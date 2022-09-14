Popula
photos courtesy of the author

Of Couches and Class Rage

no such thing as a free couch

Brian Hioe

Brian Hioe is a freelance translator, a writer on social movements and youth culture in Asia, and founding editor at New Bloom Magazine.

See more

My friends and I were moving our small art space in Taipei to a new location recently, and we were on the hunt for some new furniture. On a Facebook group devoted to reuse and recycling, I spotted a photo of a decent-looking leather couch. This group posts photos of usable goods they see being thrown out on the sidewalks.

The Couch in Question

It was 1:00 AM. “Should I go?” I texted my two other main collaborators on the space. It was late, the address was in another part of town, and there was no MRT. But why not?

“I’m feeling impulsive,” I said. I hopped into a taxi.

On the way over, the taxi driver kept starting and stopping unpredictably. I felt ill on the highway, perhaps a sign of things to come. Arriving at the Nanjing Fuxing MRT station, I searched around for the exit where the couch had been sighted for a good fifteen minutes, hoping that nobody had gotten to it before me.

I eventually found it at around 1:30 AM, in front of a luxury high-rise. It was almost completely intact, and would be perfect for the new space. After chilling out for a while, since nobody seemed like they would bother me, I called up Lalamove, a 24/7 app that connects delivery drivers with customers, even for moving services. A driver was soon on his way.

When he arrived, though, the building’s night guard insisted that we could not take the sofa. The trash people were going to pick it up in the morning, he said.

“It’s only going to get thrown away,” I protested. “I can still use this!” I told him that we were young people trying to make a small art space, and we needed to pick up what we could. That this was a form of recycling and was ecological.

He insisted that it would be troublesome for the trash people to come over. I pointed out that this happens all the time—trash people are called to collect trash and arrive to find it’s already been taken away.

Furniture we scavenged from the street

He insisted that it wasn’t my property. Well, it wasn’t his, either, it was just trash at this point—but he was committed to defending the trash of the rich people who had discarded it. He claimed that this sofa had been entrusted to him and so he had a responsibility to see that it was thrown away.

The truck driver, a young guy of around my age, tried to argue my case as well. Seeing as the security guard was primarily a Taiwanese Hokkien speaker, which I’m really far from fluent in, he tried to intercede on my behalf.

But no luck. The security guard started insisting that he was going to call the police if we didn’t go away. I had to laugh at that; I’ve had more than my fair share of run-ins with the Taiwanese police over my years as a journalist, and I doubt they would have bothered. In general they appear reluctant to do much of anything, frankly. When I told him that, he eventually said that if the trash people came in the morning and said I could have it, that was fine. I paid the driver—he insisted on taking only half his fee—and told him to go home and sleep, it was late.

Alright, then. By now I was rather incensed, both at rich people who throw things out, and at the people who aren’t rich, but who, like this security guard, were so bent on protecting even the garbage of rich people, and ensuring that it would end up where no one could make use of it. This security guard couldn’t be making much. Where was his compassion for a fellow member of the working class?

Did I mention that it was winter, and that it was raining? The day after all this happened was the coldest day of winter yet. All I had on me was a comparatively light jacket, since I’d originally thought I would just rush across town, grab the couch, and head back.

Heck, it was cold. But I’ve slept in Times Square or on the Keelung Harbor during winter before, when I’d missed the last train or bus and didn’t want to pay for a hotel.

Originally I’d been hoping that after an hour or so, the security guard would see that I was not giving up. He might realize how this situation could reflect badly on him, too–say, if media got wind of him making a young person with no money wait out in the winter cold until morning for a couch that had been thrown out from a luxury high-rise?

It was a kind of stand-off of pettiness, like the time a 7/11 clerk got angry at me for taking photos of hot dogs in a 7/11. I’d been amused by the fact that 7/11 offers three different types of hot dogs, two of which are instant microwaveable meals, and one of which comes on a roller—but apparently, 7/11 has a policy against taking photos of the merchandise.

Almost no store enforces the policy, but this fellow certainly did. He, too, had threatened to call the police, pretending to dial a pay phone while I laughed at him. I told him that this was the kind of thing that would end up in a tabloid like the Apple Daily, which loves to report on these kinds of stories. I meant that comment more in the spirit of “Dude, man, you have to watch out, if you do this to other people, eventually you’re going to end up in the Apple Daily.” I think he took it as a threat, though.

See, that’s the thing I can’t stand. Working-class people who are bent on carrying out the will of the rich and powerful to a T. Why were these characters trying to protect the sanctity of hot dogs, or the eventual contents of a landfill?

