Happy Birthday, Brick House!

Our cooperative is one year old. Thank you, Brick House readers, supporters, and everyone who believes in this cooperative project to protect press freedom. This laboratory for new ideas in publishing. This home for poets and artists, writers, gadflies, and visionaries.

If you love the Brick House like we do, please consider supporting our work. You can buy subscriptions for yourself or as gifts, donate cash or donate crypto. Or just come over and experience our unusual works of passion and imagination, art and writing, podcasts, interviews, poetry and essays from all over. 2022 is shaping up to be a beautiful one for the Brick House, with many brilliant new developments we’ll be ready to share with you soon.

Sincere thanks to everyone who made this amazing thing happen.