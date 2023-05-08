Culture-Dating-Clash

I was born on Valentine’s Day, 1991 in Berlin, Germany. I studied Illustration and Visual Communication at the University of Arts in Berlin and at the University of the West of England in Bristol. After living in Portugal for a year I moved back to Germany where I live in a camper van. I have published two books: Tuff Ladies: 24 Remarkable Women of History and Dur*e*s à cuire wich are translated into three languages, won the Ligatura Pitching, appeared in publications such as Stripburger, Kuš!, Beneficial Shock! and several others. I won the second price at the Fumetto International Comix Festival (Luzern) Short Story Competition in 2019, and I have had an exhibition there in 2016. I also collaborated with the European Research Council and created a webcomic about cristallography and the origins of life called “Something in the Water” for ERC Comics
