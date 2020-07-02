Popula

The Sun Won’t Set Again Until August

They’ve chosen to leave the road open, since it appears the bear is wandering away from town.

Mark Sabbatini

Mark Sabbatini is the editor of Ice People, the world's northernmost alternative weekly newspaper.

See more

The new day began shortly after midnight under sunny skies.

A helicopter flew over my flat and hovered above the shoreline a short distance from town. That almost certainly meant there was a polar bear wandering among the cabins. Obviously the helicopter wasn’t out to rescue someone from an avalanche or a glacier crevasse.

As the lone person publishing accessible local news affecting the small and isolated Arctic community of Longyearbyen—the northernmost town on Earth—I can barely keep up with what may prove to be literal life-or-death matters right now, a flood of critical news that stops only when I turn off my internet connection. I provide the community news during major crises, which have included massive avalanches and ill-fated expeditions with numerous fatalities, when an online connection is essential for obtaining and publishing urgent updates.

A polar bear-themed sundial, which tells the time 24/7 during the midnight sun months.
Photo: Mark Sabbatini

I called the police duty officer to get a quick confirmation, only to be told they were too busy to comment—a nonsensical reply, since it would have taken roughly the same amount of time to say, “Yeah, there’s a bear there and we’re advising people to avoid the area,” and I said as much.

I put on some pants, grabbed my camera and notebook, and made the four-minute drive to the dogsledding kennels at the edge of town, where police typically set up a roadblock if a bear is in the vicinity.

I got the essentials from one of the two officers next to an SUV parked at the side of the road. They’d chosen to leave the road open, since the bear was wandering away from town. I took a couple of quick pictures of the hovering helicopter and hurried home to post an alert online, realizing suddenly that the guy I’d rushed past on my way to talk to the officers had probably been the one who spotted and reported the bear. I had just missed an obvious chance to get a first-hand description. Being a journalist for the past 34 years is no insulation against cluelessness.

Within 10 minutes of arriving home I had a short story written. It was a couple more hours before the sound of the helicopter vanished (along with the bear) and my mind unwound itself from the breaking-news adrenaline surge. Finally, I could sleep. But my mind is conditioned to wake with the slightest perception of change, since I kept a police scanner on 24 hours a day during my first days of reporting here. Only a few hours later I sensed cars moving outside, as the early risers began their day at what would be the crack of dawn in most parts of the world.

Here in Longyearbyen, at 78 degrees latitude north, the sun hasn’t set for the past month and won’t again until late August. And as the do-everything guru for Icepeople, the English-language alt-weekly newspaper I’ve published here for the past 12 years,  reporting the news in this community—where many of the residents from more than 50 countries aren’t fluent in Norwegian—is likewise a 24/7 task. 

It’s my job to report on events scheduled or cancelled, businesses adjusting their hours (always downward, now) and fundraising appeals for those in extreme financial hardship. A dogsledding tour operator here made national headlines recently by saying he might be forced to kill his dogs if he can’t feed or sell them. There are also eye-opening statistics both virus-related (a hotel citing a 99% drop in business last month) and not (an area weather station reporting that climate change is now happening six times as fast as Earth’s average).

About 60 of Longyearbyen’s Filipino residents host a culture and food night at Svalbard Church. They’re the fastest growing group of international residents. Now, many foreigners must leave because the majority can’t secure the benefits Norway offers citizens and EU/EEA residents.
Photo: Mark Sabbatini

The island is halfway between the Norwegian mainland and the North Pole, and is famous for a number of quirks, such as the requirement that residents carry a rifle outside settled areas for polar bear protection (true), and the oft-reported statistic that there are more polar bears than people (nonsense). It’s also home to the “Doomsday Seed Vault” that’s supposed to be the ultimate safeguard of the global food supply if the Apocalypse happens—and it is the place climate change is happening faster than anywhere on Earth.

Covering a climate protest last spring.
Photo: Christopher Engås

Longyearbyen is suffering the worst impacts of the virus crisis in Norway, despite being one of the very few places in the world with no diagnosed COVID-19 cases or deaths. That’s not the contradiction it might seem—Longyearbyen’s extreme remoteness and minimalistic medical facilities means the town is ill-equipped to handle an outbreak, so officials have shut virtually all private and public places down, and forcibly exiled everyone who wasn’t a full-time resident. As a result, 90 percent of workers in the tourism industry—representing the dominant portion of the local economy—have been laid off, and it’s possible there will be no visitors for many weeks or months to come. 

The five-minute walk from my flat to the only cafe still open, surrounded by fjords and glaciers under ever-changing weather and light patterns, and the first cup of coffee while rapid-scanning headlines and social media from the past 24 hours, has long been my favorite routine in a way of life that defies consistency. On any given day, I might need to be a “knowledgeable voice” about coal mining, international treaties, paleontology, alternative energy or (seriously) the zombie apocalypse.

Every June, Longyearbyen’s downtown is typically packed with cruise ship tourists in buses, vans and dogsleds. This year, the pandemic has left the town’s main street eerily quiet.
Photo: Mark Sabbatini

While ingesting free coffee refills and a cinnamon roll a kind person brought by unsolicited, I checked for new updates and juggled the instant messages and emails that flood in continuously.

