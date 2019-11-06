Popula
Campaign image of Tsai Ing-wen commemorating exports of Taiwanese guavas to the United States.Tsai Ing-wen/Facebook

The Dried Mango Strips of National Doom

The most kiang election in Taiwanese history.

Brian Hioe

Brian Hioe is a freelance translator, a writer on social movements and youth culture in Asia, and founding editor at New Bloom Magazine.

See more

A strange political row broke out in Taiwan last month when former president Ma Ying-jeou of the Kuomintang lashed out against current president Tsai Ing-wen of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), claiming that she was manipulating the public using “dried mango strips”.

The DPP promptly hit back, with party chair Cho Jung-tai calling Ma’s comments “aloof.” If this was the state of affairs in Taiwan, said Tsai, it was Ma, not she, who had planted the mangoes to begin with.

Taiwanese politics must be entirely incomprehensible to outsiders, I thought when I first read about all this. The public discourse here is hyper-contextual, characterized by countless bizarre terms. For example, as Taiwan’s first female president, Tsai at some point acquired the nickname of “Spicy Taiwanese Sister Tsai Ing-wen” (辣台妹蔡英文). 辣台妹 or “Spicy Taiwanese Sister” is slang for an attractive Taiwanese young woman. In the interests of livening up Tsai’s image as a somewhat colorless bureaucrat, the Tsai campaign jumped on board with the label, and Tsai began referring to her supporters as the “Spicy Pro-Taiwan Faction” (辣台派). Now you’ll see this term used in entirely serious news headlines.

Music video produced by Taiwan’s drag queen community riffing off of “Spicy Pro-Taiwan Faction”, rendered here as “Spicy Taiwanese”
Anime-style trailer for a Tsai Ing-wen themed adventure game/visual novel released by the Tsai campaign

To return to the dried mango strips: There’s a sense of doom in the air these days for politically-minded young people in Taiwan. Elections are a short seventy days away, and some expect a political rout, resulting in the Kuomintang’s return to power.

The Kuomintang is the former authoritarian party of the martial law period, which was allowed to survive post-democratization. Some claim that the Kuomintang may be one of the world’s richest political parties even after democratization—if not the richest party in the world—because the party was permitted to retain its assets after the end of the authoritarian period.

Tsai’s DPP, on the other hand, emerged from Taiwan’s democracy movement. While the Kuomintang was defeated in a landslide in 2016 elections, with the DPP controlling both the presidency and the legislature for the first time in Taiwanese history, the Kuomintang seemed resurgent in last year’s elections. Had the public decided that the Kuomintang was a preferable option to the DPP?

Han Kuo-yu meeting with supporters.
Han Kuo-yu/Facebook

Polling presently shows Tsai consistently ahead of the Kuomintang candidate, Han Kuo-yu. However, anything could happen in seventy days. And elections sometimes see last-minute soap-opera-like plot twists, such as the assassination attempt on then-president Chen Shui-bian, who was shot by a gunman one day before the presidential election on March 19th, 2004 (an election he went on to win.) It is also unclear how the DPP will perform in legislative elections, with many expecting that the Kuomintang will make substantial gains there as well.

News clip of Han Kuo-yu referring to the relation of Taiwan and China of as that of a “bastard” and “father”, as dead-panned over by the anchor
Han and a 3D virtual idol.
Han Kuo-yu/Facebook

This election cycle is decidedly more off-kilter than usual. Han Kuo-yu of the Kuomintang is a Trumpian figure, forever in the news for weird behavior such as climbing a tree during a visit to inspect areas affected by a typhoon, or making bizarre campaign promises, like his proposal to build flag-raising platforms on all of Taiwan’s highest peaks. When asked about his views of cross-strait relations, Han said recently that the relation between Taiwan and China was comparable to that between a “bastard” and his “father,” without specifying which he meant was which; he then exclaimed to himself and the assembled press, “Isn’t that an amazing formulation?!” But none of this has prevented Han from attracting diehard supporters. 

On the other hand, the DPP and the aligned political parties of the “pan-Green” pro-independence coalition are in the midst of a crisis of their own. DPP party elders, including political dissidents who spent many years in jail during the authoritarian period, seem to have gone off the deep end, making wild allegations such as insinuating that Tsai’s doctoral dissertation is fake, and forming a new political party, the Formosa Alliance. Accusing the president of faking his or her doctoral dissertation is evidently Taiwan’s equivalent of birtherism. The London School of Economics came forward to vouch for the authenticity of Tsai’s doctoral dissertation, but members of the Formosa Alliance seem unconvinced.

