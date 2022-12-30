Nobody Wants to See How It’s Made

HERE ARE SOME images to show how we come up with the arresting graphics that go along with the writing you enjoy (we hope) here on POPULA!

This week Tom Scocca wrote THE WORST THING WE READ THIS WEEK: Fussy Babies Fly First Class, and it’s all about how people are awful and babies are just honest!

I thought we should focus on the terrible whining airplane passengers who don’t think babies should be in First Class. I imagined one of them, and found a piece of clip art! The description is “portrait one sad man standing near a wall and covers his face.” I cropped it real tight for maximum effect! “Whaaah! I’m in First Class and there’s a crying baby up here! Infants should be placed below decks with the cargo! Whaddya mean ‘that’s not the only baby?'”

That wasn’t enough. I wanted to show why SAD MAN was sad! So I added another clip art element.

Then I showed it to the Editor, who happens to be the same person who wrote the piece, is that allowed? Anyway here is the reaction:

That’s good, yes? No? Oh, OK! Howabout this, no babies in First Class? What do you get in First Class? Champagne, right? Cheers!

Good point tho, an aeroplane! I threw some crying babies into the jet engines, because I am a monster. It’s OK, they’re not real!

I take a lotta pictures of the sky with my phone so I threw one in the back to make the project take flight! That’s How It’s Made!

Thank you for reading POPULA! Add your email here to receive our newsletter!