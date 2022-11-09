Popula

Tomorrow: Own Your Own Culture

A fun talk; tickets are free, just like the speech we are IRL protecting

The Editors

See more

Owning your own permanent copies of digital books, music, and art isn’t just a way to preserve your cultural world for the future—it’s also a way to protect society against censorship and corporate greed.

Tomorrow, November 10th at 10:00 a.m. PT, join Brick House founding editor Maria Bustillos in conversation with author Glyn Moody about his book, WALLED CULTURE (free to download, or buy a paper copy). It’s an absorbing history of the litany of abuses made possible by modern copyright laws, covering teeth-gnashin’ tales of corporate malfeasance from the history of Open Access to the gratuitous smashing of Napster to the fight against the EU’s infamous Article 17.

Among other things, Maria will be talking with Glyn about how ethical publishers (like the Brick House!) can join forces with readers to protect and strengthen the digital commons for the future.

This Book Talk is sponsored by the Internet Archive and Authors’ Alliance.

Get free tickets here! Gonna be fun.

Support Us

Popula is 100% ad-free, reader-supported journalism accountable only to you. Every dollar of your subscription goes straight to our work. Thank you for supporting Popula.

Fellas, Is It Anti-Democratic To Defend Democracy?

Wait, CBS Did What?

And Then the LAPD Did What??

ME TODAY: I must buy salad ingredients BEFORE WORK

What is Popula?
Popula is a journalist-owned, journalist-run, ad-free publication with stories sourced from writers all over the world.
Tell Me More!
Keep Me Posted!
Receive weekly word of new stories, comics, and surprises from the Popula Publishing Partners!
Sign Me Up
I Love It!
Support Popula and HELP KEEP US FREE!