Culture-Dating-Clash

I was born on Valentine’s Day, 1991 in Berlin, Germany. I studied Illustration and Visual Communication at the University of Arts in Berlin and at the University of the West of England in Bristol. After living in Portugal for a year I moved back to Germany where I live in a camper van. I have published two books: Tuff Ladies: 24 Remarkable Women of  History  and Dur*e*s  à cuire  wich are translated into three languages, won the Ligatura Pitching, appeared in publications such as StripburgerKuš!Beneficial Shock! and several others.  I won the second price at the Fumetto International Comix Festival (Luzern) Short Story Competition in 2019,  and I have had an exhibition there in 2016. I also collaborated with the European Research Council and created a webcomic about cristallography and the origins of life called “Something in the Water” for ERC Comics

