Popula
Solidarity rally for Hong Kong on May 23rd, 2020, also protesting new restrictions on space affecting migrant workers in the Taipei Main Stationphotos courtesy of the author

“This revolution will have no winners, but bear witness to it”

The question of solidarity from afar still bothers me.

Brian Hioe

Brian Hioe is a freelance translator, a writer on social movements and youth culture in Asia, and founding editor at New Bloom Magazine.

See more

On Sunday night, Hong Kong saw clashes between police and protesters like those we’ve seen over the past year. The protests had slowed in recent weeks, due to the pandemic; they’ve begun to resume as the COVID-19 situation comes under control. Plans recently announced by the Chinese national legislature to circumvent the Hong Kong government and pass security legislation aimed at targeting political dissidents have provoked further fears regarding the deterioration of political freedoms in Hong Kong, and will likely lead to another round of protests. Protests on Wednesday, police violence against demonstrators began in the afternoon and clashes continued late into the night.

“Well, looks like it’s back to another season of watching Hong Kong protest streams anxiously,” a friend quipped.

This friend went over to Hong Kong a bit ahead of National Day last year, just ahead of my own trip. I’d asked him to find gear for me—there’d been reports that Taiwanese traveling from Taiwan to Hong Kong were being searched at the airport for protest gear, such as gas masks and safety helmets. Young Asian men in particular were being singled out.

Hong Kong protest on Chinese National Day, October 1st, 2019

Once I got to Hong Kong, I learned my friend had a girlfriend there who was a frontliner, a term used to refer to the most active and militant of the protesters. “Love and revolution” in action, I guess.

At this point, every trip Taiwanese journalists and activists take to Hong Kong is a risk. Apart from the fact that the riot police go out of their way to target reporters, there have been cases of Taiwanese being kidnapped by the Chinese government after participating in demonstrations there.  

Despite the risks, a lot of people I knew from Taiwanese activist circles participated in the National Day protests last year. A friend of my ex, an eccentric bohemian man who speaks three or four languages fluently, and who is best known for showing up at protests in a Japanese kimono with his pack of gigantic dogs in tow, got in touch with me. We agreed to check in with each other once in awhile to make sure that we were all right. 

Another associate from the 2014 Sunflower Movement kept posting on Facebook about her stories of meeting Hong Kong guys, usually fellow protesters, through Tinder. She, too, was acting as a frontliner, as she had during the Sunflower Movement. 

National Day protest, October 1st, 2019

Though I found her stories amusing (I thought she seemed to be trying to imitate an Eileen Chang “Love in a Fallen City” aesthetic sometimes), this was a bit alarming to me. As a high-profile activist, she stood a good chance of being targeted.  

Two others were still in college; I’d known one of them since he was a high school student, during the occupation of the Taiwanese Ministry of Education by high schoolers during the summer of 2015. I had always thought him to be very reckless about his personal safety during protests. 

In the end, we all made it out okay. Still, a part of me wondered why we had all felt compelled to go to Hong Kong at all. There wasn’t much we would accomplish, except by joining as another body on the ground in the protests. It seemed like quite a lot of risk to take just for that. 

When I visit Hong Kong now, it’s as a journalist and no longer as an activist or protester. But I don’t speak Cantonese, so I can’t get much context in comparison with local journalists. I’m really just a “parachute journalist”—flying into a local context, heavily reliant on local counterparts. At worst, I’ve felt like some kind of disaster tourist.

But I was primarily driven by a desire to bear witness to the events there. To validate that this series of events had happened, even if it involved taking personal risks, and to be there to witness a key transitional period for Hong Kong. So many were risking their lives in countless acts of heroism every week, while I was rather insulated from it all in Taiwan. It was an emotional concern, not a logical one, a feeling that it was the least I could do, to contribute a share of the risk. I suspect that’s what drove everyone else I knew to go over, as well. 

In that respect, I find the photograph of protest graffiti I saw the other day haunting: “This revolution will have no winners, but bear witness to it.”

Now, there is no longer any traveling to Hong Kong on short notice; part of the pandemic response is a mandatory fourteen-day quarantine for new arrivals. And there would be a fourteen-day quarantine getting back to Taiwan, as well. Covering even one day’s worth of events would mean being locked indoors for a month. Nobody can drop everything and hop on the next plane to Hong Kong, as many of us did in June last year. 

