactly as they are,” he told Vanity Fair. I’d say that Hanks, Leigh and I all follow the same guidelines. Behind every glove on the street there is a story—and in some, a future. Our task is to bear witness to fate, not to manipulate it.

Poland has closed its borders, promoted social distancing and preventative quarantine, closed all businesses and made the use of masks mandatory. In Peru, things are still more drastic. In addition to being one of the first countries in Latin America to take all the abovementioned measures, they have implemented a curfew: nobody can leave their homes between 6:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. The streets are patrolled by police and soldiers. For a few weeks the authorities tried to implement a “gender restriction:” Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only men could venture out, while on Tuesday, Thursdays and Saturdays only women. (No one was allowed out on Sundays.) The strategy failed. Today, Poland has 22,074 cases and more than a thousand confirmed dead; Peru has 123,979, and more than 3,600 deaths. Such solutions don’t feel exaggerated, yet nevertheless, there are problems.

In Peru the economy is frozen and many have lost their jobs. The government has carried out a plan to permit companies to “suspend” their workers and stop paying them during these times of great need. On the other hand, innumerable informal workers in Peru have nothing to eat, since they live day to day and are no longer allowed to work. The situation has led to a terrible and sad exodus of more than 500 people from Lima to the country’s interior. The majority of them are peasants and very poor people—among them many, many children—all obliged by hunger and want to return to their home towns, obliged to walk for days because the government has prohibited interprovincial bus travel. And there’s no lack of complex social problems in which the disrespect of the law of curfew generates episodes of violence, as much on the part of the abusive soldier as on the part of the irresponsible citizen. Ignorant citizens who caused the death of a soldier, soldiers who beat and humiliate rule-breakers, themselves breaking protocol. A very complicated situation.

The country that has welcomed me isn’t far behind. The government in power, controlled by the ultranationalist and conservative Law and Justice party—known in Polish by its initials, PiS—never fails to surprise me. In its desperation to remain in power at all costs, they have rejected the postponement of presidential elections—something that’s been done in many European countries, considering the crisis—and have announced the celebration of voting by mail, something never before done in Poland and which has raised immediate suspicions in the European Union. An immoral and antidemocratic decision. As I write this, my wife listens to the news. PiS politicians are taking advantage of the quarantine and the fact that people cannot go out into the streets to protest to tighten the laws regulating abortion and sexual education in schools. A great indignation seizes us. While Ania grabs a black umbrella and hangs it from the balcony—a symbol of solidarity with the protest—I remain glued to the chair, thinking of the medieval actions of the PiS, and how each of them seems taken from an Orwellian fiction, like an episode of The Handmaid’s Tale.

Once I uploaded one of my glove photos to Facebook, triggering a series of surprising messages. Guided by her knowledge of astrology, my sister told me that the appearance of a single glove on the street signified something for me, I could attribute it to the absence of some missing pair in my life.

What could it be? I’m married, I have my two parents, my two sisters, my brother and I another pair. Perhaps my dog needs a canine companion, here at home? Perhaps a cat. It was an unending exploration. A friend came to the rescue with a hypothesis difficult to dismiss: abandoned gloves are nothing more than a master plan by glove-makers. The item is secretly programed to lose its pair as quickly as possible, encouraging the acquisition of another pair of gloves, and so on, ad infinitum. The idea, she added, was nicely coherent with another recurring mystery: the disappearance of socks.

April 19, 2020. Jablonna, Poland

A close friend, a Finn who lives in Peru, offered the most surprising comment: I myself had abandoned a pair of gloves at his house, a wool set with Peruvian designs, which he now used in my home country when traveling in the mountains.

The news reminded me that he himself had given me a pair of black gloves at the beginning of my stay in his country. They had protected me until the end, and I took them with me to Lima, where I wound up giving them to another friend who needed them.

The situation isn’t all that strange for Peruvians. Soldiers in the streets, curfews, lines to buy food: everything reminds one of the ‘80s and ‘90s, when Sendero Luminoso and the Army took it upon themselves to turn the country into hell. I was very young at the beginning of the ‘90s: I remember only blackouts and the car bomb in Tarata, where my uncle nearly died. But the family stories are bountiful. The internal war generated a huge upsurge in crime. One night, some thieves slipped into our house to take everything they could. Our neighbor, a military officer, came over—armed—to help us, and was killed. Not long after we moved—we were driven away—to another neighborhood, when I was less than a year old. It is a before and after in my family history.

The Poles, too, have a long tradition of survival. The Second World War, then Communism. Killings, prohibitions, secrets, shortages, lines, lines. Today they live under one of the most retrograde and far-right governments in Europe. And there are those who oppose them. The fight continues.

It will be a while before Poland returns to normal. It will be a gradual process: they’ll reopen the forests and public spaces, schools, then malls the like. Sometimes I imagine what the first reunion of friends in a bar will be like, five or six months from now. They’ll arrive one by one, in masks, and in the bar’s entryway they’ll have to clean their hands with disinfectant gel and put on plastic gloves. They’ll look for a large table, one where they can leave an empty chair between each person. They’ll gossip, joke around, tell secrets, slipping their masks off only when it’s their turn to drink. Madness.