Elderly Han supporter holding up a banner accusing Tsai’s dissertation of being fake. At this, he pulled out a hair clip and declared it to be a magic weapon.
Photo: Brian Hioe
Han Kuo-yu singing the traditional war song “I Will Now Go to War” at a campaign rally. Han supporters driving around cities in speaker trucks often play a recording of Han singing this

The New Power Party (NPP), which emerged from the 2014 youth-led Sunflower Movement and quickly became the third-largest party in Taiwan, is in the process of tearing itself to pieces over internal conflicts—a predicament common enough among history’s nascent left-wing parties. Many activists had hoped that the NPP would eventually become large enough to squeeze out the Kuomintang and become Taiwan’s second-largest party. The factionalism came as a shock; there were few indications that internal splits within the NPP had become so serious.

And new parties seem to be popping up out of nowhere. Some are simply composed of crazies, such as the pro-unification Red Unification Party, or the Taiwan Penghu Party, which advocates the independence of Taiwan and Taiwan’s outlying island of Penghu, but does not advocate independence for the outlying islands of Mazu or Kinmen (Why the Mazu and Kinmen hate? I have no idea). Heck. The other day a group of politically progressive YouTubers announced the formation of the “Unstoppable Joy Party”. Who knows? They could actually do quite well in the next set of elections.

I’ve dubbed this the most kiang election in Taiwanese history. Kiang is the Taiwanese pronunciation of 狂, meaning crazy, a term commonly used to refer to someone tripping out on drugs. This is where we get to the dried mango strips.

There’s a word for the aforementioned feeling of doom among Taiwan’s young people: 亡國感 (Wángguógǎn). The Taipei Times, Taiwan’s only English-language print newspaper, chose to render this as “a sense of the nation’s impending doom.”

The term refers to a feeling (感) of incipient “national destruction” or 亡國 (Wángguó). This seems to be a concept very specific to Chinese dynastic history, thousands of years during which small states were conquered and effectively ceased to exist.

There’s a real fear that the Kuomintang’s return to power could signal the literal destruction of Taiwan, since the party supports unification with China. And because 亡國感 sounds similar to 芒果乾 (Mángguǒgān), meaning “dried mango strips”, “dried mango strips” became a sardonic reference to this sense of national doom.

So when Ma lashed out at Tsai Ing-wen for manipulating the public with “dried mango strips,” Ma was accusing the DPP of trying to leverage public fears of the Kuomintang. Ma’s presidential term ended in the aftermath of the 2014 Sunflower Movement—a protest movement against Ma’s proposed trade deal with China. Many had feared that this deal would imperil Taiwan’s political freedoms. The pro-independence candidate Tsai was elected on this wave of protest.

The Kuomintang likes to claim that the DPP somehow engineered the Sunflower Movement by secretly stirring up Taiwanese young people’s fears regarding China. Their conspiracy theory extends to claims of brainwashing young people through subversive changes to Taiwanese high school textbooks made during Chen Shui-bian’s administration. Chen, the first DPP president of Taiwan, was also the first non-Kuomintang president in Taiwanese history. I find this conspiracy theory indicative of how the Kuomintang, a former authoritarian party, still has only a tenuous grasp of the concept of democracy. 

But the term “dried mango strips” also captures something of the absurdity of this election season. It sounds like the street term for some kind of new drug. This election has felt like a bad trip so far, after all.

As for me, I’m cautiously optimistic. Five years after the Sunflower Movement brought hundreds of thousands onto the streets of Taipei to protest, I’m not so convinced that the public has suddenly become completely amnesiac regarding the Kuomintang’s pro-unification aims, or the crimes it committed during the authoritarian period.

But complacency will only ensure a Kuomintang victory. A sense of crisis is still necessary to get voters out there. So maybe it’s good to keep that dried mango taste in mind.

Comments on The Dried Mango Strips of National Doom
Want to leave a comment? Commenting is available to Popula subscribers only. for unlimited access to Popula—and join our conversations—starting at just $4/month.

Each comment or response costs a tiny ETH fee of 0.00027 (about 5¢ in Ethereum cryptocurrency), payable from your Metamask.io wallet (the wallet is free, and takes just a moment to add to your browser). This system helps protect Popula conversations from trolls, fakers, Cambridges Analytica and other malign influences.