During the first two months of last year’s protests, watching the live streams every Sunday night, I grew a lot of white hairs. But somehow I eventually got used to the rhythm of it all. That’ll probably happen this time, too. The feeling of becoming inured to disaster.

Hong Kong solidarity concert, Taipei, November 17th, 2019

The experience of watching protests through live stream can be a strange one. I’ll never forget sitting in the Columbia University library and watching the live stream of the last-ditch attempt by a small group of activists to prevent the November 2015 meeting between Taiwanese president Ma Ying-jeou and Chinese president Xi Jinping from taking place. It was a surreal feeling, watching people I knew invade the Songshan International Airport to try and prevent the plane from taking off. I saw them running through an airport hangar, clashing with security guards, setting off a fire extinguisher to distract the police, and at one point unexpectedly running headlong into a violent pro-Beijing organized crime group. I was thousands of miles away but I felt the same burst of adrenaline that I would have if I were on the ground.

June 2019 Hong Kong protest
June 2019 Hong Kong protest

Some of my friends took to drinking, watching streams, and commiserating together on Sundays last year. I rarely joined them because I needed to keep sober to write every Sunday night. I would start articles around 3 or 4 AM, aiming to finish by 6 or 7 AM. 

Even if my reports written in Taiwan lacked the immediacy of being there on the ground, I can’t deny that they may have been better than anything I would have been able to write from Hong Kong, where tear gas, pepper spray, and incoming police were constant distractions. I would be huddled in a corner typing away at my laptop while trying to maintain a vague sense of situational awareness, keeping an eye out in case the police showed up, and hampered, too, by the fact that I couldn’t understand anything being shouted around me in Cantonese.

But the question of solidarity from afar still bothers me. Not being there in person feels so insufficient, even if I know that it doesn’t make very much of a difference. 

I know now how my friends who were overseas during the Sunflower Movement in 2014 felt, since I was fortunate enough to take part in it. As with any other social movement I get sucked into, maybe I’m just chasing after the sense of immediacy, of being connected to others, that I experienced during the Sunflower Movement. That sense of solidarity, in other words. In all the years since, I have been unable to escape the pull of that memory. 

Hong Kong, June 2019
Comments on “This revolution will have no winners, but bear witness to it”
Want to leave a comment? Commenting is available to Popula subscribers only. for unlimited access to Popula—and join our conversations—starting at just $4/month.

Each comment or response costs a tiny ETH fee of 0.00024 (about 5¢ in Ethereum cryptocurrency), payable from your Metamask.io wallet (the wallet is free, and takes just a moment to add to your browser). This system helps protect Popula conversations from trolls, fakers, Cambridges Analytica and other malign influences.

If you haven’t got any ETH yet and you’re a Popula subscriber, please write to hey@popula.com with your subscriber email address and MetaMask wallet address, and we’ll send you a little bit to get started! It’s pretty easy and a lot of fun to use, Yay.

If you’d like to learn more about cryptocurrency, Ethereum, and how Popula is using these new technologies to help protect speech rights and the free press, please visit our FAQ page.

I’m already a subscriber and logged in! OMG, try again please.
Hmm, you don’t seem to be subscribed or logged in. Click the ‘Subscribe Now or Log In’ button.
Hmmm, something’s up.

We’re having trouble checking your subscriber status. Try refreshing the page.

Click here to refresh the page!
Want to leave a comment?

Welcome! To leave a comment, you’ll need to log in, and also have your MetaMask wallet ready with some ETH cryptocurrency available.

It’s easy! Just visit metamask.io to install an in-browser MetaMask wallet. If you’re a new subscriber, write to hey@popula.com for $2 in free ETH crypto!

I’m already logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
Want to leave a comment?

Thank you for being a Popula subscriber! As a subscriber, you may leave comments, but you have to be logged in as commenter here first. This is an additional login—the login for your commenting privileges—and you’ll stay logged in after you log in the first time.

I’m already registered and logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not registered here. Click the ‘Register Me’ button.
Yay, you’ve been registered!

We’ve sent an email to your registered address at with your commenting details. Please follow the directions in the email to open your commenting privileges and then come back here to leave your first comment!

OK, I logged in. Load the comments!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
You’re already registered.