It really wasn’t about the couch. It was really just about this sort of class rage. Wanting to demonstrate that my will was stronger than this man’s irrational urge to defend the garbage of the rich and powerful. Man, it made me mad.

It’s not like I had anything else to do. I still had my cell phone. Believe it or not, I even wrote two articles that night, sitting out in the rain on the couch on my phone as I waited for the trash department to arrive at dawn. The security guard was as dogged as I. He came over and looked at me many times, sometimes smoking.

I had some lines rehearsed in my head, about asking him to have a bit of humanity, and how people without money cannot even take the garbage of the rich. But I didn’t say anything, in the end. Most of the time, I just glowered at him.

At 4 AM, a man on a scooter–another young person–rode by and asked if he could take the couch. I said I wanted it and explained the situation. He seemed rather aghast when I explained to him the security guard’s response, as well. At this, the security guard, who had heard, came out again and glowered at both of us.

At 5:30 AM, a bourgie-looking group of two young couples walked by. I wonder where they had come from, where they were going. Probably somewhere more fun than sitting on this couch for an entire night in the winter.

At 6:00 AM, the security guard got off his shift. He told the next security guard about the situation. But I noticed that this next security guard seemed much more friendly to me than the first guy.

6:55 AM, the trash truck finally arrived. I explained the situation and asked if I could have the couch. “What?!” said the trash man. “You should have taken it before I got here. You should always do that. Now that I’m here, I’m obligated to take it.”

This, of course, was completely counter to what the security guard had told me—that I needed permission from the trash man to take it the sofa.

At that point I hardly cared. It had never really been about the couch, and at least it’d be a story. But I managed to convince him finally, and he left.

Now to call a truck. Nobody responded at Lalamove, it was too early in the morning. But about twenty minutes later, to my surprise, the driver from before called me and said he could be there in an hour. He hadn’t slept either, apparently, and had just been driving around all night. He said he would be up for helping–and I would only have to pay him the other half from last night.

I was surprised. “So that’s how this story ends,” I thought. A heart-warming conclusion–of class solidarity between young people triumphing over trash.

Well, that’s what I thought.

Things started to go south when the driver arrived and almost immediately crashed into the sign of a scooter shop. To be sure, the sign was located unusually low, and stuck out over the road.

Things got awkward. Someone called the police, who showed up a while later; the driver explained the situation. The  police left. The scooter shop owner showed up, and the truck driver explained again.

The driver asked me to go to the police station with him as a witness. Well, okay. He had been nice enough to come by to help me, and this had happened. It was now 9 AM and I had been up all night, but whatever.

In the truck, which was full of cigarette smoke, I realized my new friend was, in fact, a bit…dodgy. As we drove away, he nearly crashed again, this time into a utility pole. Also, he drove while texting with both hands and controlling the steering wheel with his elbows–and his truck had a stick shift. This was somewhat amazing, but also deeply terrifying, particularly when he got on the highway.

When we got to the police station, the police had no idea what was going on. Having Googled the relevant legal regulations, he wanted to check if he would have to pay the full damages for the sign, because the sign seemed to be lower than what was legally allowed; otherwise it should have cleared the truck.

The Taiwanese police by and large usually do not try to do anything about these sorts of disputes, and try to get the two parties to settle things on their own. I’ve even seen them do this with sexual harassment cases. It can be infuriating. This time was no different. The police sent him off to a government office to track down the legal records.

I had never been threatened with having the police called on me, only to wind up in a police station with an entirely different person–all in the course of one night. By this point, my truck driver friend had forgotten about me and my couch entirely, but I was tired and wanted out. I asked him if he could drop me off on the way.

He did that. We struggled with the couch, getting it into the space, we wished each other good luck, and then he was on his way. A part of me wanted to befriend him for the misadventures, another part of me was terrified of what I might get sucked into if I did.

The New Bloom space, which is called DAYBREAK 破曉咖啡, during talks, performances, and other events

I actually did run into him a few more times after that. For some reason, he happened to be the Lalamove driver who responded to me whenever we needed to move furniture. Though he always claimed to be nearby, he somehow managed to be an hour late each time. Fearing the possible consequences, I didn’t stay in touch after that. I was sure that next time it wouldn’t be a street sign that was threatened, but a pedestrian or something.

Well, I got the couch.

It’s a nice couch. Admittedly, though, I’ve already forgotten which of the couches in the space it is, since we picked up, like, five or six free leather couches in that month. You’d never believe what the wealthy just throw away. 

