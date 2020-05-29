Popula Film Club

Assuming that you’ll be able to tear yourself away from the news, which… maybe. And that would probably be a good idea, at least for a while. Order in something lovely to eat. Walk outside (in your mask).

And if you have a moment to relax and watch something without having to contribute one more dollar to any plutocrats? Why not fall in love with the magical ubuweb, the noncommercial repository of avant-garde materials founded in 1996 by poet Kenneth Goldsmith (@kg_ubu). Revolutionary on many fronts, and an inspiration to us at Popula. You can get lost forever in there.

A few selections I’ve enjoyed recently:

Television Delivers People (Richard Serra, 1973)

screenshot: ubuweb

A McLuhanesque statement from the celebrated sculptor, who was just 35 at the time. What a thing! I had no idea.

Eno (dir. Alfi Sinniger, as Alfons Sinniger, 1973)

A 26-minute documentary. Wow. Swanning about in a blue kimono with no shirt underneath, a long-haired young Eno smokes cigarettes and fools around in the studio, recording thrillingly familiar bits of Here come the Warm Jets; a costumer sews up stage gear that he can’t sit down in; there are clips of old Roxy Music gigs and snippets of artwork; the Portsmouth Sinfonia makes an appearance. A rare treat for those of us d’un certain âge.

screenshot: ubuweb

The Adventures of a Nurse (Parts I and II) (Eleanor Antin, 1976)

screenshot: ubuweb

Unbelievably lush and weird narratives from a fantastical woman artist playing with hand-painted paper dolls. Antin growls, whispers, shouts, sings, disturbs, and delights, acting out all the frustrations of 1976, for much of the film seated on a pink bedspread and wearing a nurse’s uniform. So, so great.

Profile Of A Writer: Borges (dir. David Wheatley, 1983)

screenshot: ubuweb

An 80-minute documentary of Jorge Luis Borges, full of charming conversations with the great man at home in Buenos Aires. Helps to have some Spanish; though it’s almost all in English, there are dramatizations of scenes from his work and a little bit of talk in Spanish. Worth the price of admission just to hear him pronounce “Bertrand Russell.”

“I want the dream to have its way with me.”