Thanks for registering! Please log in and you can get started commenting.

I’m already logged in. Check again!
Hmm, you’re still not logged in. Click the ‘Log In’ button.
You need to activate MetaMask to leave a comment!

You’re logged in and ready to leave comments! All you need is a MetaMask wallet and a little ETH cryptocurrency, just like with our microtipping system.

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

Leave a Comment
Leave a comment as (click to change your display name)
Pay to Post Comment

Each comment costs in Ethereum cryptocurrency to post! Just write your comment and click the green button. Thank you, Popula subscriber, for joining us in the new world of cryptoeconomics! Please don’t forget to set your wallet address in order to receive tips on your comments.

Yay, you can receive tips on your comments!

Uh-oh, you’re not able to receive tips on your comments. Want tips?

Alas! commenting is not yet available on your mobile device. Each comment costs a little ETH cryptocurrency to post, and for now that requires a regular computer.

So please go to your laptop, install the MetaMask browser plugin, and hold forth!

Support Us

Popula is 100% ad-free, reader-supported journalism accountable only to you. Every dollar of your subscription goes straight to our work. Thank you for supporting Popula.

Don’t Save Journalism

there's a better way

Glove

In this context of anxiety, lethargy, and uncertainty, I’ve noted something as banal as it is revealing: I no longer see gloves in the streets.

They Fought the Lawn

Under the weight of the pandemic, something has shifted in my hometown’s tightly woven ecosystem.

What is Popula?
Popula is a journalist-owned, journalist-run, ad-free publication with stories sourced from writers all over the world.
Tell Me More!
Keep Me Posted!
Receive word of new stories, comics and happenings at Popula.
Sign Me Up
I Love It!
Your Galaxy Brain subscription includes a free Popula Mug! and so much more!
Did you like this?
OK, let’s activate MetaMask!

Hmm, looks like you don’t have MetaMask activated!

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

If that doesn’t make sense to you, click here:

Please grant us access

The MetaMask window will pop up and ask if you want Popula to have access to your MetaMask. Click the ‘CONFIRM’ button.

Don’t see the MetaMask window? It might have popped up behind this window… Take a look and see if it’s hiding somewhere!

Still can’t find the MetaMask window? Click here to try again:

If you don’t see the MetaMask plugin popup, you may need to click the MetaMask icon in your browser toolbar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and enter your password to unlock MetaMask.

Your MetaMask may be out of date

You have an old version of the MetaMask extension installed. Before we can continue, you must install the latest version.

Here’s how:

  • Uninstall (don’t just disable) the existing extension from your browser.
  • Restart your browser.
  • Go to metamask.io and re-install the extension.
  • Come back here and try again!

We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!

Oops, we need access!

Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.

Looks like you’re on the test network!

You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.

Ready to Tip!

How much do you want to tip?

You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.

USD ETH

You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.

Author participation in the Popula tipping system is optional; if an author declines to participate in the tipping system, your tip will be refunded to you in full within 60 days.

Confirm Your Tip!

Your MetaMask window has popped up now, and you need to confirm the transaction.

Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!

Decided not to tip?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

WOW! THANK YOU!

Thank you so much for your tip, and for your direct support of journalism. The author will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.

Want a receipt?

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

the Popula logo; a globe with 'POPULA' written diagonally over it Home to Popula, please!
Contact Us

Questions? Problems?

We know this cryptocurrency stuff is new and weird. We’re here to help you understand. Ask us anything!

a line drawing of an envelope with motion lines hey@popula.com
Help: What is ETH?

ETH is Ether, a popular cryptocurrency generated on the Ethereum blockchain.

You’ll need some Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH) in a MetaMask wallet in order to continue. Currently it’s not possible to use other cryptocurrencies, or in dollars or other fiat currencies.

For a comprehensive FAQ to help get you started, please visit our help page, “How to Tip Your Favorite Authors with Cryptocurrency on Popula!”

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

OK, let’s activate MetaMask!

Hmm, looks like you don’t have MetaMask activated!

If you know what MetaMask is and have it installed, activate MetaMask and refresh:

If that doesn’t make sense to you, click here:

Please grant us access

The MetaMask window will pop up and ask if you want Popula to have access to your MetaMask. Click the ‘CONFIRM’ button.