Later I tagged along with Romano Juric, who started the town’s first food-delivery business just before the pandemic—now maybe the only truly profitable enterprise here, due to the huge number of people unable to venture out to the town’s one supermarket, or the few restaurants still open in the evenings.

Romano Juric makes a food delivery during the quarantine/lockdown this spring. The business he started might be the only one making any money lately.
Photo: Mark Sabbatini

When he dropped me off at my flat, I found a surprise: A bag on the doorknob with yogurt, half a package of Norwegian flatbread and a tube of the cheap “caviar” that’s one of many acquired tastes (also see: brunost) for foreigners such as myself. Acts of random kindness like these, from people well aware of my struggle to survive here, while publishing the free-of-charge newspaper that’s become the only thing I want to do with the rest of my life, have for some time been the only way I’ve managed to stay fed and sheltered.

I kept monitoring and writing and responding to messages until I reached the shutdown point, after midnight again. All sounded calm as I drew the curtains to block out the never-ending sunlight.

Comments on The Sun Won’t Set Again Until August
Want to leave a comment? Commenting is available to Popula subscribers only. for unlimited access to Popula—and join our conversations—starting at just $4/month.

Each comment or response costs a tiny ETH fee of 0.00022 (about 5¢ in Ethereum cryptocurrency), payable from your Metamask.io wallet (the wallet is free, and takes just a moment to add to your browser). This system helps protect Popula conversations from trolls, fakers, Cambridges Analytica and other malign influences.

If you haven’t got any ETH yet and you’re a Popula subscriber, please write to hey@popula.com with your subscriber email address and MetaMask wallet address, and we’ll send you a little bit to get started! It’s pretty easy and a lot of fun to use, Yay.

If you’d like to learn more about cryptocurrency, Ethereum, and how Popula is using these new technologies to help protect speech rights and the free press, please visit our FAQ page.

I’m already a subscriber and logged in! OMG, try again please.
Hmm, you don’t seem to be subscribed or logged in. Click the ‘Subscribe Now or Log In’ button.
Hmmm, something’s up.

We’re having trouble checking your subscriber status. Try refreshing the page.

Click here to refresh the page!
Want to leave a comment?

Welcome! To leave a comment, you’ll need to log in, and also have your MetaMask wallet ready with some ETH cryptocurrency available.

It’s easy! Just visit metamask.io to install an in-browser MetaMask wallet. If you’re a new subscriber, write to hey@popula.com for $2 in free ETH crypto!

I’m already logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
Want to leave a comment?

Thank you for being a Popula subscriber! As a subscriber, you may leave comments, but you have to be logged in as commenter here first. This is an additional login—the login for your commenting privileges—and you’ll stay logged in after you log in the first time.

I’m already registered and logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not registered here. Click the ‘Register Me’ button.
Yay, you’ve been registered!

We’ve sent an email to your registered address at with your commenting details. Please follow the directions in the email to open your commenting privileges and then come back here to leave your first comment!

OK, I logged in. Load the comments!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
You’re already registered.

Thanks for registering! Please log in and you can get started commenting.

I’m already logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
You need to activate MetaMask to leave a comment!

You’re logged in and ready to leave comments! All you need is a MetaMask wallet and a little ETH cryptocurrency, just like with our microtipping system.

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

Leave a Comment
Leave a comment as (click to change your display name)
Pay to Post Comment

Each comment costs in Ethereum cryptocurrency to post! Just write your comment and click the green button. Thank you, Popula subscriber, for joining us in the new world of cryptoeconomics! Please don’t forget to set your wallet address in order to receive tips on your comments.

Yay, you can receive tips on your comments!

Uh-oh, you’re not able to receive tips on your comments. Want tips?

Alas! commenting is not yet available on your mobile device. Each comment costs a little ETH cryptocurrency to post, and for now that requires a regular computer.

So please go to your laptop, install the MetaMask browser plugin, and hold forth!

Support Us

Popula is 100% ad-free, reader-supported journalism accountable only to you. Every dollar of your subscription goes straight to our work. Thank you for supporting Popula.

Back to the Start

Everybody freeze. Ok move. No, not like that.

Praise the Good

on singing from the stands, when the stadium goes remote

Tie a Tourniquet on Your Heart

revisiting Edna Buchanan, America's greatest police reporter

What is Popula?
Popula is a journalist-owned, journalist-run, ad-free publication with stories sourced from writers all over the world.
Tell Me More!
Keep Me Posted!
Receive word of new stories, comics and happenings at Popula.
Sign Me Up
I Love It!
Your Galaxy Brain subscription includes a free Popula Mug! and so much more!
Did you like this?
OK, let’s activate MetaMask!

Hmm, looks like you don’t have MetaMask activated!

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

If that doesn’t make sense to you, click here:

Please grant us access

The MetaMask window will pop up and ask if you want Popula to have access to your MetaMask. Click the ‘CONFIRM’ button.

