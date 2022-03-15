Popula
Screenshot: YouTube

Popula Film Club: Global Journalism Evolves, in ‘Writing with Fire’

a new Oscar-nominated documentary from India

Soham Gadre

Soham Gadre is an Indian-American writer based in Washington D.C. who also works in the environmental non-profit sector. He has had various musings on film published in Vague Visages, Bustle, Film Inquiry, and Hyperallergic.

See more

Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghosh’s Academy Award-nominated documentary Writing with Fire works partially as a meta-doc on the subject of Khabar Lahariya (English: “News Wave”), India’s only woman-run newspaper; the film presents an effective interplay between the thoughts and fears animating the paper’s journalists and their work out in the field as they tackle stories, record interviews and gather footage.

In the era of Narendra Modi and the right-wing BJP’s rule in India, there has been a significant and terrifying uptick in violence towards Muslims and Dalit communities, and toward women. Working under the threat of violence, societal discrimination, and limited resources, the journalists of Khabar Lahariya have dedicated themselves to uncovering truth and bringing to light the political and social turmoil in India’s rural communities. Much like Anand Patwardhan’s epic documentary Reason, Writing with Fire dives headfirst into the roiling political factions in rural India, documenting confrontations with the impressionable young men who often participate in extremist politics.

Interviews conducted with these young men often turn ugly. The journalists often appear in the frame as the only women in a bunched-up crowd of journalists; while the men sport fancy headsets and are accompanied by professional camera crews and studio boom mics, Khabar Lahariya journalists come armed with cellphones and piercing questions. Their line of questioning is thoughtful – vague enough to not appear targeted, but direct enough to not allow for easy political spin. They ask the police directly, for example, whether they are ignorant of the honor killings occurring around them, or they just don’t care. The responses are almost always condescending. “Speak within your limits. Don’t overdo it,” one man commands.

These journalists are rural women, and they are Dalit women – low caste. Dalit is a controversial in itself. It translates roughly from Sanskrit to “broken” or “scattered,” and is used as a derogatory term, though many Dalit people have reclaimed it for themselves. In an interview on CNN, filmmaker Rintu Thomas observed that Khabar Lahariya is a disruptor in Indian news media and especially in the rural communities of Uttar Pradesh, where upper-caste men have the loudest voices, and often the sole voices, speaking on communal and societal issues.

As journalism grows more and more digitized, technology is a barrier for those in the Global South who may seek to enter and participate. One of the most remarkable achievements of Khabar Lahariya is their commitment to educating rural women on how to stay informed. They host training sessions on how to use cellphones and cameras, and how to post online for the largest engagement. They help younger women aspiring to do their own journalism to navigate the tricky lines between getting information and holding their ground on tough questioning, while still protecting themselves in a male-dominated society with no meaningful curbs on violence against women and lower-caste people who speak their mind.

The film’s effectiveness centers in its unobtrusive eye, which allows for the journalists to conduct their work in an authentic way. They work their way through problems in the field, as they witness brutal and angering events, and in the newsroom, strategizing coverage of stories training new colleagues. In one instance, a senior journalist will teach a younger one what an “angle” means for a written piece and how to make a story compelling and empathetic. In this way, Writing with Fire serves as not only an observational documentary but an active learning experience in the operational and humanistic aspects of journalism.

Embodying the spirit of Robert Fisk’s philosophy that it is the duty of the journalist “to be neutral and unbiased on the side of those who suffer,” the fillm also knows where to draw the line and show its own empathy for its subjects. In a startling sequence after covering an honor-killing story, Suneetra questions her place beyond her job in the greater society, saying “sometimes I feel it is a sin to be a woman.” Some in India’s authoritarian sphere may look at this documentary as having a “spin” against Hindu nationalists or against upper-caste men. But Khabar Lahariya’s journalists simply allow their male subjects to betray themselves, through their own arrogance and ignorance. The messages of intolerance come straight from the horse’s mouth.

Khabar Lahariya has interviewed countless numbers of rural lower-caste folks in India, doing the essential work of giving voice to the most vulnerable. Several documentaries in recent years, like Ramona S. Diaz’s A Thousand Cuts (2020), which covered the Nobel Prizewinning Filipino journalist Maria Ressa and her fight against Rodrigo Duterte’s war on press freedom, and Yung Chang’s This is Not a Movie (2019), which documents The Independent’s foreign correspondent Robert Fisk’s work in Syria and Palestine, have signaled a trend in recent documentary filmmaking this kind of journalism. Rintu Thomas and Sushmit Ghos contribute a valuable new entrant to the genre with their honest portrayal of a courageous group of women changing the face of journalism in India.