Don’t see the MetaMask window? It might have popped up behind this window… Take a look and see if it’s hiding somewhere!

Still can’t find the MetaMask window? Click here to try again:

If you don’t see the MetaMask plugin popup, you may need to click the MetaMask icon in your browser toolbar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and enter your password to unlock MetaMask.

Your MetaMask may be out of date

You have an old version of the MetaMask extension installed. Before we can continue, you must install the latest version.

Here’s how:

  • Uninstall (don’t just disable) the existing extension from your browser.
  • Restart your browser.
  • Go to metamask.io and re-install the extension.
  • Come back here and try again!

We know this step is inconvenient, but it’s necessary to make sure this all goes smoothly!

Oops, we need access!

Your MetaMask extension is running, but for privacy purposes you have to allow us to connect to your MetaMask wallet.

You can’t tip yourself…

You can’t conduct a transaction where the source and destination wallet are the same. Sorry! Maybe you need to switch wallets in MetaMask first?

Looks like you’re on the test network!

You need to connect to the Main Net before you can continue. Click on your MetaMask icon so the window pops up, then select ‘Main Ethereum Network’ from the dropdown.

Confirm your transaction!

Your MetaMask window will pop up in a few seconds, and you need to confirm the transaction in order for your payment to go through.

Hit that ‘CONFIRM’ button to make it happen!

Hmm, that comment couldn’t be posted.

Your comment was rejected! Here’s what the computer had to say:

You can try again if you want:

Want to fix that comment?

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Decided not to comment?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Click here:

Want to edit your comment first?

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see one for the comment you just tried to post, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

COMMENT POSTED!

Comment posted successfully! Refresh the page to see the comment you just made. You’ll also receive an email notification of your transaction.

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Ready to Tip!

How much do you want to tip?

You can adjust either amount to see how much ETH or USD you’ll be sending.

USD ETH

You can adjust the tip amount in the MetaMask popup window before confirming the transaction.

Participation in the Popula comment tipping system is optional.

Decided not to tip?

Did you reject the transaction by accident? Want to adjust your tip amount? Click here:

Maybe you’re not quite comfortable with this yet?

Hmm, something went wrong.

That transaction didn’t go through for some reason.

Try clicking on the MetaMask button in your browser bar (looks like this: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask) and see if you have any transactions listed at the bottom of the popup. If you don’t see the tip you just tried to leave, then try again:

Or just want to ask us about it? We’ll look into it personally for you.

TIP SENT!

Your comment tip has been processed! Thank you so much. The comment author will appreciate it a lot, and so do all of us at Popula.

Want a receipt? (We won’t store your email address.)

To see your transaction logged in MetaMask, click the MetaMask button in your browser toolbar—this one: the MetaMask icon; a geometric fox mask—and your transaction will be listed in the popup.

You can also track the transaction on the Etherscan website. It usually takes under a minute to process, and you’ll get a notification from MetaMask when it’s done.

the Etherscan icon; a bar graph on top of a blue and gray circle Track on Etherscan

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!

Set your wallet address for tips

In order to receive tips on your comments, you must have a wallet address saved. Enter your wallet address below and click ‘Save.’

Or, you can:

If don’t want to accept tips, clear the address and hit ‘Save.’

We’ve automatically filled in the wallet address that you’re currently using in MetaMask. If you just have that one wallet, leave it as is and click ‘Save.’

That wallet address is invalid. It should start with 0x and be 42 characters long.
Hmm, we couldn’t save your wallet address. Try pressing the ‘Save’ button again.
Yay, your wallet address has been saved! You can now accept tips. Close this popup to continue commenting.
You have entered no wallet address, so you cannot accept tips. Close this popup if you're OK with that. Enter a wallet address if you want to accept tips.
Contact Us

Questions? Problems?

We know this cryptocurrency stuff is new and weird. We’re here to help you understand. Ask us anything!

a line drawing of an envelope with motion lines hey@popula.com
Help: What is ETH?

ETH is Ether, a popular cryptocurrency generated on the Ethereum blockchain.

You’ll need some Ethereum cryptocurrency (ETH) in a MetaMask wallet in order to continue. Currently it’s not possible to use other cryptocurrencies, or in dollars or other fiat currencies.

For a comprehensive FAQ to help get you started, please visit our FAQ page.

If you have any questions at all, please let us know!