Don’t see the MetaMask window? It might have popped up behind this window… Take a look and see if it’s hiding somewhere!

Still can’t find the MetaMask window? Click here to try again:

If you don’t see the MetaMask plugin popup, you may need to click the MetaMask icon in your browser toolbar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and enter your password to unlock MetaMask.

Your MetaMask may be out of date

You have an old version of the MetaMask extension installed. Before we can continue, you must install the latest version.

Here’s how:

  • Uninstall (don’t just disable) the existing extension from your browser.
  • Restart your browser.
  • Go to metamask.io and re-install the extension.
  • Come back here and try again!

We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!

Oops, we need access!

Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.

Looks like you’re on the test network!

You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.

Ready to Tip!

How much do you want to tip?

You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.

USD ETH

You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.

Author participation in the Popula tipping system is optional; if an author declines to participate in the tipping system, your tip will be refunded to you in full within 60 days.

Confirm Your Tip!

Your MetaMask window has popped up now, and you need to confirm the transaction.

Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!

Decided not to tip?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

WOW! THANK YOU!

Thank you so much for your tip, and for your direct support of journalism. The author will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.

Want a receipt?

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

the Popula logo; a globe with 'POPULA' written diagonally over it Home to Popula, please!
Contact Us

Questions? Problems?

We know this cryptocurrency stuff is new and weird. We’re here to help you understand. Ask us anything!

a line drawing of an envelope with motion lines hey@popula.com
Help: What is ETH?

ETH is Ether, a popular cryptocurrency generated on the Ethereum blockchain.

You’ll need some Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH) in a MetaMask wallet in order to continue. Currently it’s not possible to use other cryptocurrencies, or in dollars or other fiat currencies.

For a comprehensive FAQ to help get you started, please visit our help page, “How to Tip Your Favorite Authors with Cryptocurrency on Popula!”

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

OK, let’s activate MetaMask!

Hmm, looks like you don’t have MetaMask activated!

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

If that doesn’t make sense to you, click here:

Please grant us access

The MetaMask window will pop up and ask if you want Popula to have access to your MetaMask. Click the ‘CONFIRM’ button.

Don’t see the MetaMask window? It might have popped up behind this window… Take a look and see if it’s hiding somewhere!

Still can’t find the MetaMask window? Click here to try again:

If you don’t see the MetaMask plugin popup, you may need to click the MetaMask icon in your browser toolbar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and enter your password to unlock MetaMask.

Your MetaMask may be out of date

You have an old version of the MetaMask extension installed. Before we can continue, you must install the latest version.

Here’s how:

  • Uninstall (don’t just disable) the existing extension from your browser.
  • Restart your browser.
  • Go to metamask.io and re-install the extension.
  • Come back here and try again!

We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!

Oops, we need access!

Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.

You can’t tip yourself…

You can’t conduct a transaction where the source and destination wallet are the same. Sorry! Maybe you need to switch wallets in MetaMask first?

Looks like you’re on the test network!

You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.

Confirm your transaction!

Your MetaMask window will pop up in a few seconds, and you need to confirm the transaction in order for your payment to go through.

Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!

Hmm, that comment couldn’t be posted.

Your comment was rejected! Here’s what the computer had to say:

You can try again if you want:

Want to fix that comment?

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Decided not to comment?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Click here:

Want to edit your comment first?

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see one for the comment you just tried to post, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

COMMENT POSTED!

Comment posted successfully! Refresh the page to see the comment you just made. You’ll also receive an email notification of your transaction.

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Ready to Tip!

How much do you want to tip?

You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.

USD ETH

You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.

Participation in the Popula comment tipping system is optional.

Decided not to tip?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

TIP SENT!

Your comment tip has been processed! Thank you so much. The comment author will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.

Want a receipt? (We won’t store your email address.)

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Set your wallet address for tips

In order to receive tips on your comments, you must have a wallet address saved. Enter your wallet address below and click ‘Save.’

Or, you can:

If don’t want to accept tips, clear the address and hit ‘Save.’

We’ve automatically filled in the wallet address that you’re currently using in MetaMask. If you just have that one wallet, leave it as is and click ‘Save.’

That wallet address is invalid. It should start with 0x and be 42 characters long.
Hmm, we couldn’t save your wallet address. Try pressing the ‘Save’ button again.
Yay, your wallet address has been saved! You can now accept tips. Close this popup to continue commenting.
You have entered no wallet address, so you cannot accept tips. Close this popup if you're OK with that. Enter a wallet address if you want to accept tips.
Contact Us

Questions? Problems?

We know this cryptocurrency stuff is new and weird. We’re here to help you understand. Ask us anything!

a line drawing of an envelope with motion lines hey@popula.com
Help: What is ETH?

ETH is Ether, a popular cryptocurrency generated on the Ethereum blockchain.

You’ll need some Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH) in a MetaMask wallet in order to continue. Currently it’s not possible to use other cryptocurrencies, or in dollars or other fiat currencies.

For a comprehensive FAQ to help get you started, please visit our FAQ page.

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!