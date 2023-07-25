Never Kenough

Nearly every review of Barbie has mentioned the “scene-stealing” performance of Ryan Gosling as Ken, who is more alive than anything else in the movie. The reason is, Ken wants something (if only to be seen, as “the man behind the tan”): Barbie is about Ken.

The switcheroo is clever and funny—this time it’s the man who can’t exist outside the female gaze—and Ken’s struggle to break free of the power structures that confine and enclose his world is as familiar as it is strangely touching. By contrast, Barbie’s key quality is her disillusionment, and the uncertainty that comes with it, and without a fully-realized protagonist in Margot Robbie, the lovelorn Ken is left to create the story’s emotional heft.

It’s a gorgeous, lushly imaginative movie, but Barbie winds up obliterating the dreaminess that makes Ken irresistible by replacing his romantic longing with self-regarding “empowerment”; Ken learns that it’s fine to be on his own, that he is Kenough, alone; it’s a mirror of the tiredest Eat Pray Love, store-bought, Slay Queen, You Go Girl feminism. Women don’t need men, you know; they can succeed in life all by themselves, something about a fish and a bicycle, it’s a Pantsuit Nation vibe complete with Kate McKinnon, in a central role as the wild and crazy soothsayer, Weird Barbie. (Who isn’t at all weird, btw; Barbie is a corporate product right down to its branded pink knickers, and Mattel would never permit a story to interfere with the merch. There can be no discussion of Barbie-relevant topics such as consumerism, or the environmental toll of fast fashion or plastic pollution. And despite all the self-conscious queer coding, there’s not even the barest nod here to IRL lesbianism—a familiar and everyday dimension of real-life playing with Barbies, but one whose depiction would hurt toy sales.)

The fizz and giddiness and prettiness is enough to cover over most of the defects, save the one; nobody can ever really be Kenough alone, and there’s nothing weak about wanting something beyond just yourself. That’s a power of its own, powerfully human and appealing, and it’s a pity that this real insight, implicit in Gosling’s performance, is tossed aside in favor of a vapid message that amounts to little more than Men Bad Women Good. Barbie’s politics are a real fiasco.

Ok so the Kens’ attempted takeover of Barbie Land is foiled in the end by the Barbies, who fool the Kens into forgetting to do their coup by “leading them on” in a kind of reverse-Lysistrata move. The denouement of this movie is a literal constitutional crisis, in other words, though it’s impossible to imagine what the Barbie Land constitution looks like (do Kens even have voting rights?) Barbie Land is revealed as a dysfunctional, corrupt, duplicitous society, and the story ends with its original autocracy in place. The Kens grab power from the Barbies, who in their turn deceive and overthrow the Kens.

This is no way to run a toyland!!

Once they have been persecuted by the Kens, you’d think the Barbies would know what that means but their politics don’t change, and don’t evolve; there’s no indication the Barbies have learned they’d been oppressors themselves. The far-right’s accusation that Barbie is anti-men has a grain of truth in it. Its contempt for cis men is mainly joshing and good-natured, but at various points it acquires an edge of real animosity, as in the case of Gloria’s dimwitted milquetoast husband (“El Esposo de Gloria” according to IMDb), played by America Ferrera’s IRL husband, Ryan Piers Williams. There’s no place, no role or even a name for him in the fantastical paradise of Barbie Land. Also, this is just an aside but I super do not love mocking white people in California who try to learn Spanish, that deserves love and praise, for everyone to learn each other’s languages.

Surely a movie for children that ends with the promise of a newly-built society in which both Kens and Barbies can find love (of any kind they like), and also vote, would be miles better than this wall-to-wall solipsism and political chaos?

There were very few men in the audience in the theater where I saw Barbie. And many little girls and their moms, most in pink; a festive atmosphere, with lots of pretty clothes, face painting, and glittering tiaras. I can’t imagine what they all made of this pretty and entertaining, but also sick, sad, crazy movie. It’s totally a cinematic wonder, yes, brimming with candy colors and beautiful people and costumes, and dancing, and dazzling music, so that it’s easy to race past its failures. But at the end there is Billie Eilish, singing a lovely song that has Barbie asking, “What was I made for?” Still a good question, and one for which the movie has no answer.