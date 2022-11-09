Tomorrow: Own Your Own Culture

Owning your own permanent copies of digital books, music, and art isn’t just a way to preserve your cultural world for the future—it’s also a way to protect society against censorship and corporate greed.

Tomorrow, November 10th at 10:00 a.m. PT, join Brick House founding editor Maria Bustillos in conversation with author Glyn Moody about his book, WALLED CULTURE (free to download, or buy a paper copy). It’s an absorbing history of the litany of abuses made possible by modern copyright laws, covering teeth-gnashin’ tales of corporate malfeasance from the history of Open Access to the gratuitous smashing of Napster to the fight against the EU’s infamous Article 17.

Among other things, Maria will be talking with Glyn about how ethical publishers (like the Brick House!) can join forces with readers to protect and strengthen the digital commons for the future.

This Book Talk is sponsored by the Internet Archive and Authors’ Alliance.

Get free tickets here! Gonna be fun.