If you haven’t got any ETH yet and you’re a Popula subscriber, please write to hey@popula.com with your subscriber email address and MetaMask wallet address, and we’ll send you a little bit to get started! It’s pretty easy and a lot of fun to use, Yay.

If you’d like to learn more about cryptocurrency, Ethereum, and how Popula is using these new technologies to help protect speech rights and the free press, please visit our FAQ page.

I’m already a subscriber and logged in! OMG, try again please.
Hmm, you don’t seem to be subscribed or logged in. Click the ‘Subscribe Now or Log In’ button.
Hmmm, something’s up.

We’re having trouble checking your subscriber status. Try refreshing the page.

Click here to refresh the page!
Want to leave a comment?

Welcome! To leave a comment, you’ll need to log in, and also have your MetaMask wallet ready with some ETH cryptocurrency available.

It’s easy! Just visit metamask.io to install an in-browser MetaMask wallet. If you’re a new subscriber, write to hey@popula.com for $2 in free ETH crypto!

I’m already logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
Want to leave a comment?

Thank you for being a Popula subscriber! As a subscriber, you may leave comments, but you have to be logged in as commenter here first. This is an additional login—the login for your commenting privileges—and you’ll stay logged in after you log in the first time.

I’m already registered and logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not registered here. Click the ‘Register Me’ button.
Yay, you’ve been registered!

We’ve sent an email to your registered address at with your commenting details. Please follow the directions in the email to open your commenting privileges and then come back here to leave your first comment!

OK, I logged in. Load the comments!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
You’re already registered.

Thanks for registering! Please log in and you can get started commenting.

I’m already logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
You need to activate MetaMask to leave a comment!

You’re logged in and ready to leave comments! All you need is a MetaMask wallet and a little ETH cryptocurrency, just like with our microtipping system.

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

Leave a Comment
Leave a comment as (click to change your display name)
Pay to Post Comment

Each comment costs in Ethereum cryptocurrency to post! Just write your comment and click the green button. Thank you, Popula subscriber, for joining us in the new world of cryptoeconomics! Please don’t forget to set your wallet address in order to receive tips on your comments.

Yay, you can receive tips on your comments!

Uh-oh, you’re not able to receive tips on your comments. Want tips?

Alas! commenting is not yet available on your mobile device. Each comment costs a little ETH cryptocurrency to post, and for now that requires a regular computer.

So please go to your laptop, install the MetaMask browser plugin, and hold forth!

Support Us

Popula is 100% ad-free, reader-supported journalism accountable only to you. Every dollar of your subscription goes straight to our work. Thank you for supporting Popula.

Jack Pendarvis’s Moby-Dick

"Oh, Ahab! You’re so shaggy. You’re just an old, shaggy Nantucket… geezer."

Fuck “civility”

The presumption is that we have a decent society to lose, which right now, we do not.

Tour of Babel: bachaqueo

Emergency commerce and black markets: the Venezuelan economy’s changing face

What is Popula?
Popula is a journalist-owned, journalist-run, ad-free publication with stories sourced from writers all over the world.
Tell Me More!
Keep Me Posted!
Receive word of new stories, comics and happenings at Popula.
Sign Me Up
I Love It!
Your Galaxy Brain subscription includes a free Popula Mug! and so much more!
Did you like this?
OK, let’s activate MetaMask!

Hmm, looks like you don’t have MetaMask activated!

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

If that doesn’t make sense to you, click here:

Please grant us access

The MetaMask window will pop up and ask if you want Popula to have access to your MetaMask. Click the ‘CONFIRM’ button.

Don’t see the MetaMask window? It might have popped up behind this window… Take a look and see if it’s hiding somewhere!

Still can’t find the MetaMask window? Click here to try again:

If you don’t see the MetaMask plugin popup, you may need to click the MetaMask icon in your browser toolbar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and enter your password to unlock MetaMask.

Your MetaMask may be out of date

You have an old version of the MetaMask extension installed. Before we can continue, you must install the latest version.

Here’s how:

  • Uninstall (don’t just disable) the existing extension from your browser.
  • Restart your browser.
  • Go to metamask.io and re-install the extension.
  • Come back here and try again!

We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!

Oops, we need access!

Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.

Looks like you’re on the test network!

