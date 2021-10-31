The new Boom Times Blog at the Brick House

Boom Times is a blog about gambling, luck, money, greed, investing, blockchain technology and cryptocurrency.

If you’d like to read about crypto from a perspective that DOES involve discussions of the real value or otherwise of this world-altering technology and DOES NOT involve Getting Rich Quick, please read this blog. There are three posts so far!!

The Filthiest Lucre, concerning the horrorshow that is regular money, and why blockchain-based projects like cryptocurrency are challenging it in good ways (as well as bad ones)

Hot Hot Hot is about the gigantic snarl of fallacies regarding crypto energy use

Don’t Stop Believin’, a trip down memory lane by a woman who once blew eight bitcoin on a single birthday

If you’d like to guest post, or just to let me know how you like the blog, drop me an email at maria@popula.com.