Comments on Popula Film Club: Global Journalism Evolves, in ‘Writing with Fire’
Want to leave a comment? Commenting is available to subscribers only. for unlimited access to Popula—and join our conversations.

Each comment or response costs a tiny ETH fee of 2.0E-5 (about 5¢ in Ethereum cryptocurrency), payable from your Metamask.io wallet (the wallet is free, and takes just a moment to add to your browser). This system helps protect Popula conversations from trolls, fakers, Cambridges Analytica and other malign influences.

If you haven’t got any ETH yet and you’re a Popula subscriber, please write to hey@popula.com with your subscriber email address and MetaMask wallet address, and we’ll send you a little bit to get started! It’s pretty easy and a lot of fun to use, Yay.

If you’d like to learn more about cryptocurrency, Ethereum, and how Popula is using these new technologies to help protect speech rights and the free press, please visit our FAQ page.

I’m already a subscriber and logged in! OMG, try again please.
Hmm, you don’t seem to be subscribed or logged in. Click the ‘Subscribe Now or Log In’ button.
Hmmm, something’s up.

We’re having trouble checking your subscriber status. Try refreshing the page.

Click here to refresh the page!
Want to leave a comment?

Welcome! To leave a comment, you’ll need to log in, and also have your MetaMask wallet ready with some ETH cryptocurrency available.

It’s easy! Just visit metamask.io to install an in-browser MetaMask wallet. If you’re a new subscriber, write to hey@popula.com for $2 in free ETH crypto!

I’m already logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
Want to leave a comment?

Thank you for being a Popula subscriber! As a subscriber, you may leave comments, but you have to be logged in as commenter here first. This is an additional login—the login for your commenting privileges—and you’ll stay logged in after you log in the first time.

I’m already registered and logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not registered here. Click the ‘Register Me’ button.
Yay, you’ve been registered!

We’ve sent an email to your registered address at with your commenting details. Please follow the directions in the email to open your commenting privileges and then come back here to leave your first comment!

OK, I logged in. Load the comments!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
You’re already registered.

Thanks for registering! Please log in and you can get started commenting.

I’m already logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
You need to activate MetaMask to leave a comment!

You’re logged in and ready to leave comments! All you need is a MetaMask wallet and a little ETH cryptocurrency, just like with our microtipping system.

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

Leave a Comment
Leave a comment as (click to change your display name)
Pay to Post Comment

Each comment costs in Ethereum cryptocurrency to post! Just write your comment and click the green button. Thank you, Popula subscriber, for joining us in the new world of cryptoeconomics! Please don’t forget to set your wallet address in order to receive tips on your comments.

Yay, you can receive tips on your comments!

Uh-oh, you’re not able to receive tips on your comments. Want tips?

Alas! commenting is not yet available on your mobile device. Each comment costs a little ETH cryptocurrency to post, and for now that requires a regular computer.

So please go to your laptop, install the MetaMask browser plugin, and hold forth!

Support Us

Popula is 100% ad-free, reader-supported journalism accountable only to you. Every dollar of your subscription goes straight to our work. Thank you for supporting Popula.

ICYMI: Republicans Heart Putin

gazing into the soul of the Republican Party's deepening admiration for the Russian dictator

Release Fahad Shah (UPDATED 2x)

arrested yet again, in press freedom crackdown in Kashmir

Goodnight, Oscar Levant, Wherever You Are

An appreciation for the unappreciated.

What is Popula?
Popula is a journalist-owned, journalist-run, ad-free publication with stories sourced from writers all over the world.
Tell Me More!
Keep Me Posted!
Receive weekly word of new stories, comics, and surprises from The Brick House.
Sign Me Up
I Love It!
Subscribe to Popula’s home at The Brick House, and you'll receive NINE amazing publications for one low price!
OK, let’s activate MetaMask!

Hmm, looks like you don’t have MetaMask activated!

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

If that doesn’t make sense to you, click here:

Please connect your MetaMask!

The MetaMask window will pop up and ask if you want Popula to connect to your MetaMask. Check the account you want to connect and click the ‘Next’ button.

Don’t see the MetaMask window? It might have popped up behind this window… Take a look and see if it’s hiding somewhere!

If you don’t see the MetaMask plugin popup, you may need to click the MetaMask icon in your browser toolbar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and enter your password to unlock MetaMask.

Your MetaMask may be out of date

You have an old version of the MetaMask extension installed. Before we can continue, you must install the latest version.