Comments on Of Couches and Class Rage
Want to leave a comment? Commenting is available to subscribers only. for unlimited access to Popula—and join our conversations.

Each comment or response costs a tiny ETH fee of 4.0E-5 (about 5¢ in Ethereum cryptocurrency), payable from your Metamask.io wallet (the wallet is free, and takes just a moment to add to your browser). This system helps protect Popula conversations from trolls, fakers, Cambridges Analytica and other malign influences.

If you haven’t got any ETH yet and you’re a Popula subscriber, please write to hey@popula.com with your subscriber email address and MetaMask wallet address, and we’ll send you a little bit to get started! It’s pretty easy and a lot of fun to use, Yay.

If you’d like to learn more about cryptocurrency, Ethereum, and how Popula is using these new technologies to help protect speech rights and the free press, please visit our FAQ page.

I’m already a subscriber and logged in! OMG, try again please.
Hmm, you don’t seem to be subscribed or logged in. Click the ‘Subscribe Now or Log In’ button.
Hmmm, something’s up.

We’re having trouble checking your subscriber status. Try refreshing the page.

Click here to refresh the page!
Want to leave a comment?

Welcome! To leave a comment, you’ll need to log in, and also have your MetaMask wallet ready with some ETH cryptocurrency available.

It’s easy! Just visit metamask.io to install an in-browser MetaMask wallet. If you’re a new subscriber, write to hey@popula.com for $2 in free ETH crypto!

I’m already logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
Want to leave a comment?

Thank you for being a Popula subscriber! As a subscriber, you may leave comments, but you have to be logged in as commenter here first. This is an additional login—the login for your commenting privileges—and you’ll stay logged in after you log in the first time.

I’m already registered and logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not registered here. Click the ‘Register Me’ button.
Yay, you’ve been registered!

We’ve sent an email to your registered address at with your commenting details. Please follow the directions in the email to open your commenting privileges and then come back here to leave your first comment!

OK, I logged in. Load the comments!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
You’re already registered.

Thanks for registering! Please log in and you can get started commenting.

I’m already logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
You need to activate MetaMask to leave a comment!

You’re logged in and ready to leave comments! All you need is a MetaMask wallet and a little ETH cryptocurrency, just like with our microtipping system.

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

Leave a Comment
Leave a comment as (click to change your display name)
Pay to Post Comment

Each comment costs in Ethereum cryptocurrency to post! Just write your comment and click the green button. Thank you, Popula subscriber, for joining us in the new world of cryptoeconomics! Please don’t forget to set your wallet address in order to receive tips on your comments.

Yay, you can receive tips on your comments!

Uh-oh, you’re not able to receive tips on your comments. Want tips?

Alas! commenting is not yet available on your mobile device. Each comment costs a little ETH cryptocurrency to post, and for now that requires a regular computer.

So please go to your laptop, install the MetaMask browser plugin, and hold forth!

Support Us

Popula is 100% ad-free, reader-supported journalism accountable only to you. Every dollar of your subscription goes straight to our work. Thank you for supporting Popula.

Mediaquake: Inviting the Community to Make the News

a Q+A with Darryl Holliday, City Bureau

The Suicide Epidemic in a Wyoming Boomtown

an oral history

My Airport: BNA

Authentic plus worldly equals good business

What is Popula?
Popula is a journalist-owned, journalist-run, ad-free publication with stories sourced from writers all over the world.
Tell Me More!
Keep Me Posted!
Receive weekly word of new stories, comics, and surprises from The Brick House.
Sign Me Up
I Love It!
Subscribe to Popula’s home at The Brick House, and you'll receive NINE amazing publications for one low price!
OK, let’s activate MetaMask!

Hmm, looks like you don’t have MetaMask activated!

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

If that doesn’t make sense to you, click here:

Please connect your MetaMask!

The MetaMask window will pop up and ask if you want Popula to connect to your MetaMask. Check the account you want to connect and click the ‘Next’ button.

Don’t see the MetaMask window? It might have popped up behind this window… Take a look and see if it’s hiding somewhere!

If you don’t see the MetaMask plugin popup, you may need to click the MetaMask icon in your browser toolbar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and enter your password to unlock MetaMask.

Your MetaMask may be out of date

You have an old version of the MetaMask extension installed. Before we can continue, you must install the latest version.

Here’s how:

  • Uninstall (don’t just disable) the existing extension from your browser.
  • Restart your browser.
  • Go to metamask.io and re-install the extension.
  • Come back here and try again!