You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.

Ready to Tip!

How much do you want to tip?

You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.

USD ETH

You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.

Author participation in the Popula tipping system is optional; if an author declines to participate in the tipping system, your tip will be refunded to you in full within 60 days.

Confirm Your Tip!

Your MetaMask window has popped up now, and you need to confirm the transaction.

Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!

Decided not to tip?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

WOW! THANK YOU!

Thank you so much for your tip, and for your direct support of journalism. The author will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.

Want a receipt?

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

the Popula logo; a globe with 'POPULA' written diagonally over it Home to Popula, please!
Contact Us

Questions? Problems?

We know this cryptocurrency stuff is new and weird. We’re here to help you understand. Ask us anything!

a line drawing of an envelope with motion lines hey@popula.com
Help: What is ETH?

ETH is Ether, a popular cryptocurrency generated on the Ethereum blockchain.

You’ll need some Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH) in a MetaMask wallet in order to continue. Currently it’s not possible to use other cryptocurrencies, or in dollars or other fiat currencies.

For a comprehensive FAQ to help get you started, please visit our help page, “How to Tip Your Favorite Authors with Cryptocurrency on Popula!”

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

OK, let’s activate MetaMask!

Hmm, looks like you don’t have MetaMask activated!

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

If that doesn’t make sense to you, click here:

Please grant us access

The MetaMask window will pop up and ask if you want Popula to have access to your MetaMask. Click the ‘CONFIRM’ button.

Don’t see the MetaMask window? It might have popped up behind this window… Take a look and see if it’s hiding somewhere!

Still can’t find the MetaMask window? Click here to try again:

If you don’t see the MetaMask plugin popup, you may need to click the MetaMask icon in your browser toolbar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and enter your password to unlock MetaMask.

Your MetaMask may be out of date

You have an old version of the MetaMask extension installed. Before we can continue, you must install the latest version.

Here’s how:

  • Uninstall (don’t just disable) the existing extension from your browser.
  • Restart your browser.
  • Go to metamask.io and re-install the extension.
  • Come back here and try again!

We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!

Oops, we need access!

Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.

You can’t tip yourself…

You can’t conduct a transaction where the source and destination wallet are the same. Sorry! Maybe you need to switch wallets in MetaMask first?

Looks like you’re on the test network!

You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.

Confirm your transaction!

Your MetaMask window will pop up in a few seconds, and you need to confirm the transaction in order for your payment to go through.

Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!

Hmm, that comment couldn’t be posted.

Your comment was rejected! Here’s what the computer had to say:

You can try again if you want:

Want to fix that comment?

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Decided not to comment?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Click here:

Want to edit your comment first?

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see one for the comment you just tried to post, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

COMMENT POSTED!

Comment posted successfully! Refresh the page to see the comment you just made. You’ll also receive an email notification of your transaction.

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Ready to Tip!

How much do you want to tip?

You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.

USD ETH

You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.

Participation in the Popula comment tipping system is optional.

Decided not to tip?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

TIP SENT!

Your comment tip has been processed! Thank you so much. The comment author will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.

Want a receipt? (We won’t store your email address.)

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Set your wallet address for tips

In order to receive tips on your comments, you must have a wallet address saved. Enter your wallet address below and click ‘Save.’

Or, you can:

If don’t want to accept tips, clear the address and hit ‘Save.’

We’ve automatically filled in the wallet address that you’re currently using in MetaMask. If you just have that one wallet, leave it as is and click ‘Save.’

That wallet address is invalid. It should start with 0x and be 42 characters long.
Hmm, we couldn’t save your wallet address. Try pressing the ‘Save’ button again.
Yay, your wallet address has been saved! You can now accept tips. Close this popup to continue commenting.
You have entered no wallet address, so you cannot accept tips. Close this popup if you're OK with that. Enter a wallet address if you want to accept tips.
Contact Us

Questions? Problems?

We know this cryptocurrency stuff is new and weird. We’re here to help you understand. Ask us anything!

a line drawing of an envelope with motion lines hey@popula.com
Help: What is ETH?

ETH is Ether, a popular cryptocurrency generated on the Ethereum blockchain.

You’ll need some Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH) in a MetaMask wallet in order to continue. Currently it’s not possible to use other cryptocurrencies, or in dollars or other fiat currencies.

For a comprehensive FAQ to help get you started, please visit our FAQ page.

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!