Here’s how:

  • Uninstall (don’t just disable) the existing extension from your browser.
  • Restart your browser.
  • Go to metamask.io and re-install the extension.
  • Come back here and try again!

We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!

Oops, we need to connect!

Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.

You can’t tip yourself…

You can’t conduct a transaction where the source and destination wallet are the same. Sorry! Maybe you need to switch wallets in MetaMask first?

Looks like you’re on the test network!

You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.

Confirm your transaction!

Your MetaMask window will pop up in a few seconds, and you need to confirm the transaction in order for your payment to go through.

Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!

Hmm, that comment couldn’t be posted.

Your comment was rejected! Here’s what the computer had to say:

You can try again if you want:

Want to fix that comment?

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Decided not to comment?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Click here:

Want to edit your comment first?

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see one for the comment you just tried to post, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

COMMENT POSTED!

Comment posted successfully! Refresh the page to see the comment you just made. You’ll also receive an email notification of your transaction.

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Ready to Tip!

How much do you want to tip?

You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.

USD ETH

You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.

Participation in the Popula comment tipping system is optional.

Decided not to tip?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

TIP SENT!

Your comment tip has been processed! Thank you so much. The comment author will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.

Want a receipt? (We won’t store your email address.)

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Set your wallet address for tips

In order to receive tips on your comments, you must have a wallet address saved. Enter your wallet address below and click ‘Save.’

Or, you can:

If don’t want to accept tips, clear the address and hit ‘Save.’

We’ve automatically filled in the wallet address that you’re currently using in MetaMask. If you just have that one wallet, leave it as is and click ‘Save.’

That wallet address is invalid. It should start with 0x and be 42 characters long.
Hmm, we couldn’t save your wallet address. Try pressing the ‘Save’ button again.
Yay, your wallet address has been saved! You can now accept tips. Close this popup to continue commenting.
You have entered no wallet address, so you cannot accept tips. Close this popup if you're OK with that. Enter a wallet address if you want to accept tips.
Contact Us

Questions? Problems?

We know this cryptocurrency stuff is new and weird. We’re here to help you understand. Ask us anything!

a line drawing of an envelope with motion lines hey@popula.com
Help: What is ETH?

ETH is Ether, a popular cryptocurrency generated on the Ethereum blockchain.

You’ll need some Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH) in a MetaMask wallet in order to continue. Currently it’s not possible to use other cryptocurrencies, or in dollars or other fiat currencies.

For a comprehensive FAQ to help get you started, please visit our FAQ page.

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Did you like this?
OK, let’s activate MetaMask!

Hmm, looks like you don’t have MetaMask activated!

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

If that doesn’t make sense to you, click here:

Please connect your MetaMask!

The MetaMask window will pop up and ask if you want Popula to connect to your MetaMask. Check the account you want to connect and click the ‘Next’ button.

Don’t see the MetaMask window? It might have popped up behind this window… Take a look and see if it’s hiding somewhere!

If you don’t see the MetaMask plugin popup, you may need to click the MetaMask icon in your browser toolbar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and enter your password to unlock MetaMask.

Your MetaMask may be out of date

You have an old version of the MetaMask extension installed. Before we can continue, you must install the latest version.

Here’s how:

  • Uninstall (don’t just disable) the existing extension from your browser.
  • Restart your browser.
  • Go to metamask.io and re-install the extension.
  • Come back here and try again!

We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!

Oops, we need to connect!

Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.

Looks like you’re on the test network!

You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.

Ready to Tip!

How much do you want to tip?

You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.

USD ETH

You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.

Author participation in the Popula tipping system is optional; if an author declines to participate in the tipping system, your tip will be refunded to you in full within 60 days.

Confirm Your Tip!

Your MetaMask window has popped up now, and you need to confirm the transaction.

Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!

Decided not to tip?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

WOW! THANK YOU!

Thank you so much for your tip, and for your direct support of journalism. The author will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.

Want a receipt?

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

the Popula logo; a globe with 'POPULA' written diagonally over it Home to Popula, please!
Contact Us

Questions? Problems?

We know this cryptocurrency stuff is new and weird. We’re here to help you understand. Ask us anything!

a line drawing of an envelope with motion lines hey@popula.com
Help: What is ETH?

ETH is Ether, a popular cryptocurrency generated on the Ethereum blockchain.

You’ll need some Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH) in a MetaMask wallet in order to continue. Currently it’s not possible to use other cryptocurrencies, or in dollars or other fiat currencies.

For a comprehensive FAQ to help get you started, please visit our help page, “How to Tip Your Favorite Authors with Cryptocurrency on Popula!”

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!