We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!

Oops, we need to connect!

Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.

You can’t tip yourself…

You can’t conduct a transaction where the source and destination wallet are the same. Sorry! Maybe you need to switch wallets in MetaMask first?

Looks like you’re on the test network!

You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.

Confirm your transaction!

Your MetaMask window will pop up in a few seconds, and you need to confirm the transaction in order for your payment to go through.

Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!

Hmm, that comment couldn’t be posted.

Your comment was rejected! Here’s what the computer had to say:

You can try again if you want:

Want to fix that comment?

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Decided not to comment?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Click here:

Want to edit your comment first?

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see one for the comment you just tried to post, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

COMMENT POSTED!

Comment posted successfully! Refresh the page to see the comment you just made. You’ll also receive an email notification of your transaction.

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Ready to Tip!

How much do you want to tip?

You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.

USD ETH

You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.

Participation in the Popula comment tipping system is optional.

Decided not to tip?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

TIP SENT!

Your comment tip has been processed! Thank you so much. The comment author will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.

Want a receipt? (We won’t store your email address.)

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Set your wallet address for tips

In order to receive tips on your comments, you must have a wallet address saved. Enter your wallet address below and click ‘Save.’

Or, you can:

If don’t want to accept tips, clear the address and hit ‘Save.’

We’ve automatically filled in the wallet address that you’re currently using in MetaMask. If you just have that one wallet, leave it as is and click ‘Save.’

That wallet address is invalid. It should start with 0x and be 42 characters long.
Hmm, we couldn’t save your wallet address. Try pressing the ‘Save’ button again.
Yay, your wallet address has been saved! You can now accept tips. Close this popup to continue commenting.
You have entered no wallet address, so you cannot accept tips. Close this popup if you're OK with that. Enter a wallet address if you want to accept tips.
Contact Us

Questions? Problems?

We know this cryptocurrency stuff is new and weird. We’re here to help you understand. Ask us anything!

a line drawing of an envelope with motion lines hey@popula.com
Help: What is ETH?

ETH is Ether, a popular cryptocurrency generated on the Ethereum blockchain.

You’ll need some Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH) in a MetaMask wallet in order to continue. Currently it’s not possible to use other cryptocurrencies, or in dollars or other fiat currencies.

For a comprehensive FAQ to help get you started, please visit our FAQ page.

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Did you like this?
OK, let’s activate MetaMask!

Hmm, looks like you don’t have MetaMask activated!

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

If that doesn’t make sense to you, click here:

Please connect your MetaMask!

The MetaMask window will pop up and ask if you want Popula to connect to your MetaMask. Check the account you want to connect and click the ‘Next’ button.

Don’t see the MetaMask window? It might have popped up behind this window… Take a look and see if it’s hiding somewhere!

If you don’t see the MetaMask plugin popup, you may need to click the MetaMask icon in your browser toolbar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and enter your password to unlock MetaMask.

Your MetaMask may be out of date

You have an old version of the MetaMask extension installed. Before we can continue, you must install the latest version.

Here’s how:

  • Uninstall (don’t just disable) the existing extension from your browser.
  • Restart your browser.
  • Go to metamask.io and re-install the extension.
  • Come back here and try again!

We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!

Oops, we need to connect!

Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.

Looks like you’re on the test network!

You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.

Ready to Tip!

How much do you want to tip?

You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.

USD ETH

You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.

Author participation in the Popula tipping system is optional; if an author declines to participate in the tipping system, your tip will be refunded to you in full within 60 days.

Confirm Your Tip!

Your MetaMask window has popped up now, and you need to confirm the transaction.

Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!

Decided not to tip?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

WOW! THANK YOU!

Thank you so much for your tip, and for your direct support of journalism. The author will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.

Want a receipt?

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

the Popula logo; a globe with 'POPULA' written diagonally over it Home to Popula, please!
Contact Us

Questions? Problems?

We know this cryptocurrency stuff is new and weird. We’re here to help you understand. Ask us anything!

a line drawing of an envelope with motion lines hey@popula.com
Help: What is ETH?

ETH is Ether, a popular cryptocurrency generated on the Ethereum blockchain.

You’ll need some Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH) in a MetaMask wallet in order to continue. Currently it’s not possible to use other cryptocurrencies, or in dollars or other fiat currencies.

For a comprehensive FAQ to help get you started, please visit our help page, “How to Tip Your Favorite Authors with Cryptocurrency on Popula!”

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!